Last night, the vile “religious discrimination” bill passed the lower house, amended, in part, thanks to some Coalition members who crossed the floor:

The Morrison government has passed the religious discrimination bill in a marathon all-night sitting of the House of Representatives, despite Liberal moderates defecting to help add more extensive protections for LGBTQ+ students. The Liberal MPs Bridget Archer, Trent Zimmerman, Katie Allen, Fiona Martin and Dave Sharma crossed the floor against the government, helping Labor and the crossbench add protections for LGBTQ+ students into the Sex Discrimination Act.

Labor is spinning this as a win for them, and in one sense it is.

But it is a “win” that underlines exactly the point I made in an earlier post, that such “victories” are predicated on moving six steps to the right and then maybe one step back.