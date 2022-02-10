(Apologies for a third consecutive post on this topic, but I thought I should bring the discussion to some sort of conclusion, given developments. Earlier posts here and here.)

The Senate has just decided not to debate the religious discrimination bills today. That means the package is likely to NOT be considered for a final vote this side of the election. Next week the Senate is holding budget estimates hearings, meaning no votes on legislation. The only other normal Senate sitting days this side of the election are 29 March (budget day) and the day after. There’s no impetus for the government now to pass the package, after five of its own members added amendments protecting LGBTQ+ students. The Australian Christian Lobby, religious school groups and conservative MPs and senators won’t cop it.

So, presuming this is the end of it, what now?

Let’s be sure that the demise of this bill is sheeted home to Scott Morrison and that he wears the defeat he so richly deserves.

Add it to the long list of the prime minister’s failures. (And judging by the way he is currently behaving in parliament as I write this—the facade of control in full retreat— he is fully aware of the intensity of this failure.)

Let it be known too, that even with the full support of the Federal Government, and the opportunistic support of Labor, the people who pushed for this hateful legislation, and who hold the abhorrent views that the legislation tried to ingrain in law, are, and remain, a noisy minority, nothing more, and that they in no way represent a majority view, probably not even amongst the religious groups they purport to represent.

Can the media—please—stop treating them as somehow the voice of a “real” and “put upon” Australia and recognise that, at best, they are a reactionary rump.

The ACL and other such groups have called for the amended legislation to be abandoned, showing, one, that they will not be happy until the country is reshaped around their most extreme medieval views, and two, that the legislation was never necessary, and their religious rights remain intact.

This was a fit up from the beginning, a cover to discriminate against gay and trans people, and they have fallen flat on their faces, and so say all of us.

Finally, let’s be clear that the rise and fall of this legislation illustrates perfectly that all the so-called arguments about political realism, and the accusations that those of us who opposed the legislation from beginning “just don’t understand electoral politics” — as one email I received said — are bunkum.

Grace Tame, as usual, said it well at the Press Club this week:

“…politicians, like all individuals, are fallible. Human. And although we, the people, elect them…to be our leaders, our examples, it is ultimately up to them what they choose to be examples of. “Whether they respect the privilege and purpose of this power, or whether they abuse it at our expense. “They may be either constructive or destructive, but every single one of them is, inarguably, replaceable, like me. “So why put my reputation on the line? “Because when we act with integrity, the tide rises with us. “When we act with integrity, we set a more esteemed bar for those who take our place. “In any event, I would rather go down as a disappointment to an institution than sell out as a pandering political puppet to the corrupt forces that coercively control it.”

The argument was that Labor had to go along with this hateful legislation to avoid being “wedged”.

The reality is, they could’ve opposed it from the get-go, and with the help of the crossbenches in both Houses, and a few Liberal defectors, destroyed it anyway.

Had they done so, they would now look golden.

They didn’t and they don’t.

Sometimes—more often than the political professionals and noisy know-it-alls will ever allow—the most politically astute thing to do is to do the right thing.

When it comes to matters of human equality, there is no room for compromise.

You want realism?

In the end, you won’t win every given battle, but if you act with integrity, the tide will rise.

And just a reminder: this shit is never over.