If you want to understand, not just Australian media, but the way in which our country works, Media Monsters (NewSouth Publishers), the new book by Melbourne University academic Sally Young, is essential reading. (It is the second book in a planned trilogy that began in 2019 with Paper Emperors, and that, too, is essential reading.)

Media Monsters is an immense a book, so let me try and convey its essence—and illustrate the way it tells its story—by concentrating on the section that covers the creation of the Liberal Party and the role the media played in that. The story stands as the perfect synecdoche of the book, and it is worth excavating.

The writer who comes to mind as I read Young—the best point of comparison—is US author, Robert Caro, whose books about Robert Moses and Lyndon Johnson stand, not just as monumental portraits of powerful men, but as portraits of power itself.

Young is in similar territory, though she does not centre power in the way Caro does.

She uses the word itself—or forms of it—a mere 135 times across the book’s 600-odd pages (according to Kindle word count) and often in the generic sense of “powerful people” or “balance of power” or “powerful newspaper proprietors”, rather than offering any in-depth analysis of power itself.

Nonetheless the concept of power drips like acid from every story she tells.

Like Caro, Young allows facts and quotes to carry her story, and just as Caro opens The Powerbroker with a list of the roads, freeways, bridges and turnpikes that Robert Moses built in New York City, letting the sheer accumulation of bitumen and cement represent the growth and consolidation of his political power, Young begins Media Monsters with facts and figures about the immense size of the empires Australia’s media owners had built or were in the process of building as the Second World War begins.

Her approach immerses us in the interstices of public opinion and politics, giving us a sense of how proprietors constantly sought to shape the former in pursuit of the latter. They may, on occasion, have paid lip-service to the idea of a free press as a fourth estate, a watchdog on power, a cornerstone of a functioning democracy, but those noble ideas were never more than cover for their relentlessly pursued self-interest.

Their business was power.

“Australians had already been enthusiastic newspaper readers when the war began,” Young writes, “but between 1941 and 1946 there was a spectacular 53 per cent increase in newspaper sales. Over 2.6 million copies were sold each day at a time when Australia’s population was only 7.5 million, and readership was two or three times higher than sales because a purchased newspaper was usually shared between family members and co-workers.”

…In the mid-1940s, there were 16 capital city newspapers sold daily (usually from Monday to Saturday) (Table 1.1). A period of rapid growth in the 1920s had been followed by an era of consolidation after the Depression and only the largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne still sustained direct competition between rival papers (and only in the morning in Melbourne, not in the afternoon). Most of the daily papers were already over 60 years old and the enormous advantages of an early start – in terms of capital, printing equipment, advertising revenue and popularity – were so strong that 12 of them had begun before 1888, and half could trace their lineage back before 1860. The Sydney Morning Herald was the oldest (1831), and the youngest was the Daily Mirror, freshly launched during the war (1941).

Australians of a certain age are used to the sanitised version of the Liberal Party’s history, that its formation was driven by Robert Menzies, Sir Robert Menzies, later Lord Warden of the Conque Ports, the political colossus who felt that the non-Labor forces in Australia needed a new, united political organisation to effectively counter the Labor Party, and who set out single-handedly to achieve it. The Wikipedia version of the story is that “From 1942 onward Menzies had maintained his public profile with his series of ‘The Forgotten People’ radio talks…in which he spoke of the middle class as the ‘backbone of Australia’ but as nevertheless having been ‘taken for granted’ by political parties.” He then “called a conference of conservative parties and other groups opposed to the ruling Australian Labor Party, which met in Canberra on 13 October 1944 and again in Albury, New South Wales in December 1944.”

It is the stork version of where the Liberal Party came from, and historian Frank Bongiorno reminds us what a fantasy most of this is in his recent book, Dreamers and Schemers, where he writes specifically about the “Forgotten People” speech:

While these broadcasts have now been mythologised almost beyond recognition by modern Liberals as works of a philosophical genius, they attracted limited press attention at the time and Menzies did not ever return to the phrase ‘forgotten people’ in his own political rhetoric.

In a similar act of clarification, Young tells us that, in fact, the newspapers, despite a long history of conservative bias (that she documents in this book and its prequel) were far from universally pro-Menzies—the opposite, in fact—and that many were openly pleased when he relinquished the prime ministership in 1941.

“Menzies,” Young writes, “had fallen out of favour with his colleagues but also with newspaper owners, especially Warwick Fairfax, but also Keith Murdoch and Frank Packer.”

She says that “Although the vast majority of daily newspapers were traditionally anti-Labor, there was a sense of relief in newspaper offices that a Curtin Labor government looked to be more stable, unified and focused on the war than Menzies’ government had been. There was also a high degree of personal respect for Curtin. The conservative Sydney Morning Herald welcomed him to office by saying that Curtin lacked an independent majority but he ‘possesses much else – the present trust of his whole party, the liking and respect of the Opposition, and the hopeful goodwill of the nation’.

“Even the Argus, normally hostile to the Labor Party, supported the Curtin government ‘loyally, though not uncritically’,” she continues.

“Its managing director, Errol Knox, even worked as director-general of public relations and undertook several overseas missions for Curtin. The Daily Telegraph explained the surprising degree of press support for Curtin by concluding that ‘Menzies was a failure; Curtin was a success’, and where the ‘newspapers prodded, pushed, hammered Menzies …’, they admired Curtin’s ‘dignity’, his non-partisan approach, his work ethic and determination to win the war.

But, Young adds, “The Murdoch newspapers were the exception.”

Author Sally Young and her two books

Before we get to Murdoch, it is important to contextualise all this within, not just the matter of the Second World War, but in the underlying dispute between communism and liberalism, the ideological conflict that would dominate the immediate post-War years and drive debate within Australia’s political class.

Curtin believed—with good reason—the press was biased against Labor (and labour), but he didn’t hate them in the way Arthur Calwell, or indeed, Menzies did, probably because, Young suggests, Curtin himself had been a journalist. Nonetheless, “Curtin, Calwell and other Labor MPs despised Murdoch for his role in the downfall of the Scullin government.”

Young doesn’t really clarify the complexities of this situation, and the narrative can at times appear contradictory, veering between the sort of truce I’ve described above and the outright combative relationship between Labor and the media, especially once Arthur Calwell was appointed Minister for Information, with responsibility for press censorship, during the War.

With Labor in power, (Keith) Murdoch “was a much less powerful figure than he had been,” Young writes, and the “less influence Murdoch had, the more loudly he expressed his frustrations in his newspapers. Murdoch not only wanted an all-party national government, he also called for an amalgamation of the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) and militia, and renewed his demand for conscription for overseas military service.”

Young provides a fascinating account of the ongoing clashes between Keith Murdoch and John Curtin and makes clear that everyone, from the other newspaper proprietors to General Douglas McArthur—who described Murdoch as an antipodean Quisling—were of the view that Murdoch had lost the plot. Rupert’s father published endless articles of personal abuse against Curtin—to the point that Curtin threatened legal action after one column accused him of being a coward—while ignoring the norms (and laws) the rest of the press were following in regard to (not) publishing material that might threaten national security.

Murdoch notwithstanding, then, most of the capitalist class, including the press owners, were happy to stand with Curtin in what they understood as defence of the nation, itself an interesting insight into how power rallies to support itself.

As the war drew to a close, old enmities—based in class conflict between capital and labour—reasserted themselves, and so we get to the emergence of the Liberal Party.

Young reminds us that Menzies was only one player in this, that in many ways he was a recruit, seen by the media owners as the person best suited to front a new party. Menzies eventually learned to use their desire for influence against them, but for now, he comes across as more of a supplicant than Liberal Party mythology and Wikipedia allow.

By 1944, Labor dominated national politics, and, Young writes, “The presumed power of the press was coming into question. As the editor of Brisbane’s Telegraph noted, there were five Labor governments in seven Australian parliaments in 1944 despite ‘almost universal press opposition to Labor’.”

At this point, Menzies takes on a Duttonesque role in conservative politics, the only candidate left standing, though with the obvious benefit over Dutton of being electable.

“Following the party’s poor showing in the 1943 election,” Young writes, “Menzies was again elected UAP leader following the resignation of 80-year-old Hughes.” She notes that the “anti-Labor side of politics was obviously in dire need of renewal and Menzies would be the one to lead that project. He had been successfully courting Frank Packer’s support and also re-established cordial relations with Murdoch.”

Young’s detailed account of Calwell’s ongoing clashes with the media barons is jaw-dropping in places and I for one came away wishing more Labor politicians over the years had had Calwell’s nerve in dealing with an obviously hostile media. You can, of course, make the case that his approach did more harm than good, consolidating the media’s determination to oppose Labor, but that is nothing more than an admission that the newspapers, in democratic terms, were misusing their power, while the whole idea of an objective journalism was one that never crossed their minds.

By the end of the War any truce with Labor was over, Young tells us, and the pressure was on to find a way to end Labor’s dominance. It was now that the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) was formed and the whole process of creating a new, anti-Labor party set in motion.

The idea for the IPA had come from a report commissioned by Sir Herbert Gepp, an industrial chemist, and written by his assistant, the economist Charles Kemp, for the Victorian Chamber of Manufactures in 1942. Gepp had worked for Collins House for 20 years, in mining and metals and then in paper making. Kemp’s report concluded that the position of business in ‘the political sphere … was dangerously weak’ as a result of the UAP’s decline. Fearing that socialist ideas had gained force during World War II and that private enterprise was under threat, the unambiguous purpose of the IPA was to ‘combat socialism’ and its major promoters in the Labor Party and the trade unions.

The Herald ran stories about the IPA’s formation and framed it as an organisation for promoting economic and political freedom. Keith Murdoch was a founding member and part of its inaugural Council, and it had the support of the other media monsters. As Young says—and really, it is the story of the whole book, the whole history of Australian media—“The IPA was a step beyond journalistic criticism into political activism.”

Wage claims unions had “held back during the emergency days of the war,” reemerged, including within the media itself, and this wave of industrial action added an urgency to the stand the proprietors took against the labour movement and their parliamentary representatives.

A belief that the Labor government was too close to communists, and too invested in policies that were holding back private enterprise, was motivating the emergence of new political coalitions. New groupings were needed because the UAP’s electoral defeat in 1943 had been so comprehensive that the Daily Telegraph had declared the party ‘dead’. …When Menzies had taken up the leadership of the UAP again in September 1943, it was on condition that his colleagues give him the right to develop a new party. Menzies recognised the UAP was discredited beyond resurrection and he set about uniting the non-Labor side of politics under a new banner. Politically active businessmen had also assumed responsibility for transforming the depleted conservative forces into a new party.

Young makes clear the media’s involvement in all of this, writing, “Remarkably, Menzies’ new political party was founded with the consent of the country’s press barons secured over dinner. Probably no other mature, liberal democracy could claim such a close involvement by the press in the formation of one of their country’s two major political parties.”

The dinner involved various business leaders associated with the so-called Collins House Group, including WS Robinson, managing director of the Zinc Corporation, and James Fitzgerald, senior executive at Broken Hill Consolidated. Also at the table were Keith Murdoch (HWT), Rupert Henderson (Fairfax), Frank Packer (Consolidated Press) and Eric Kennedy (Associated Newspapers).

Over dinner and drinks, Robert Menzies sought the blessing of the country’s most powerful press owners and managers. …The Sydney Morning Herald historian, Gavin Souter, wrote that, by the end of the dinner, ‘It was agreed that all would do what they could to bring the new party into existence’.

From that point on, Australia’s entire mainstream, commercial media were relentless in their elevation of Menzies and their promotion of the new party, and although we know how it turns out—that we are living in the wake of that dinner—the book reminds us how biased the papers were, documenting the articles and headlines that shepherded the new party into existence and into government for what remains the longest unbroken run of any government in our history.

“Since the dinner party pact in 1944, the major newspapers had helped rehabilitate Menzies in the eyes of the public after the failure of his first stint as prime minister. He was now portrayed as a strong, majestic and resolute leader who would soar above problems such as petrol rationing, communism and socialism.”

Conservatives would no doubt argue that the threat of communism at the time was genuine and that measures had to be taken to guard against the influence of the USSR in particular, though Young doesn’t canvas such matters let alone adjudicate, and perhaps the book would’ve benefited from a bit more probing of this argument, to contextualise the story she tells. Certainly, a case can be made that such discussion is beyond the book’s remit, that the factual description of how the campaign for the invention of the Liberal Party unfolded is sufficient, but it still feels like a lack.

Menzies was ultimately no patsy, and the introduction of television licensing gave him a new-found power over the media barons, while television itself was another tool of power, influence and profit for them. Young documents the whole process of the introduction of television into Australia, from a rigged Royal Commision to Menzies’ willingness to “to test the newspaper groups’ loyalty and pliability” before his government granted any licenses. He recognised that “Governments that could give, or take away, television licences would have a hold over television broadcasters they never had over newspapers.”

Menzies suggested that Bednall channel his enthusiasm into writing a series of articles to promote television. Bednall did so, and Packer’s Daily Telegraph and Murdoch’s News enthusiastically published his case for television in December 1952. The Melbourne Herald headlined it, ‘TELEVISION BRINGS A FULLER LIFE’.

In the end, the story Young tells of the creation of the Liberal Party, which I have let stand as the story of the entire book, gives concrete evidence of the origins of matters that affect our politics to this day, including what can only be described as Labor’s ongoing case of Stockholm Syndrome in regard to the mainstream media. Bill Shorten may have found a bit of spine in refusing to meet with, and pay obeisance to, Rupert Murdoch in the lead up to the 2019 general election, but that spine quickly jellified with Anthony Albanese in 2022 who not only met with the Murdochs but announced in the wake of that meeting his refusal to consider any sort of media inquiry, let alone a Royal Commission into the Murdoch empire itself.

It is a situation— and a syndrome—that damages our democracy, and herein lies the value of Young’s meticulous work.

Media Monsters forces us to take stock of our country and to confront the fact that too often, political power is wielded through a coterie of powerful vested interests of which the media is part and—in Julianne Schultz’s description—also handmaiden. The class conflict that drives the period in which Young’s book concerns itself may have changed form as the economy itself has changed and the traditional working class has morphed into the ABN class and other fractures in the labour-capital divide. But the same vested interests—in mining, banking, real estate and media—are still having an outsized influence on the sort of country we are and can be.

Young’s book is therefore a wake-up call, particularly for journalists.

It is incumbent upon them to understand the nature of the beast they work for and, through an understanding of the industry’s history, recognise that whatever platitudes they tell themselves about the media being a cornerstone of democracy, it is first-and-foremost the cornerstone of a powerful—patriarchal and colonial—status quo that often overrides the interests of the many in the interests of the few.

To the extent that Australia is a successful, progressive democracy, it is often despite the mainstream media, not because of it.

Sally Young has done us an immense favour in laying out the reality of our media-based oligarchy, and I look forward to the next instalment and her consideration of the changes to the media landscape that have arisen because of digitisation.