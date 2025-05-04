The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Simon Killen
1d

Have not watched The Insiders for years, and boy was it enjoyable this morning :)

Huge kudos to the archivist who dug out the Simon Birmingham snippet wherein he laid out EXACTLY what the party needed to do after the 2022 loss. Spoiler: the party ignored him entirely.

And yes, the brief "Dutton is a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour" tribute is a bridge about 6 or 7 Nuclear reactors too far. If he's a great bloke, why did he constantly seek to divide the country? Great blokes don't do that.

John Quiggin
1d

Not much remarked is that the supposed surge in votes for One Nation didn't happen, even though they ran in every seat. And the rest of the far right is fragmented in a manner reminiscent of the Marxist left, with at least half a dozen parties fighting over 5 per cent of the vote. When Hanson leaves the political scene (maybe at the next election) One Nation will almost certainly go the same way. I don't think Australia has the demographic structure (not rural enough, not white enough, not Christian enough) to support a strong far right.

