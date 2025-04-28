The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Skidmore's avatar
Kathy Skidmore
8h

I’ve never understood trolls, and humour where you demean the other has never worked for me. My response has been to ignore them and hope they work out I’m not interested and sometimes to aim a death stare at them as well (I’m a teacher)😉 But it’s time to do more. To reclaim the discussion and to make a case loudly that we can’t have this garbage rule our lives. It’s a dead-end ideology where nobody is ever happy and everyone is furious at everything. Keep writing, Tim - your words help me each time

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kimber Stowe's avatar
Kimber Stowe
7h

I did a section of this to Billy Joel’s “we didn’t start the fire”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture