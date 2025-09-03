The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

John Power
5h

Minns is a reactionary in more ways than one. It is as if he considers his mission is to reset and restore, in his mind, the ground ceded by his Labor predecessors. Never mind that the world has moved on along with his electorate.

Jim KABLE
4h

As I usually do TD - I reflect back on my own history. I was the child of a Seventh-day Adventist couple who in their childhoods (during the Great Depression) with family converted from Anglicanism to that narrow fundamentalist sect. Within which I grew up. At Sydney University in my second year (1967) I had my Education exam set for the Sabbath (Friday evening sunset till Saturday evening sunset) and the university made provision for me to sit sequestered with others - Seventh-day Adventist, Seventh Day Baptist and one Orthodox Jew - during that day - until the fall of evening permitted us to be moved to a location to sit our various exams with an invigilator to supervise us. Within the year I had resigned from that version of Christianity and explored several other faiths, Catholic, Anglican, Christadelphian - the latter so extreme and racist towards Palestinians that I went out immediately in search of the Qur'an and read it. I was surprised by how closely it matched The Bible (KJV) and the characters and stories within it. And I was very impressed by DOGS and at one point some years later (1978) worked alongside a woman who was Secretary of the organisation. I still strongly believe that sectarian-based schools should not receive any government funding. In fact I am opposed to all sectarian-based systems of education. I think enough public money has been given to those schools that it could be argued that they are now public and could be taken over into the public system. I see them as divisive and exclusionary to our society - an unhealthy concept of "private". (I'm think of schools operated by The Brethren, Jewish Schools, any religiously-based schools in fact - creating a sense of separateness or apartheid - based on their theological sense of superiority to others.) The engagement of Minns with the "suppository of wisdom" is most unfortunate. We are not a Christian society - and were not from the arrival of the First Fleet in January 1788. The chaplain to the Fleet was Richard Johnson a mate at Cambridge to William Wilberforce - he performed the marriage of my paternal ancestors just days after the women were landed in Warrane (Sydney Cove) a marriage that was ordered by Lord Sydney (Thomas Townshend) before their ship left Plymouth to join the rest at Portsmouth. Others of my family arrived on the ship the "Janus" with the first formally appointed Catholic priests to the colony in 1820. John THERRY and Philip CONNOLLY. Any prayers or references to formal religion within public contexts disturb me. Even if at the same time I have or have had friendships with priests and ministers - friendships enjoyed because of shared reconciliatory or philosophical social justice alignments. This is a very important essay, TD.

