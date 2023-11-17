This is a quick response to what has been an appalling few weeks in Australia politics, with the suggestion that Labor is rapidly painting itself into a corner that will make it hard for them to govern with anything like the necessary authority, and that will, worse, leave them hollowed out and bereft.

Let me put some context around that.

The first thing to say is that the Australian political class, the corporate and institutional core that endures no matter who is in government, tends to be hostile to Labor.

This includes—obviously—the mainstream media, not just the Murdoch part of it, but the whole edifice, as has been expertly documented by University of Melbourne academic Sally Young in the first two volumes of her three-volume history of Australian media. (I reviewed Volume 2 recently.)

And I mean, to make the point, this was a recent page of news headlines from Nine Entertainment. Notice anything?

The point is, in criticising Labor governments, it is necessary to acknowledge the fight they are always up against, that they always start behind the eight ball, and the best they can generally hope for is a sort of benign neglect from the political class if that class senses it is in their long term interests to give Labor some rope rather than relentlessly attack them until they are defeated or removed.

I know this is a bit once over lightly, but I think it is fair to say—given conservative institutional biases of our political class—that Labor are forced into compromise as matter of course in a way that the Tories are not.

Nonetheless, what we are seeing now are the hard limits of this approach to governing.

Labor always has a choice: do they govern according to their stated values and fight to build a majority around those values that will sustain them in power, even if that means going to war with the political class? Or do they govern more or less in accord with the values of the status quo—the enduring bodies of corporate and institutional political power—and try and keep progressives and workers onside by saying the right things and throwing them the odd bit of legislative sustenance that allows them to maintain the position, that, well, at least we are better than the Liberals?

Clearly, since Whitlam, Labor has pursued the latter strategy and it has given us a mixed bag of outcomes, the most enduring of which has been their embrace of neoliberalism, the marketisation of nearly every public service we have, and the concomitant undermining of the power of organised labour that goes with it.

Over time, Labor have shifted inexorably to the right and the only thing that has hidden that somewhat is that the Coalition have gone even further in that direction.

To justify this approach, Labor have positioned the sort of compromise they have engaged in as realpolitik, and we are regularly treated to lectures from the very serious people—aka the political hardheads—that this is simply the nature of politics in Australia and only softheaded, unrealistic political naifs would think any different.

Anthony Albanese has embraced this approach, dressed it up in slightly new clothes, and presented his incrementalism as the only way of guaranteeing long-term government, where long-term government is offered as an end in itself. As Sean Kelly wrote on the one-year anniversary of the government’s first term:

The most important political point Albanese makes is that he wants to be in government for a long time. On the day after the budget, Albanese was asked whether he was bold enough. He said that his aim was to lead a long-term Labor government that creates a better future, and that the budget was a step towards that. I hear this “long-term” refrain from almost everyone in government.

Read with even the most generous spirit, or through a lens of the most hard-headed realpolitik, this is wishy-washy stuff. To posit long-term government as your main goal, absent any real progressive legislative agenda, is basically a huge concession to the status quo, a sotto voce commitment that Labor will take things quietly in return for the sort of benign neglect I mentioned earlier.

Such an approach not only cedes the political territory before a single shot has been fired, it leaves Labor absolutely stranded if the other side decides to stop playing by the “rules” of benign neglect. And guess what?

Albanese has walked himself into a sucker punch.

As Kelly rightly noted, “senior Labor people believe the one [change] registering most with voters [is a] sense that the temperature of politics has changed. There is less lecturing and hectoring, less identifying enemies and picking fights.”

But that moment has well and truly passed.

Since the Voice referendum, Dutton and the right-wing media have been going all in on the lecturing and hectoring, identifying enemies and picking fights for all they are worth, accusing Albanese of, amongst other slurs, being “completely obsessed with the Voice” and christening him “Airbus Albo”.

Not only is the temperature rising—by design—but it is having the desired effect, and who looks naive now?

The parliamentary week began with Labor trying to pass a hideous piece of anti-environmental legislation through the Senate. When, for tactical reasons, the Coalition voted against amendments, Penny Wong stood up and accused them of failing to support the mining companies!

Unseemly barely describes her performance.

"You said no to Santos." "You said no to Woodside. " " You said no Inpex."

Labor like to pretend they are deeply—if pragmatically—attached to “real action” on climate change, but a performance like this show just how completely they have internalised the values of those who are amongst the biggest contributors to global heating and others forms of environmental degradation.

But wait, there’s more, and it got worse.

To end the week, we had Labor absolutely desperate to support Dutton’s amendments to legislation drummed up in record time to counter the belated High Court decision to ban indefinite detention of asylum seekers.

Instead of taking the HC decision as an act of decency that provided them with an opportunity to reset this fraught debate, they instead capitulated to every lesser angel that has hovered over Australian politics for the last few decades and retied the knot the High Court decision had cut through.

Labor has been accused of caving to Peter Dutton after it agreed to a slate of Coalition amendments to toughen restrictions on people released from detention so as to pass “draconian” emergency legislation on bridging visas. The bill, introduced on Thursday by the immigration minister, Andrew Giles, adds conditions, including electronic monitoring and curfews, to bridging visas issued to those who are required to be released due to the high court’s ruling on indefinite detention. It creates criminal penalties for their breach, toughened by the Coalition to include mandatory minimum sentences, despite these being prohibited by Labor’s national platform. The bill passed on Thursday evening, as the result of a Labor-Coalition deal announced at the start of question time by the acting prime minister, Richard Marles, who said Labor had agreed to six amendments. ….Labor had originally intended curfews and monitoring to be at the discretion of the minister, but [acting prime minister] Marles revealed it had agreed with the Coalition to make this mandatory. The amendment enacted opted instead for a presumption the conditions would be applied.

Predictably, Labor received no credit for caving like this.

Instead, all they got was a front page from The Australian laughing at them, not without reason. Including a smaller headline that just about nailed it: Labor cedes power to Dutton.

In what universe is this good, pragmatic politics?

Surely, if this session of parliament has shown anything it is that incrementalism isn’t working. Playing safe isn’t working. All it is doing is turning Labor into Liberal Lite and giving Dutton and the Coalition an opportunity to carve out a place back in the national conversation that they don’t deserve.

It shows that whatever advantages you can conjure from a softly, softly approach to governing, you have to also acknowledge the immense downside, and you need a better strategy in response than “do what Dutton says”.

Look, you can make a case for Albanese’s methodology, and plenty of people do.

Every time I mention it on the socials, there is no shortage people telling me things like this, a tweet that puts it as clearly as anyone: “It might seem weak to some but there are times when it's smarter to be pragmatic. No point going to the parapets on these sorts of issues, but for the time being, regrettably, likely media hammering has to be considered.”

I’ve been calling bullshit on this logic for months, and you can read pieces here, here, and here, and there are plenty of others if you want the whole argument. But this gist is, as I have said before, word for word:

you don’t beat right-wing extremism with flaccid centrism

you don’t beat it by kowtowing to sections of the media that will never, ever, support you

and you don’t beat it by selling out the most disadvantaged in our society, while playing footsie with all the powerful forces within what is almost an oligarchic status quo—from the mining industry to the banks to Qantas—who only ever act in their own interests.

You beat it by speaking to people where they live, listening to what they need, and building an agenda around that. You win by standing for something, not by rolling over and playing dead on Coalition amendments while cheer-squadding for Santos.

This isn’t only about winning the next election; it is about the sort of government you want to be, and if you want get a sense of what might be possible if Labor actually governed with spine, check out some of what the crossbench was up to during all of this ⬆️ something I will write about in the next happy instalment.