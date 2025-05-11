The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr Denmore's avatar
Mr Denmore
14h

The ejection of Ed Husic from Cabinet, apparently as part of a grubby factional deal involving Deputy PM Richard Marles (Washington’s man in Australia by all accounts), says a lot about what is really going on. Of course, the ALP rusted-ons say this is just another routine balancing-of-the-factional-books exercise as happens after every election. Nothing to see here. But I find it hard to believe this is not a sign of who is really running things in the ALP - the same old US defence establishment, the arms industry, the fossil fuel giants and the usual rent-seekers. Labor got there with a little over a third of the first preference vote and to a large extent from the preferences of voters of the left who were truly terrified at the thought of a Dutton prime ministership. Now they are going and rubbing progressive voters’ noses in it, and within five minutes of the election, cosying up to Trump again. Once again, who is prosecuting the substantial case against the AUKUS debacle - a wedge that Albo signed up to in a flash and which former prime ministers of both persuasions and independent defence analysts like Paul White represents a selling out of our sovereignty. That both major parties are at one on this is truly sinister.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
14hEdited

It's not entirely Albanese's fault. Australian public attitudes to the US are complex, to put it politely. On the one hand, views of Donald Trump are overwhelmingly negative, a fact that contributed to the scale of the LNP defeat. On the other hand, there has been little challenge to the general belief that our alliance with the US is both necessary and beneficial.

During Trump’s first term in office, these apparently contradictory views could be reconciled. Trump’s election was seen as an aberration. When he was defeated, Biden claimed "America is back"

That America is gone for good, but neither the political class nor the public in general has managed to process this fact so far.

I'll have a longer piece soon, arguing that we need to throw in our lot with ASEAN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture