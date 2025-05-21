The Future of Everything

Yes, and if anything you may be understating the Liberal dilemma.

It seems to me the ground they traditionally occupied has largely been ceded to Labor in recent decades, particularly from Abbott onwards. Even if they returned to their roots they might not gain much traction, especially considering that same ground is now also hotly contested by independents.

Arguably their crossroads moment occurred under Turnbull. If he'd had the gumption to face down the Nats, including if necessary ending the formal coalition, the Liberals might have been re-energised, almost reborn. Far too late now . . .

The word that was missing the dot on the 'i' was incompetence.

This is the campaign where the Liberal Party aimed for the suburbs with flawed policies while seeking to regain the cities on entitlement - and lost both. The split in the Coalition makes sense now in that the National Party has a base (but represent them poorly) but the Liberals don't.

The Liberals will obviously try to recover, but commentators need to set some objective criteria about what their rejuvenation might look like if it were to be successful. Will they acknowledge and show contrition for their failings? Will they reform their party processes and funding to demonstrate integrity and transparency? Will they develop comprehensive, evidence-based policies? Will they actually seek to represent people, or just Gina?... Or will they just show every pretense that they've reformed, but none of the substance?

What matters most at this point is how the next parliament might operate given that the nominal opposition is so lost and so incapable of being a genuine alternative government. Amy Remeikis made a comment on a podcast recently (at least a week ago, before the split) that the concept of the opposition needs a rethink in light of the political shifts that have occurred. It makes me wonder if and how the various crossbenchers should be stepping up in any kinds of informal ways to fill the void of the Coalition collapse?

As for the rest of the political realignments, Alex Fein commented on the recent Shot podcast that the Labor swing had a large soft component, so it'll be interesting to see how satisfied that cohort of voters might be over the next term.

The Greens have appealing policies but a brand that has been disfigured by the major parties and by the media. They could potentially be the opposition to the right-sided Labor if they could find a way to break through that.

And independent campaigns also look to remain relevant and competitive, but need to find more ways to break through too.

The citizens assemblies discussion sounds really good. Pity I can't attend. I wonder if they'll stream it?

