Spare me all the “realist” arguments about politics being the art of the possible. Of course it is, but there is difference between realism and capitulation.

Politics is also about beliefs and values, and it is about fighting for what you believe in, and it is about trusting that, even if not at first, then at some point, you will be able to bring people with you, and so you hang in there.

Just like people did on equal marriage, only to find that the country had well-and-truly shifted.

If you keep giving in on the grounds that, for now, people will only accept one point of view on a given issue and not another, eventually that other option will wither and die, and it will finally seem like there is no alternative.

Unless you keep the alternatives alive by fighting for them, they will disappear.

Unless you are willing to not compromise on at least some things, you will eventually turn into what you hate.

All in the name of realism.

The status quo will always say change isn’t possible, or isn’t necessary, or that it is risky, until eventually, everyone is too frightened to do anything worthwhile.

So here we are: in the name of realism, Labor is waving through the Morrison Government’s hateful religious discrimination bill in the lower house, trying to get it “off the table” and no doubt telling themselves that they will “fix” it once they get into office if they can’t “fix” it in the Senate:

Labor will move substantial amendments to the religious discrimination bill but pass it in the House of Representatives, setting up a potential Senate standoff with the government over protection of LGBTQ+ students and statements of belief. The Labor caucus agreed on Wednesday not to oppose the bill in the lower house despite a push from MP Josh Burns and at least a dozen others who wanted to vote against it if changes to prevent discrimination on other grounds are not made. Labor and several of the government’s own members have been galvanised by the Morrison government revealing it will protect gay students from expulsion – but not other forms of discrimination – without protecting trans students at the same time.

At some point, not only is Labor being wedged, but we all are, all of us on the left or the progressive side of politics. Labor is selling us out on the basis that everything will be all right once they are elected.

For a party that has barely been in office since 1996, and when they were, shot themselves in the foot, this is a strategy of self-delusion.

Those of us who want something better are being wedged and gaslit and dismissed, and this is how politics inexorably drifts—hurtles—to the right. It is how the centre of politics shifts to the right, as the realists, no doubt with the best intentions, give an inch here and a foot there until the new centre is unrecognisable from the old right.

Well, for me, no more.

I live in a seat where the Greens have a reasonable chance of winning a lower-house seat, and they can count on my first preference to help get them there.

If I happened to live in one of the blue-ribbon Liberal seats where a decent independent was running, I would vote for them. Anything to help break this ridiculous two-party farce of a governing system that is holding us back, and realist centimetre by realist centimetre conceding the middle of our politics to the worst angels of our nature, to the likes of Scott Morrison and his hateful band of absolutists.

Labor’s support for the Government’s religious hate bill (as it should be called) is a last straw.

Look, we all get the logic, so-called, of this sort of tactic, but at what point, on what issue, do you just draw a line and say no further?

Is there anything?

That we even have to think in terms of amending legislation so that it will maybe not legalise abuse of trans kids is…I mean, do I even have to spell out how fucked this is?

How disgustingly corrupted and comprised have these parties become that we have even reached this point?

At this stage, a big, healthy crossbench is much more likely to deliver worthwhile outcomes than anything the LNP—in all their eternal awfulness—or the ALP—in all their ell-meaning fearfulness—is ever likely to deliver.

But to be honest, even if we were just at the start of the drift process, even if we hadn’t gone as far to the right as a country as we already have, the issue of this vile and Orwellian-named religious rights bill is so distressing that it would be enough by itself to ensure that I would not vote for any party or politician who would accept it in any form in either house.

How dare any of us throw vulnerable groups, including children, under the bus like this in the name of fucking realism.

Turn their lives into a bargaining token.

Even if the amendments get through, what message are you sending supporting it in the meantime? What damage have you already done by conceding there is something argue about?

Talk about the standard you walk past.

I’m not saying there is no difference between the ALP and LNP. If I had to choose between one or the other, it’s a no-brainer. The ALP is infinitely preferable to Brother Scotty and the Crumb Maidens.

But they aren’t my only choice.

Our parliament, on any criteria you can name, is hugely unrepresentative, and we have to do what we can to change that. Given current constraints, the best chance we have is to break the two-party stranglehold (which is really just an LNP stranglehold) and put one of them into opposition and one of them into minority government.

We have never had a better opportunity to do that, so as things stand, the most realistic option I can see is to pursue exactly that outcome.

Share

Leave a comment

PS: This is a new site I’ve started as we move into this vital election season—and beyond—when we need alternative voices outside the political and media mainstream. You can subscribe for free, but there are also paid options that will help keep the site going and give you access to everything. I’ve kept it as cheap as I can, and for the next few weeks you can sign up for a year at a 20% discount.

Subscribe now and save 20%