I don't see any hope for the US from electoral politics and the Trump state is strong enough and ruthless enough to crush any protest that threatens it (didn't happen on Jan 6, 2021 of course).

But nothing is forever. I've started thinking about writing a fictional account of state implosion set 5 to 10 years in the future. Some combination of unchecked pandemic, economic collapse, succession crisis and resistance to ICE/ProudBoy thuggery.

In the meantime, we in what's left of the democratic world have to disengage from the US, and find a way to stop the Trumpist right without sacrificing our own freedoms in the process

The distorted view of MAGA describing Mexico as one of the poorest countries in the world when it ranked 15th on the IMF table of richest nations by GDP (nominal)

