Destroying the village in order to save it
The religious discrimination variation
Last night, the vile “religious discrimination” bill passed the lower house, amended, in part, thanks to some Coalition members who crossed the floor:
The Morrison government has passed the religious discrimination bill in a marathon all-night sitting of the House of Representatives, despite Liberal moderates defecting to help add more extensive protections for LGBTQ+ students.
The Liberal MPs Bridget Archer, Trent Zimmerman, Katie Allen, Fiona Martin and Dave Sharma crossed the floor against the government, helping Labor and the crossbench add protections for LGBTQ+ students into the Sex Discrimination Act.
Labor is spinning this as a win for them, and in one sense it is.
But it is a “win” that underlines exactly the point I made in an earlier post, that such “victories” are predicated on moving six steps to the right and then maybe one step back.
