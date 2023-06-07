This is the latest in a series of evolving thoughts on the way the Albanese Government is handling its first term. Earlier pieces are here, here, here and here.

In The Monthly, Sean Kelly considers the idea that Anthony (call me Anthony) Albanese’s approach to government may be a new and successful iteration of political leadership.

Kelly writes:

At this early stage, many observers – myself included – remain hunters looking for the secret centre of this government, examining each leaf and broken branch, looking for something other than what is obvious on the surface. Perhaps, we think, a fight will break out, as it has in the past, and then we will know the truth. But what if we are looking in the wrong place? What if the answer is right there on the surface? It is at least possible that the government’s centre will turn out to be what Albanese so often talks about: a patient commitment to long-term government in the pursuit of building a society in which nobody is held back and nobody left behind.

My democratic inclination is to hope this is true, to welcome deliberation over confrontation, long-term thinking over short-term expediency, and I have spent thirty-odd years looking at ways to institutionalise cooperative approaches to governance. I have welcomed the rise of community independents, not because of their politics, but because of the way they have empowered local voters by engaging them in the political process.

A less combative politics? I’m all for it.

And yet.

There is something deeply troubling about Anthony Albanese’s approach, and I am trying to articulate exactly what it is. It feels like he is bringing a knife to a gun fight, that he is going to end up the toasted marshmallow as everyone else sits around the political fire.

The prime minister concedes to Kelly that he isn’t the fighter he once was, and I’m not sure that’s a good thing. I certainly don’t believe a government should have a “secret centre” that you must prospect for in the way Kelly is trying to do.

It should be blindingly obvious where your political centre is, otherwise, you are just warming the seat. Your modus operandi can still be steady as she goes, maybe that’s fine, but we shouldn’t have to look hard to know where you are going.

Even in the midst of their neoliberal shift, you felt the Hawke-Keating government had its eye on workers, on welfare recipients, on a long-term future for the country that was meaningfully progressive: more open, more equal, more engaged with our region. We may be able to say now that the approach they took ended up undermining such outcomes, that the market tools they embraced became weapons in the hands of the Coalition, but I don’t think you could doubt Hawke-Keating’s progressive bone fides.

Albanese doesn’t exude the same sort of commitment, and without it, his approach risks neutering rather than empowering his political project. Endless stories about growing up in housing commission flats with a single mother are no substitute for a set of political values alive to the changed reality your own party has helped create.

My concern goes something like this: the net effect of the softly softly approach espoused by the new prime minister is that it provides a space—a big space—for reactionary and outright right-wing forces to fill, and that by going gently into that good night, as is Albanese’s preference, he is also, incrementally taking his party—and therefore the country—further to right.

If your aim is a fairer society, all the problems that beset us—the housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, the rental crisis, the problems with education, aged care, health, the way we treat the homeless, the unemployed, asylum seekers and, oh, by the way, climate change—require huge, structural realignments to fix, and Albanese doesn’t give much of a vibe that he has the stomach for—even the interest in—such reform.

Albanese’s approach comes off as soporific, and this is something progressive politics can never be. You must engage with people and have them engage with your project and that requires energy. I mean, John Howard claimed he wanted us to be comfortable and relaxed, but it was another one of his lies: he saw to it that we never were, and he relentlessly reshaped the country into a version of himself.

Albanese actually seems comfortable and relaxed and god help us if that’s true. At the very least, he is mistaking “measured” with “conceding ground”.

In other words, if it is going to take a softly softly approach, then a progressive government must be unequivocal about its progressivism in a way that Albanese isn’t being. Unless you are, you simply open a huge space for the right wing to fill, or rather, you end up filling it yourself with their views.

Softly softly is an approach that rewards your enemies and punishes your supporters. Your political opponents get a version of what they want, while your supporters are constantly told to be patient, to curb their demands, to rein themselves in and to swallow all criticism in the pursuit of a long-term government that may eventually do the things you want a progressive government to do.

The smartest summation of the reality of the Albanese Government was provided by John Quiggin:

On the issues where the Coalition has historically had an advantage, most notably economics, defence and foreign policy, Labor has adopted those policies and sought (so far successfully) to more competently implement them. On everything else — climate, health, education, human rights — Labor has pitched just far enough to the left of the Coalition to provide a point of difference while minimising the risk of losing votes on the centre-right.

We are what we pretend to be, Kurt Vonnegut once said, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.

You don’t fight Tories by turning into them.

Kelly goes onto say, and I mean, are you fucking kidding me:

The government’s hope is clearly that by establishing a tone, as well as its credentials on national security and economic security, it gains permission to do other things. If the government can prove it is restrained, responsible and trustworthy, then when it announces bigger changes, it hopes it won’t be seen as reckless. When it does embark on tax reform – whether or not this includes altering the Stage 3 tax cuts – the old framing of Labor as the big-spending and big-taxing party won’t be the only one available.

This is incredibly naive. Of course, the old framing of Labor as big-spending and big-taxing will reemerge. Such accusations will be pulled out and wielded without a second thought. No-one at News Corp—or in the broader right-wing political class—is going to go, hey, wait a minute. They’ve been really good at establishing a moderate tone up to this point, let’s give them a chance.

I mean, it is laughable. Do you really think these guys are going to play fair?

Make no mistake, the Australian right is waiting with baseball bats for the first stumble of the Albanese Government, and when it comes, all the moderation in the world is not going to make the slightest difference. Indeed, they won’t wait for a stumble, they will manufacture one, a process already under way.

As I’ve said before, no Labor prime minister has been gifted a better environment in which to undertake reform on the scale that is needed:

the main opposition is melting like the Wicked Witch of the West;

the Murdoch media has never had less influence with “middle Australia”;

large swathes of the self-described “sensible centre” swung progressive around integrity and climate change…

the country is absolutely primed to take on the burden of genuine reform

But Albanese is risking it all in the name of a commitment to being in power for a long time and then maybe doing something.

It’s quite terrifying to hear Paul Keating talk to Kerry O’Brien about Barack Obama and what went wrong with his Presidency. Remind you of anything?

Obama had the chance to…smash American radical conservatism with a massive mandate, control of two chambers of the American Congress, but he let them have the ideology and said, can I have health? To which they said, No. They were always going to say no. So, the truth is, he should have had the sword out from day one. And, you know, okay, it's blood and guts, but that's the game we're in. …It's the game I'm in, but it's not the game that Obama was in. He wants to send all the customers away satisfied. …Some people cannot live with the notion that a large proportion of the country don't like them or want to destroy them. I think this is Barack Obama's problem. He wants to have them like him. Well, movement conservatism has basically destroyed the American social compact…. [But] there he goes chasing after health. He lets them have the ideology. He doesn't fight them on the main game. And in the end, the Congress just ragged over him and cut him to ribbons and then of course, they said, you don't seem to stand for much. And they made a lot of that stick. …And he lost his majority in the Congress with the mid congressional elections. So, you’ve lost your moral authority, you've lost your power. So, it doesn't matter now how successful an orator he is, they think when it comes to the big fights, he won't have them, and in the end—as I often said in the Cabinet Room—you have to have the fights. We don't want to have the fights. But you have to have the fights.

Fighting is not a dirty word in politics, and it doesn’t mean you have to abandon fairness and decency. But when confronted with the rise of right-wing extremism that is happening around the world at the moment, you can’t afford to give an inch.

“The most important political point Albanese makes is that he wants to be in government for a long time” Kelly writes. “On the day after the budget, Albanese was asked whether he was bold enough. He said that his aim was to lead a long-term Labor government that creates a better future, and that the budget was a step towards that. I hear this ‘long-term’ refrain from almost everyone in government.”

It’s a hell of a gamble. And in the end, it doesn’t absolve of the need to fight.

Eventually, you have to have the fight.

Why wait for some mythical future term to do that when, in all likelihood, you will never again have the popularity and momentum you enjoy right now?