Some things are shocking without being surprising.

Labor and the Coalition teamed up this week to block legislation that would put some restrictions on pork barrelling. In fact, the amendment Labor joined with the Coalition in blocking was an amendment Labor themselves had written when in opposition, as Rachel Withers reports:

Wentworth MP Allegra Spender yesterday moved an amendment to the Infrastructure Australia bill aimed at stamping out pork-barrelling, requiring a cost-benefit analysis of any project worth more than $100 million – it’s the same amendment Anthony Albanese himself unsuccessfully put when he was shadow infrastructure minister. As Spender pointed out, you’d have thought this was “an uncontroversial amendment, one which simply requires public money be used prudently and one which was previously proposed by the prime minister himself”. But…Labor and the Coalition teamed up to vote down the amendment, with Infrastructure Minister Catherine King defending the move by claiming some information was too sensitive to be released. The amendment would have still left the decision to invest in a project in the hands of the government, but would have limited the power to make “decisions which are positive politically but negative economically”, Spender noted – necessary “in order to hold the government to account”, as Albanese said when he moved the amendment in 2014. Now in government, Labor no longer seems interested in that, with only the Greens and the crossbench voting in favour.

Shocking, but not surprising.

So unsurprising, in fact, that I flagged exactly this change of heart by Labor in my book about the last election, Voices of Us, and I spelt out the nature of the problem:

In the months since the election, it has become apparent that whatever improvements Labor offer in terms of governance, they remain part of the status quo. …They have fallen instantly into asserting their right to govern entirely on their own terms, and it is such an old politics. It has been simply incredible, for instance, to hear new Minister for Industry Ed Husic defending pork barrelling as something that should be handled by ministers, not bureaucrats, telling ABC Radio that ‘Parliamentarians … are up for the judgment of people every three years or so. And if they’ve done the wrong thing that should be done that way. I do get concerned if you just spin it all off to departmental people.’

Husic’s argument is exactly the one Scott Morrison used in asserting his government’s right to assign money to regions without any prudential oversight, the former prime minister saying, “If we are going to so disempower our elected representatives to do things about what is needed in their communities, then what is the point? We can’t just hand government over to faceless officials to make decisions that impact the lives of Australians from one end of the country to the other.”

Remember, the amendment Labor rejected this week was one they had written and in how much contempt do you have to hold the electorate to argue one course of action in Opposition and the exact opposite when it suits you in government?

So much for Albanese’s heartfelt mewing to Paul Bongiorno last week about integrity: “Importantly, [the prime minister] says, he has been delivering on the promises he took to the election campaign. …He says keeping promises is important to restore people’s faith in politics.”

How’s your faith in politics after this?

One of the little-acknowledged benefits of the sort of crossbench we currently have—even if it doesn’t hold the balance of power—is that it brings into sharp relief this sort of hypocrisy. By holding a light up to such matters, in a way that would not otherwise happen, the crossbenchers allow us to examine anew the business-as-usual functions of deeply reactionary systems of power and question its legitimacy.

This isn’t just a matter of integrity, as important as that is. It goes much deeper than that, to the way in which we are governed by forces and conventions and habits largely invisible to us, the structural power embedded in institutions like the two-party system, and the ley lines of power that reach out between the major political parties and all the other sources of power in our nation.

Part of the reason the legacy media fails to properly interrogate such matters is because they have a professional bias to the role of individuals in the system rather than to the structures in which they are embedded: it is much easier to interview a bunch of people and write a he said/she said story than it is to interrogate the institutional nature of power itself, and journalists are trained to do the former, not the latter.

But another reason they fail at this sort of analysis is because the people who run the media see themselves not really as “watchdogs of power”—whatever lip service they pay that particular cliché—but as coholders of the very power they are meant to interrogate, and they would rather maintain that status quo than do anything to upset it, even when they might be in opposition, or competition, with each other in other ways.

Thus, Labor sides with the Coalition to maintain a shared access to money and influence with which to bribe the regions at election time and reject Allegra Spender’s re-upping of their own amendment about pork barrelling, and—to give another example from a hearing of the Senate Environment and Communications Committee this week—the ABC defends their infiltration by News Corp, an organisation that is on a long-haul and undisguised mission to destroy the national broadcaster.

Consider this exchange between Greens’ Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and ABC Managing Director, David Anderson:

The key section is this:

SH-Y: Why does the ABC continue to provide a platform for representatives from News Corp when they so clearly as a corporate entity have such disdain for the public broadcaster? DH: There's some good journalists at News Corp. We've got good journalists in our ranks that have come from News Corp, you know. I get that's a valid question as to would we think about it, but there are some journos that we do want to put on to, whether it's Insiders or whether we have Q&A, whether it's The Drum, for we are seeking their view and perspective.

What Anderson is saying is that no matter how much shit they give us, we accept their legitimacy.

If the primacy of the LNP and Labor and our so-called two-party system is challenged by voters increasingly supporting independents, Greens and smaller parties, we are going to see more of Labor and the LNP banding together, as they did this week, to hold fast to a political centre they see as being to their mutual advantage, whatever other differences they have.

As I wrote in August last year, there is a level of self-interest against the power of a third force that will happily bring traditional rivals together. Such is the nature of a status quo that is challenged by a new interloper.

It is hard to know exactly how this plays out, but we need to be vigilant. Former independent Tony Windsor tweeted this week, “They (the major parties) will team up again to change the electoral laws in an attempt to shore up majority Govts in the future,” and I think he is right.

But as well as vigilant, we can afford to be emboldened too.

The Liberals are collapsing at state and federal level and the alternative prime minister is a retrograde horror show of a leader, unelectable except in the most extraordinary of circumstances. Labor is consolidating their position—if the polls are to be believed—but the sort of self-interested, two-party collusion that acts against good democratic practice that we saw this week reminds people in a brutal way why they have been abandoning the major parties for years now and may encourage voters to keep faith with their instincts to challenge the status quo.

The full force of that status quo—which includes the media—will rise up and it will get vicious. We saw a tiny example of that this week in parliament with attacks upon Greens’ representative, Max Chandler-Mather. The comments levelled at him were so unacceptable that independent Helen Haines, and LNP member Michelle Landry complained to the Speaker of the House about how abusive Labor were being.

Shocking, but not surprising.

The question will ultimately be whether viable candidates can emerge in communities around the country. If they can, the May 2022 election results shows that people will vote for them, and we could well move towards a lower house crossbench with the balance of power, and that is the only way those ley lines of power are ever going to be properly exposed and challenged.

In this scenario, the parties don’t disappear, but their ability to team up together against meaningful reform, as they did this week, would be severely curtailed.

