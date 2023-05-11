With Labor’s Budget now delivered, and with the first anniversary of the 2022 federal election almost upon us, it is worth thinking about where we are.

The unmistakable conclusion is that the country made the right decision in replacing Scott Morrison’s LNP government with Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party and that by any measure, Labor is a superior government. They have done many good and necessary things, from dropping the case against Bernard Collaery, to helping single parents.

Still, being better than Morrison is an incredibly low bar, and in too many areas, the new government is barely managing to clear it. Labor no longer have anywhere to hide.

There is a righteous level of frustration emerging amongst people who are broadly sympathetic to Labor’s predicament, and who are glad they are in power, and it is a frustration that is threatening to do to Labor what similar concerns about political and economic reform have already done to the Coalition.

In other times, this frustration might have played out at the margins and have been relatively easily to dissipate with the usual talk of “hard-headed politics” and reminders about the ever-present threat of a return of the LNP.

But we no longer live in those times, and those presumptions no longer hold.

So why is Labor—self-described party of reform—so reluctant to take advantage of this moment and push the political envelope? Why are they still pissing around and leaving behind the most vulnerable, keeping people in poverty while rewarding the wealthiest with huge tax cuts, underwriting football stadiums, while resisting the sort of windfall profit’s tax that would protect our sovereign wealth?

Why are they doing all this at time when the electorate as a whole has never been more willing to be taken on journey of change, and while Labor’s traditional opponents are at their lowest ebb ever?

If not now, when?

You get some sense of the problem when you look at these comments from former Treasurer, Wayne Swan, who articulates well the closely held belief amongst the party faithful that the country doesn’t respond well to big change, that incremental change is the only way to go:

We must remind ourselves that Labor isn’t a pressure group, nor a policy seminar, or a wine and cheese society. Labor is a vehicle to win government and to govern, or it’s nothing. To do so, Labor must have a message that gives voters comfort if it is to be handed the keys to the car. We are living in a world where the right’s success in demonising the whole political class depletes the reservoir of voter trust progressive parties rely on to shape and win a mandate for change. In a world of diminished voter trust, progressives must start with a core set of saleable intelligent reforms that begin to turn back the tide – reforms that build political capital for the next tranche of reforms and the one after that. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t adopt a bold policy architecture, but it does mean we must adopt a policy architecture which can be used to win the votes of our traditional supporters as well as the increasing body of people in the community who are not aligned with any of the traditional political parties. We mustn’t allow our enemies to wedge our own people, working people, against one another. We need visionary policies that convince our base and the middle that we hear them and have their backs. In 2019 Labor made the campaign miscalculation of having too many progressive policy solutions which enabled the conservatives to argue they would surely wreck the economy and people’s lives. The clearest lesson from the campaign is that good old fashioned scare campaigns work and the conservatives were successful in demonising our tax and climate change policies.

Labor live in terror that doing too much too soon will relegate them to eternal opposition, and I wouldn’t deny for a moment that there is some legitimacy in this concern. It is an understandable position to take, but it is also one that needs to be continually tested, not just taken as a given.

So, let’s look at it.

The Albanese Government have been gifted the most favourable conditions for genuine political reform ever handed to a Labor Government. Their main political opponent, the Liberal Party of Australia, is on the verge of collapse, so internally divided it is impossible to see them getting their act together anytime soon, or to imagine that things are going to get any easier for Peter Dutton and his so-called brains trust.

The Liberals own recalcitrance on issues around climate change, identity politics, and political integrity, not to mention the Voice, along with a series of changing electoral demographics make the party poison in electorates they used to hold effortlessly. Dutton’s (and Morrison’s) attempt to rebrand them as the party of outer metropolitan areas was dealt a blow at the last election, not to mention at the Aston by-election. Dutton’s recent (desperate) fondness for saying that the Liberals are now the party of rural and regional Australia brings the Liberals into direct conflict with their traditional Coalition partner, The Nationals, and dog knows how that will play out.

“We will, and very much [take] a regional focus,” Dutton said in Albury on a trip before the first party room meeting since the once-in-a-century by-election loss in the outer Melbourne seat of Aston. “Too much of the government’s effort is really concentrated on capital cities and we are the party of regional and rural Australia.”

Oh, and did I mention Dai Le’s new party?

The independent member for Fowler—who saw off a challenge from Christina Keneally in what was once a safe Labor seat—has started her own party, and it can’t signal anything other than grief for both major parties, but for the Liberals in particular. Its emergence speaks to precisely the sort of realignment that is changing electoral politics around the country.

As John Quiggin noted the other day:

Opinion polling suggests that the gap has only widened since the Election. Newspolls over the last few months show Labor and the Greens with a combined support of 67%. The Greens alone (24%) outpoll the Coalition. By contrast, among voters aged over 65, the L-NP has 46% support (to which may be added 7% for One Nation), compared to 34% for Labor and the Greens. As more Gen Z voters become eligible and older voters pass on, every percentage point shift in the population translates to a 0.4% swing to the left. That implies a gain of around 2% every electoral cycle.

Still, Labor is sitting relatively pretty, and has been handed other huge advantages.

The handmaiden of anti-Labor forces in our country, the mainstream media, in particular the Murdoch media, has never been less able to influence election outcomes, and they have shown again and again and again that, no matter how many negative stories and photoshopped front pages of Labor leaders as Nazis they can come up with, most voters pay no attention.

This ongoing weakness with the right-wing media is itself a symptom of the changes that are reshaping the common sense of Australian politics.

If the last federal election taught us anything, it is that the electorate as whole has never been more open to non-traditional solutions. More than thirty per cent of voters gave their first preference to someone other than a major party, for the first time ever.

They elected the largest crossbench in our history.

It consists of neophyte independents who reinvigorated democracy at a local level in an unprecedented way; of re-elected independents who have proved their worth to their electorates; and of Greens who have infiltrated the inner-city electorates of arguably the most conservative state in the nation, Queensland, and who may well do so in other capital cities.

Labor is perfectly positioned to lean into all this and make a new compact with the Australia people—via the crossbench—that better reflects what is a growing desire amongst a significant number of voters to reinvent the country in a substantial and meaningful way, if only they could see past the “commonsense” approach to governance that is still guiding their hand.

The argument Wayne Swan makes in the piece I quoted above is a symptom, not a cause. Swan’s commonsense view, shared with political professionals and hardheads within the traditional two-party system, is based on an often unspoken recognition that real political power in Australia lies outside the major parties and outside the people themselves.

Swan acknowledges the point, writing:

Success for Australian Labor will require not the growth of inequality and a shrinking middle class, but shrinking inequality and a growing middle class. This is the heritage and the heartbeat of the Australian Labor Party. It is the essence of what I call Australian Laborism as outlined in my 2012 essay “The 0.01% - the power of vested interests in Australia.” While the Federal Liberal coalition prepares to snap back to classic neo-liberal policies of tax cuts for the wealthy and wage suppression for Australia’s working people, we are going to have to pursue our Labor values and our traditional policy frameworks with pragmatic idealism and ruthless organisation. The same powerful vested interests that hounded the Gillard Government from office are pushing their tired but aggressive neo-liberal agendas to drive higher inequality, wage suppression, deregulation, tax cuts for the wealthy and a smaller public sector. How different things would have been in this pandemic if Labor had won the 2019 federal election. Labor’s campaign review points our way ahead. We have to dramatically improve our campaign machine and we have to get much better at winning the battle of ideas. Just having the better ideas is clearly not enough. We must be ruthlessly and relentlessly fixated on winning government – not because government is the end, but because without the power of government Labor is powerless.

And yet, in trying to achieve government, Labor too often leaves itself hostage to that very status quo—the “power of vested interests”—that they claim to be standing against.

And voters see it.

Australian democracy, for all its strengths, is still incredibly vulnerable to one of the biggest weaknesses of any democratic form of government: different forms of state capture. By that I mean, the ability of the rich and powerful to influence political outcomes in a way that overrides the interests of the vast majority of the population, let alone its most vulnerable citizens. The very problem Swan himself articulated.

It is hardly a new issue, and academic John Keane sums up the issue nicely in his book, The Shortest History of Democracy:

Almost every democracy is feeling the pinch of the old rule that capitalism and democracy are ultimately incompatible, and it seems we’re again living through a period when the egalitarian spirit of democratic self-government is reduced to a mantra that functions as ‘a cloak to cover the nakedness of a government that does business for the kept classes’. Daily life is being scarred by the growth of plutocracy, meritocratic elites and the emergence of a substantial ‘precariat’ of under- and part-time employed people in gig-economy jobs that pay poorly and have no union protection or long-term security. Leading political thinkers are pointing out that the damage done to democratic institutions by ‘corporate power, the corruption of the political and representative processes by the lobbying industry … and the degradation of political dialogues promoted by the media’ are ‘the basics of the system, not excrescences upon it’. They warn of the birth of a ‘managed democracy’ and ‘inverted totalitarianism’ in which private corporations seize control of government with the help of commercial media that demobilises and shepherds the citizenry. Corporate power’s colonisation of democratic institutions has led some historians to turn the ‘third wave of democracy’ and ‘triumph of liberal democracy’ stories on their head, to say that ever since the 1970s, democracy, at least in the West, has been disfigured by the ‘triumvirate power of business, banking and political leaders’. State policies of ‘saving capitalism’ have weakened trade unions, promoted deregulation of public services and spread the culture of consumption fuelled by private credit and the belief in the ‘sanctity of the unobliged individual’.

Labor, since the 1980s, via its embrace of neoliberalism with Australian characteristics, has aligned itself ever more closely with the underlying corporate power that Keane is describing, enmeshing itself in what was already a tightly bound status quo. It’s embrace of market mechanisms for everything from public housing to the protection of endangered species, as well as its timid approach to something as important as taxing extractive industries, all points to a government constantly mindful of the top-end of town, adjusting its approach around the pressure they are under from these organisations.

Many within Labor truly do want to be the party of democratic and economic reform, championing the rights of the most vulnerable, making the country more equal, more egalitarian, living up to the self-image we have of ourselves as the land of the fair go. The trouble is, once you accept the logic of incrementalism, of working with, rather than against the established status quo, of market mechanisms as your go-to solution for nearly everything, you run the risk of becoming what you hate, of turning into that precise status quo.

I mean, it’s obvious, isn’t it: incrementalism is by definition a tool of the status quo.

The power of the mining industry, the banking industry, of various sporting organisations like the NRL and AFL, land developers, the medical profession—to name the obvious ones—remains intact, and so when Labor talks about taking things slowly, about gradually changing things, it is largely in deference to the power of these pillars of the status quo.

That’s what incrementalism means, deferring to these agendas of power.

Even this morning, as I write this, another pillar of the status quo has managed to assert its claim on the public purse, with a Labor Government bending over backwards to accommodate them.

Various churches in Queensland are now unable to get insurance to cover claims from victims of abuse in their institutions and so these churches are threatening to abandon their role in various care facilities unless the government pays their damages bills for them:

Without insurance, state governments feared that church-affiliated and non-government bodies would cease providing critical out-of-home care and youth homelessness services. Governments like Queensland’s are heavily reliant on non-government organisations to provide such services to vulnerable children. The indemnity deals in Queensland apply only to out-of-home care and youth homelessness services which are funded by the government. The deals are also temporary and are expected to cease in September. The state’s minister for children, Leanne Linard, said multiple jurisdictions were now trying to grapple with what she described as a “market failure”.

It is simply incredible that governments allow themselves to be manipulated like this, but it speaks to the depth of the underlying problem, that these organisations are so entrenched in the systems of power that run the country that they continue to get away with it.

At least some are speaking against it and calling out the obviousness of the rort:

Survivors and survivors’ groups have expressed alarm at the existence of taxpayer-funded indemnity deals. The Blue Knot Foundation questioned whether such arrangements allowed church bodies to avoid accountability for decades of systemic failures to protect children from abuse. “Surely this should be the moral, financial and legal responsibility of the institution under whose watch children were harmed?” the foundation’s president, Cathy Kezelman, said. “Arguably taxpayers would be concerned that their money is being used to enable a powerful institution to effectively abrogate its responsibilities.”

And then, of course, the problem that is common to a lot of such practices and that underpins the hidden nature of this sort of political power; a complete lack of transparency:

The precise nature of the deals are confidential and details of any payouts are kept secret. The existence of one agreement, between the Queensland government and Anglicare Southern Queensland, was revealed in correspondence from Linard to the federal Greens MP Elizabeth Watson-Brown, who had queried the arrangements on behalf of a constituent. Linard responded that the agreement was “subject to a confidentiality agreement”, which was necessary to “manage broader public policy concerns about the extent to which governments are expected to intervene in circumstances of commercial market failure”.

It is interesting, then, to look at the trajectory of the various independents and how they are increasingly focusing on these hidden practices of power and influence. Labor should be reading the writing on the wall.

For instance, nearly all the Senate and Reps crossbench are at the moment trying to get the government to be transparent about who gets passes to walk freely through Parliament House in Canberra. Senator David Pocock wrote:

These passes provide almost all areas access and last time it was made public during Senate Estimates there were around 2000 passes handed out. I don't have a problem with these passes but believe there should be more transparency as people deserve to know who their elected representatives have granted access to - some are volunteers, others are lobbyists, business people, NGOs, union representatives, etc. Requiring these to be disclosed is something I have been pursuing with the Presiding Officers.

Labor no doubt think they are playing the smart game, painting the Greens as extremist spoliers, keeping the community independents in their place by cutting their staffing allowances, raising the rate of some welfare payments without changing the underlying dynamic—including keeping in place punitive systems like mutual obligations and work for the dole—and doing just enough to paint a picture of reform for anyone who isn’t looking too closely, while allowing party members to wring their hands on Q&A, or Twitter, about wishing they could do more.

Or lecturing dissenters on why they can’t.

The trouble with this approach, even from Labor’s point of view, is that they have underestimated just how much of an appetite there is for change in an electorate that has shown itself willing to challenge the two-party status quo in a way that has never happened before.

Again, David Pocock is an interesting guide, and you could almost hear his brain processing all this as he spoke the other day to Patricia Karvellas on ABC Radio. He spoke about “pushing them really hard” on IR reform and raising the rate, and then said this:

And you know, Australians get to decide. Coming into the next election, will it be that we actually need more independents, [that] we potentially need a minority government to see action on climate change, to see budget decisions that actually put Australians first?

Many of us already know the answer, and unless Labor gets braver and starts living up to their own rhetoric of reform, people are going to look elsewhere. They already are.