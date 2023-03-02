The Future of Everything
Robodebt was both a crime and a preventable disaster
And the lessons of Robodebt are still being ignored
Ben Eltham
Mar 2

February 2023
How the Reserve Bank is undermining democracy
Neoliberalism's teachable moment
Tim Dunlop
Feb 24

Category errors about ChatGPT and other information platforms
The imagined community of the digital world
Tim Dunlop
Feb 22

Working for the platform every night and day
Yes, it is terrible what we do, but
Tim Dunlop
Feb 12

Voice
And the transgressive nature of democracy
Tim Dunlop
Feb 10

January 2023
Civility and the status quo
The automatic operation of institutional power in a democracy
Tim Dunlop
Jan 31

Humans are perfectly capable of doing bad journalism without the help of artificial intelligence
The case of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Tim Dunlop
Jan 27

A No-vote in the Voice referendum will destroy Dutton's chance of winning the next election
Hear me out
Tim Dunlop
Jan 24

The elevated middle
Podcast interview and a look ahead to 2023
Tim Dunlop
Jan 19

December 2022
Assassination coordinates
How Elon Musk exposed himself and every other right wing free-speech pontificator as a big, fat hypocrite
Tim Dunlop
Dec 19, 2022

2022: The year of voting independently
A bad year for big politics
Tim Dunlop
Dec 16, 2022

Morrison dancing
A former prime minister takes the Royal Commission for a spin around his very slippery dance floor
Tim Dunlop
Dec 15, 2022

