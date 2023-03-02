The Future of Everything

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
And the lessons of Robodebt are still being ignored
Ben Eltham
8

February 2023

Neoliberalism's teachable moment
Tim Dunlop
6
The imagined community of the digital world
Tim Dunlop
5
Yes, it is terrible what we do, but
Tim Dunlop
7
And the transgressive nature of democracy
Tim Dunlop
10

January 2023

The automatic operation of institutional power in a democracy
Tim Dunlop
4
The case of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Tim Dunlop
4
Hear me out
Tim Dunlop
8
Podcast interview and a look ahead to 2023
Tim Dunlop
2

December 2022

How Elon Musk exposed himself and every other right wing free-speech pontificator as a big, fat hypocrite
Tim Dunlop
2
A bad year for big politics
Tim Dunlop
1
A former prime minister takes the Royal Commission for a spin around his very slippery dance floor
Tim Dunlop
13
© 2023 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing