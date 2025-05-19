The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PaisleyPrickles's avatar
PaisleyPrickles
2d

Thank you for the article Tim, I've been unwell and although I had to concentrate to read it I enjoyed it very much.

I dislike the entire notion of patriotism. It seems terribly strange to me to have pride in your place of birth, we have utterly no choice in the matter. It feels like taking undue credit to me.

I'm also of the view that it's divisive. How can we value all human life equally if we are divided by nations which compete?

So I was dismayed at this latest slogan. It feels like saying 'we want lefty rightism'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Graeme Finn's avatar
Graeme Finn
2d

"“We see there is a role for the state in improving people’s lives, but we also very much believe in markets, and that markets are a democratic mechanism as well. I believe in the private sector being the key driver of growth, but the public sector should step in where there is market failure.”"

Privatise the profits and socialise the losses.

As for 'patriotic progressivism' I chocked on reading that. Just another move to try to take over ground from the flag wavers in the Coalition. Labor are cementing themselves in by taking over centre right neoliberal economics and Liberal party talking points and tactics. If this keeps up there will be openings for left leaning independents at the next election. I would support them instead of the Greens if they looked like upsetting 'new' Labor.

I have referred to old media as the legacy media or the corporate media even though I know that left leaning media can operate as a pty ltd company.

In the SMH today, George Brandis was prattling on about 'Liberal values' so I sent in this letter: "George Brandis asks about Liberal values. The creation of the Liberal party had one purpose in mind and that was to oppose the left of politics which was represented by Labor and the unions. Now that Labor is ostensibly a centre right party economically and that Labor's Accords have left the union movement mostly irrelevant, the job is finished and the Liberals have lost their purpose and reason for existing."

Which I believe is exactly Labor's plan. Make the Liberals irrelevant by being right wing. No doubt some numpty will still trot out the 'socialist Labor' garbage but they will be ignored.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture