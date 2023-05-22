This is part of an accidental series trying to understand why people might be dissatisfied with the new government, even as they breathe a sigh of relief Labor are in power. The other pieces are linked at the end.

You can give the Albanese Government the credit it deserves without falling into the trap of buying into their self-serving “be patient” narrative.

The story Labor has worked hard to make define their approach to government is that slow-and-steady wins the race. As Paul Bongiorno puts it in a piece about their first year in power, “The prime minister is confident it has been a year that has established in voters’ minds the character of his government as responsible, measured and very busy.”

On the first anniversary of the Albanese Government, the public sphere is filled with condescending claptrap from the prime minister about his own political genius, his courage, his steady-as-she goes heroics, all tied up nicely on his behalf by journalists giving him way more leeway than their job description requires.

It’s revealing, really.

Albanese told Paul Bongiorno that he is not being timid, no siree:

You could cut the air with a knife at this question. “There is nothing timid about putting caps on gas and coal prices,” the prime minister says. “There was nothing timid backing a minimum wage rise through the Fair Work Commission or committing to the 15 per cent wage rise for aged-care workers and implementing the royal commission’s reforms for nurses in aged-care facilities.” “And,” Albanese says, “there was nothing timid in delivering a responsible budget in light of global inflation and its impact.” He says, “it took courage to say no to many demands for greater cost-of-living relief, because inflation has a greater impact on the poor.” The prime minister says “there was nothing timid in committing to a referendum for a constitutional recognition of First Nations people”.

Where to start?

Well, Rachel Wither’s got closer to the problem than most:

We were repeatedly told over the anniversary weekend that Albanese has a plan, but that he had to enact it really, really slowly, so as not to scare the voters. (It was, as cartoonist Jon Kudelka noted, the ultimate A1 on his “Rusted-On Bingo”.) But it’s not just that Labor is taking the transition at a leisurely pace, opening new coalmines (we are now at four) and gas fields when science says we can’t (most of it is for export). Rather, it’s becoming clear that this government has no intention of giving up fossil fuels at all, as it goes hard on the Morrison-era talking points, digging in on ludicrous offsets and dubious carbon capture and storage.

What is more timid than cherry picking examples like the ones the PM provided Paul Bongiorno, ignoring the actual problems with these, let alone the policies he didn’t mention? The comment about his “courage” in keeping people in poverty in order to beat inflation is particularly galling given the evidence suggests that a larger increase in JobKeeper would not have been inflationary anyway.

Greg Jericho spells that point out in this thread (click link to read the whole explanation):

The caps on coal and gas prices Albanese mentions are the working definition of timid and, in fact, go a fair way towards defining gutless, as does the government’s fiddling at the edges of the resources rent tax.

As Richard Deniss put it:

To be clear, what we should do is scrap the $11bn a year we spend on fossil fuel subsidies, impose a carbon tax like the successful one we had in 2012 to 2014 and stop wasting money on dodgy carbon offsets. We could give that extra money to low-income earners, invest in renewables, decarbonise the economy and still cut the budget deficit.

That would be courageous.

And courageous is such an interesting word in this context.

Pick apart the prime minister’s little paean to his own bravery and you have an interesting insight into the mindset of a Labor prime minister. Courage is defined as reducing the super-profits of mining companies by a tiny fraction while keeping the unemployed below the poverty line in deference to non-existent inflationary pressures.

“It took courage to say no to many demands for greater cost-of-living relief.” —Anthony Albanese

You say courageous. Some might say callous.

The prime minister’s declaration to David Crowe—framed as a “message to progressives”—that “you can’t simply wish things to happen” is another example of this demeaning acquiescence, and if a Liberal PM had said it, Labor supporters would be writhing with anger.

No-one is trying to wish anything into existence (other than perhaps a spine).

You are the government. Legislate.

If Pocock or the Greens won’t pass your legislation, then negotiate with them and get something better. Don’t insist you have a mandate (you don’t) while playing the childish game of saying that the Greens, in particular, are making the perfect the enemy of the good.

You are making the future a victim of the present.

Given that every time the crossbench tries to amend legislation it is in the direction of being more progressive, less neoliberal—true of everything from the approach to federal ICAC, to the carbon offset legislation, to the public housing policy—you aren’t being courageous. You are giving into vested interests.

Katharine Murphy’s assessment of Albanese’s Year One included this cryptic paragraph:

Adjacent to this intergenerational Labor legacy war, down with redistribution from the Australian and the Financial Review, and escalating progressive ennui, sits garden variety partisanship.

I don’t know what that means, but Murphy assures us in a tweet that Albanese is “a prime minister who thinks he can change a country without breaking it” and that this is “a truly radical ambition in the age we live in”.

Alt view: there is nothing radical about misplaced gradualism. The whole notion is based on a false premise.

You don’t have to break the country to change it. You have to change the country to make sure it doesn’t break, and I, for one, would like a prime minister who can tell the difference.

This is the problem at its heart: gradualism is a rejection of urgency, and that’s a risky position to take in an emergency.

And it is so frustrating if you think about it for two minutes: Albanese’s whole approach is built on a self-fulfilling prophecy.

If there is a reluctance amongst the electorate to do what is necessary—thus justifying calls to take things slowly—it is precisely because generations of political leaders, and the political class in general, have either been in complete denial about the situation we face, or have been too cowardly—or self-interested—to level with people and take them into their confidence about what really needs to be done.

The problem gradualism is meant to solve is a by-product of gradualism, of the very attitude that Albanese is displaying, and why in god’s name does anyone think more of the same is going to help?

Besides, what is at work here is much more than gradualism: it is an approach to governance that is being built on an active attempt to stop people voicing alternative approaches. Such “gradualism” uses the force of law to slow things down.

To watch the Labor Government in South Australia (amongst others) lick the boots of the energy industry at a recent conference, while rushing through legislation to criminalise protest against those same industries, underlines the point:

South Australia’s minister for energy and mining has told a conference of the oil and gas industry in Adelaide that his state government is “at your disposal”. Tom Koutsantonis made the extraordinary comments during his address to the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association national conference on Monday morning.

They drastically increased penalties for protesting at such events, and what they came up with—with the vocal support of the Opposition, no less—is deeply anti-democratic:

You can read Kurmelovs’ whole thread here.

No, you can’t just wish things to happen. But if you cosy up with the mining companies and actively work to lock up people who disagree with you—or enact laws that make protest all-but impossible—you are not just taking things slowly, you are undermining the possibility of building any momentum for change.

Gradualism shades into authoritarianism.

We can’t afford another generation of “leaders” like this, and the anger that Albanese’s approach (and his condescension) is eliciting is not just a matter of “progressives” being unrealistic; it is emerging because a significant number of people now recognise the scale of what confronts us.

Joel Jenkins noted recently:

The people of Australia voted Green, teal and independent in record numbers, repudiating the coalition at the ballot box, giving Labor a narrow majority with a warning. The climate crisis that has burned its way into the collective experience of millions of Australians, the floods that make sections of the country unliveable, the knowledge in every Australian that things are going to get worse, all these shared concerns and public anxieties never go away.

As I have said in other pieces in this little series, Albanese has been gifted the most favourable conditions for reform of any Labor Government in history. His main opposition is melting like the Wicked Witch of the West; the Murdoch media has never had less influence with “middle Australia”; large swathes of the self-described “sensible centre” swung progressive around integrity and climate change…

I mean, open your eyes and ears: this is a country absolutely primed to take on the burden of genuine reform if only we had someone in the Lodge who realised it, rather than one feeling confident that his small-target strategy is the cure for all our ills.

A year into their first term, the Albanese Government is failing to heed the warning that Joel Jenkins mentioned.

You can’t gradually subdue an out-of-control bushfire; and to throw all your resources at it as it rages is not radicalism. Everything from climate change to cost-of-living pressures—the ability of people to house and feed themselves and to look after their health—demands an immediate and serious response, and if you fail to provide it, that will break the country.

For many it is already broken.

The truth is, we are faced with existential threat, not in some indeterminate future, but right now, and it requires leadership, not gradualism.

Faced with similar world-threating prospects, Churchill didn’t say, we will wander down to the beaches at some point and see how things go.

