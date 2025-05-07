The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John West's avatar
John West
2dEdited

Thank you Tim for the article an analysis, particularly on the point of the primary vote.

At the end of the day, despite the overwhelming evidence that the LNP’s plan was not fit for purpose, more than 65% did not vote for the ALP. At this rate, the ALP will still receive fewer first preferences in 2025 than they did in 2007. Albanese’s statements to the Senate speak to his disdain for other parties that have achieved representation. Hubris and arrogance can easily set in at the point of greatest triumph.

It speaks to more about how more Liberals switched their votes to Labor, and far the ALP has moved to the right to occupy the space the LNP once held.

Much has been said about the virtues of Australia’s preferential voting. If you are one of the 33% that did not vote for either major party, your preferred candidate got squeezed out. The Greens especially have run in a system that the major parties created for their own benefit, and suffered what can only be described (in the lower house) as a devastating blow.

The results this election will be among the most disproportionate in history. Parties like the Greens need to bring proportional representation into the conversation. Until then their ‘target seat’ strategy will remain fraught as the major parties team up to crush them every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Robynne Burchell's avatar
Robynne Burchell
2d

Relieved to see the end of Dutton but bitterly disappointed that this government has a majority, a hung parliament would have forced Labors hand on the environment, climate change and housing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture