Gavin Miller
2d

TD: An eager readership waits with much antici

pation (with acknowledgements to Rocky Horror PS etc)

'Our federal election was allegedly a rejection of such exhaustion, of Trumpism, and I hope that is true'.

Much emphasis on the 'allegedly'. I read an article in the SMH by Crowe & Sakkal just before with headline: 'After three years, Albanese has a new slogan. Here’s what ‘progressive patriotism’ means'.

I thought 'WT*, 'patriot', why use that term, it smacks so much of the US. A guick google revealed in The Conversation ''Nationalism is not patriotism: 3 insights from Orwell about Trump and the 2024 election

Published: October 30, 2024 11.38pm AEDT"

Even Billy Bragg (2021) writes that: 'People sometimes ask me what it means to be a progressive patriot, how the concept differs from traditional patriotism. I explain that the progressive patriot cares deeply about their country's values and whether they are upheld, rather than national symbols and how they are displayed. They take pride in how we conduct ourselves today and going forward, rather than relying on past glories'.

Google AI posits: 'Billy Bragg's concept of patriotism is a progressive one, focusing on positive aspects of a country and its values rather than a narrow nationalist view. He believes in celebrating a rich history of British radicalism and challenging the right's monopolization of patriotism. Bragg's patriotism is rooted in love for his country and a desire for it to be a force for good, not just to be proud of.'

OK - I get what Billy B is trying to say, but just even using the term patriot is just so.... 'unAustralian', that is one term which I loathe.

As I am contending now: 'Australia: still a duopoly until there's minority'.

Looking forward to your next article. Cheers

Dorothy Dix
1d

"Think like a citizen"

What a perfectly captivating headline, Tim.

Here am I extrapolating my own fluid ideas for what happens next, and yet the calmness of your acknowledging the fluidity of the situation without yet drawing solid conclusions is strangely comforting. I'll look forward to reading your comments whenever you'd like to untangle them.

In the meantime, Neolaborism (or whatever it'll be called) will surely be a very important study.

Labor does seem to be standing at the crossroads at the moment, torn between flashing Medicare cards at every opportunity while also contemplating a massive and entirely flawed deregulation of the planning system* in the interests of private developer profits.

*We should note the importance of planning practice as an everyday mechanism for negotiating the politics of public and private spaces. Perhaps it would be better to genuinely engage with communities to discuss how we can deal with the competing interests of individual housing and collective quality of life, rather than to tear apart planning systems in order to let the private market decide what kind of profitable dwelling "product" it wishes to sell to us?

Not sure yet if Future Made In Australia could be good or yet another politically partisan porking? What about a Green New Deal?

Labor also seem to be vulnerable in attempting to maintain the tradition of being 'the party of the worker' whole failing to consider how to ensure viable futures for workers in unsustainable jobs in cutting down trees, digging up coal and gas, polluting waterways with fish excrement, and gambling the food off the table at the Workers Club.

And Labor supporters also make extraordinary claims that independents are anti-workers rights because the independents had the temerity to ask for Labor's huge IR bill to be split into manageable parts. Labor shows an entitlement there that is reminiscent of the Liberals' attitudes to economic policy.

And in the same way that the Liberals have been deifying the individual and forgetting society, Labor seem to be risking deifying the worker and forgetting the community.

So no matter what happens with the Liberals from here, there does seem to be a risk for Labor to continue to be too conservative, and to leave people's desire for substantial public-interest reforms unsatisfied. Any whiff of excessive privatisation could be as deadly for Labor as it was to the NSW LNP Government in 2023.

