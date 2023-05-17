It’s easy to understand why many Labor supporters—the rusted ons and the more tentatively attached—are willing to cut the Albanese Government a lot of slack in how they are pursuing their legislative agenda. For some of us, opportunities are being missed through an overly cautious approach, and we are winding up with incredibly bad policy like AUKUS and stage-three tax cuts because Labor are too timid to rock the boat (or the submarine).

Supporters point out—rightly, I think—that while there may be some truth in these concerns, much good has nonetheless been achieved and that we would therefore be wise to trust Labor to deliver more in the long term as they ease the population as a whole into the idea of more substantial reform. Much is made of not breaking promises, fear of a media backlash, and of winning over those who are still on the proverbial fence.

Okay, fair enough.

Though, one thing I will say is that, if at any point in your defence of Labor’s small-target approach to governing you find yourself resorting to an invocation of some variation of “well, at least they’re better than the alternative”, then I suspect you have already lost the argument.

Better than Morrison? Better than Dutton? That’s the standard you want to apply?

By setting such a low bar, you are internalising the other side’s values and trying to appease them while giving yourself a tick for achieving incrementally better than the worst thing you can think of.

Is this really what you want from your government? From your party? The barest minimum?

The main point I want to make here is that the logic of the small-target approach has been superseded by circumstances, and that we are no longer in a world where those arguments necessarily apply.

Ultimately, the entire notion of incrementalism and small-target politics—as some genius move of real politick—is a relic of the two-party mindset. It presumes that if you “get out too far ahead of the electorate” the other mob is standing there ready to occupy (define) the middle ground and you will be out on your ear.

I want to suggest that once more than 30 per cent of people are regularly voting for someone other than the major parties—the situation we are currently in—the power of that argument fades.

You don’t have to “bring the electorate with you” in the way that you once did because they are already there, with their representatives sitting on the crossbench. It is therefore much smarter to work with that crossbench than to insist you have some divine right to do whatever you want.

I admit it is a hard reality to accept, and a hard lesson to learn, but it is also an enormous opportunity if we could shift our focus in that direction, and we are unlikely to do that if we simply fall into the habit of presuming that small-target incrementalism is always and everywhere the play to make.

Apart from anything, as I explained in a previous post, the net effect of this sort of incrementalism is obeisance to the status quo, and all such caution is really a nod to the vested interests, to those who operate outside the framework of genuine democratic participation in their own interests, not those of the country.

No lauding of the softly-softly approach should be allowed to stand without this fact being pointed out.

But it is worse than that.

What the small-target approach also exhibits is a supreme lack faith in the electorate and your own ability to communicate with them. It is a perfect example of why people are abandoning both major parties.

There's something happening here

But what it is ain't exactly clear

There's a man with a gun over there

Telling me I got to beware —Buffalo Springfield

I was at the launch on Tuesday night of the new book, The Indi Way

, and one of the speakers was the current member for Indi, Helen Haines. Host Barry Cassidy asked her a question relevant to this matter, and her answer tells you a lot about why she is fourth-term independent in a seat the Liberals used to hold on a

vote of 52.6%.

primary

Cassidy suggested it must be tough to support a policy—such as changes to superannuation—in an electorate where that policy will disadvantage many voters. He said, “I could sense a bit of nervousness amongst some of them in the city seats who represent these high-end superannuants. It's a movement that really puts politics to one side, right? But there must come an occasion when they think, well, if I go this way, it's going to make it tough.”

Haine suggested Indi wasn’t concerned about changes to superannuation but conceded it was an issue in electorates like Kooyong, Goldstein and Wentworth.

Monique and Zoe and Allegra Spender…represent very wealthy urban seats. [And they] said [to the government], look, I'm not going to give you a response straightaway. I need to talk to my community. They went back to their community groups, they went back and said to them, what should I do here? What do you think? Give me your wisdom. So, you can do that. And I think many people in politics forget that you don't have to stand in front of the microphone every single time and declare your position. You can be a little more circumspect than that. …Some people won't be happy with that, but I think the key to it, absolutely the case is, explain yourself. Tell your community why you are voting the way you're voting. Make it clear to them.

It is a perfect example of how you don’t need to play small-target politics if you have a mature relationship with voters; of how you don’t have to speak out of both sides of your mouth—nodding and winking to your supporters that you will do better at some indeterminate point in the future, while assuring everyone else that you won’t rock the boat.

That approach just ends up eating away at the enamel of trust that allows a society to function at all. Truth decay.

Inevitably what happens once a party goes down this route of narrowcasting different messages to different audiences is that their softly-softly approach reveals itself as an old-fashioned power play, and people can see through that (even if the rusted-ons are unwilling to admit it).

It was hardly surprising that the first thing Labor did in government was cut staff allocations to (most of) the crossbench, a naked attempt to rein in the ability of this new force in the parliament to wield any influence.

Beyond that, Albanese and his ministers have many times invoked the idea of a mandate, including on Monday, when he claimed one against sections of his own party, as Rachel Withers noted:

Albanese rejected the idea of negative gearing reform (being put forward by younger party members) because of a mandate, noting that the ALP conference holds debates “about everything”. “People will put their views there, but the cabinet determines the government policy,” the PM said.

In a system of preferential voting, claims of a mandate are nearly always an assertion of power rather than, you know, a real thing. It is a rhetorical device, not a rule that everyone is meant to obey. To invoke it against your own party members is next level.

But Albanese has gone even further, with the prime minister saying the other day that all the power should belong to Labor.

Speaking before the May 21st anniversary of Labor’s narrow election win last year, and with the party’s left flank under growing assault from the Greens, the prime minister said the housing debate underscored the importance of maintaining majority government…. “It is just grandstanding and immaturity, and it’s why you need a party of majority government to actually be in charge because we’re interested in outcomes, and the Greens political party seem to be just interested in playing politics.” (My emphasis.)

So says Mr 32.6% primary vote, and I mean, come on.

This is genuinely offensive to anyone who believes in a diverse democracy, and especially in the wake of the election that brought his party to power, one in which Labor snuck over the line with a one-seat majority and in which the vote for non-major parties reached an all-time high.

As electoral analyst Ben Raue tweeted:

I don’t even have strong opinions one way or the other on this housing bill, but my god, this “my way or the highway” stuff is so alienating. They didn’t win a majority. They didn’t come close to it. So, they need to negotiate in good faith.

Labor is only in government because of the preferences delivered by a range of independents and smaller parties—particularly the Greens. They are only in government because their main opposition, the Liberal Party, was routed in their traditional stronghold seats by a wave of community independents. And all this happened—let me repeat—in an election where Labor themselves were only able to muster 32.6% of the primary vote—a one-hundred year low.

They are seriously deluded in thinking that they have some inherent right to “majority government” in the way that Albanese is insisting here.

(It also a slight—intended or otherwise—against the policy success of the minority Gillard Government.)

This brings us up against another contradiction in the logic of this whole softly-softly routine.

If you were genuinely committed to such an approach to governance, to a meaningful incrementalism, to the sort of governance that takes people along with you so that you don’t run the risk of getting too far out ahead of the electorate, then you would govern in conjunction with the crossbench in both Houses. You wouldn’t assert your right to majority government or claim to have a mandate if you genuinely wanted to “bring people along”.

As it stands, the people Labor are currently most sympatico with on the big-ticket policies are the Coalition. There is virtual unanimity between the major parties on foreign policy (AUKUS), as well as economic policy (broadly neoliberal and holding hands and skipping down the road together on stage-three tax cuts).

Look, the bottom line is, if you’ve got 32.6% of the primary vote, you don’t get to wield all the power on your own. More people voted against you than for you and it simply anti-democratic to try and govern without including them in the process. Putting promises on the never-never, nodding-and-winking that you will fix things at some indeterminate date in the future, not only abandons people who need help now, it breeds cynicism and mistrust, and it doesn’t have to be this way.

Really, how do we even tell if what Labor is doing is being the cautious party of the centre-left biding their time to eventually introduce major reforms, or being a centre-right party fobbing off the progressive wing of their own membership, and the electorate more generally, to enact a program that is broadly in line with wishes of the extant status quo, of capital?

Pretending to be centre-right and being centre right are the same thing.

Guy Rundle said something similar recently:

This notion that an eternal petitioning of Labor as each new atrocity is waved through, and the party leadership recommits ever more resolutely to absolute and total incorporation into global capital and global US rule, will be of use, is bunkum…. Barring some incredible surprise, rusted-ons …will have to make a post-budget decision. Are they going to continue as either loyalists, or loyal opposition, or admit that Labor must now be opposed, from the left, on the ground? That demands the harder task of either building the Greens — if it doesn’t become a party that normies find impossible to support — or other, smaller left parties, or starting to build networks on the Indi model in Labor seats.

My preference is for the latter.

We no longer need to accept the idea that all we have to choose from is either Labor or the Coalition. A minority-Labor government with as progressive a crossbench as we can muster through genuine community engagement is a superior option, and it is within our grasp. Even now, the minority crossbench is showing its worth, and it is doubtful whether, for instance, the new Integrity Commission would have got up in this term without the efforts of Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines.

What’s more, the power of the Liberals and Nationals to derail the Voice referendum is severely undermined by the willingness of the crossbench to support it and make the case in their electorates, and if it gets up, they should share in the congratulations.

I understand the approach Albanese is taking, and I understand why people support it. But I am saying it is time to look at the changed reality of the current political landscape, the disruption of old verities, especially the willingness of people to vote outside the major parties—the fact that only 34 per cent of people vote the same way from one election to the next—and recognise we are not in Kansas anymore.

Small-target politics is what you do when you have lost touch with voters and have given up on your ability to bring them with you. Labor has never been in a better position in the modern era to rewrite the ground rules of national politics, and the bravery they need to show is not in mindlessly introducing more ambitious policy for the sake of it, but in reengaging with people and hearing what they really want a progressive government to do.