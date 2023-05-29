I had a curious experience when writing my recent post about the workings of the political status quo. I wanted the footage from the Senate Committee with Sarah Hanson-Young questioning David Anderson from the ABC, so naturally, I Googled it.

Long story short, Google wouldn’t find it—I got a lot of links to hearings from years ago as well as promoted content—but not the footage I wanted.

However, when I asked GPT4—the new browser-enabled version of the Chat-GPT artificial intelligence program—to find it, no problem. A little more prodding and it also gave me useable summaries of the whole issue around Stan Grant and the ABC’s coverage of the Coronation.

It’s only one example, I know, but since browser-enabled ChatGPT was released—which can search the current web and not just rely on data sets that stopped in 2021—it has been obvious that we are moving into a new online era.

All this made me wonder how digital spaces are changing, and as it happens, my current experience of this newsletter and its relationship with Twitter already had me wondering the same thing.

Until recently, Twitter and Substack worked well together, providing writers like me with a way of promoting our articles to a wide audience, with the concomitant ability to pick up new subscribers in the process. The network effects of linking to one of my posts on Twitter were real and powerful, and I was heading towards sustainability here at Substack.

But all that changed the other day.

Twitter, under Elon Musk, has gone down the route of other social media sites—Facebook in particular—and is severely limiting the reach of links to material outside their own platform. They have, in the lingo of the trade, been building a moat around their content, the idea being to create a captive audience for the ads they run (none of this is new, of course, but it is amping up).

Musk has been particularly brutal about links to Substack content (like this newsletter) and Substack themselves have explained what is happening:

In the last few weeks, following the launch of Notes, Twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ ability to share their work by hiding Substack previews and limiting the distribution of Substack links. It has also cut Substack off from its API, which means writers can no longer embed tweets in their posts. … Twitter’s actions are part of a well-established history of social media platforms limiting writers’ and creators’ ability to share their work. Ad-based social platforms want writers’ and creators’ audiences glued to their feeds, and they design their products to keep them from leaving. In 2012, Twitter stopped embedding Instagram posts after Facebook acquired the photo-sharing app. Today, Facebook deprioritizes links that take people away from its feed. Google prioritizes YouTube search results over TikTok and Vimeo. While Twitter has now come for writers on Substack, it is extremely likely that we won’t be the last publishing platform to receive this treatment.

In fact, Substack is one reaction against this trend, built, as they say, “in direct response to this kind of behavior by social media companies.”

Writers cannot build sustainable businesses if their connection to their audience depends on unreliable platforms that frequently change what you see or what partners they prioritize. … Of course, for writers to realize the impact they seek for their work, they need ways for readers to find them. One compelling path is for actual humans, loving their work, to share it with other actual humans—by email, word of mouth, or in conversation over drinks …. That peer-to-peer support is the foundation Substack is built on, and it’s why we’ve invested so much in SEO—to make sure the people who would love your work most can find it.

Google is prioritising paid content and content from their own sites like YouTube. Facebook and Twitter are expanding their moats to keep us all inside the castle walls and strangle the reach of links to outside content (like Substack). Generative AI is about to take over the production of much regular news content and god knows what else.

Goodbye open web. Goodbye “social” media. Goodbye mass media. Goodbye free search.

But maybe, just maybe, hello high-quality content delivered in a way that is engaging and useful to people who have been crying out for a better media, one that doesn’t turn all of us into the product that these platforms sell to advertisers.

Maybe.

My interest in all this is about what it means for news, for political media, for the ability of democratic society to speak to and about itself. How will we form an idea of what other people are thinking and engage in meaningful democratic conversations? How will we construct a well-regulated public sphere? How will we develop conversations and ideas not subject to the gatekeeping proclivities of a reactionary mainstream media?

When you throw in the fact that most news content is now behind paywalls, you add another layer of inscrutability that we haven’t really figured out how to deal with.

The Guardian, I think, has found the best democratic solution to this, making all its content free and trusting its audience to understand that producing such content requires financial support (the same model I use here).

News Corp, on the other hand, has built hard paywalls around its newspaper content, choosing to let scarcity add value and encourage those who can to subscribe. It is a far less democratic approach and it creates polarisation. In fact, it relies on polarisation. News’s aim is to attract as much of the right-wing readership as possible by openly supporting that side of politics rather than trying to appeal to a broader audience with more balanced content: better to have all of a niche than a tiny bit of a more general audience, so the logic goes.

(Though, it is worth noting that, in Australia at least, this hard-paywall strategy only works because the ABC gives News Corp free use of the ABC to promote their content and journalists. The ABC, in effect, is operating as an open platform giving News Corp a reach it wouldn’t otherwise have. News not only doesn’t—and would never—return the favour, it spends an inordinate amount time attacking the ABC and its journalists.)

What I’m really interested in is what public conversation looks like within all these digital constraints, and what will it mean for how we consume political news in the future.

Even in the early days of digitisation and a more open web, the move online facilitated a shift from mass to niche media. There was already a trend towards specialisation and individualisation because people were more willing to seek out (and pay for) detailed information about a topic they were interested in, or for an individual writer’s voice, than they were for sites full of content and voices they didn’t actually want or need.

This trend will accelerate in the era of deeper social media moats and growing volumes of AI-generated content.

Everything from weather and sports reports will be handled by AI, while a lot of what the lightweight, filler content you now find on news sites will be palmed off to machines or will disappear altogether.

In other words, media success will not depend on generating huge numbers of hits from the sort of highly tweaked content that used to be picked up by social media algorithms and search engines and thus drives advertising clicks: it will depend on providing high-quality content delivered in a more individual way, such as via newsletters.

A good example of how this is already developing is the recent launch of a Substack newsletter by Kos Samaras’s political research company, RedBridge.

If you are interested in Australia politics, you are likely to find their data-based approach more useful and valuable than that of any mainstream mastheads and their “insider” agendas. And although RedBridge has a progressive slant, their content is more rigorous (data-based) than most of the political content you will find on mainstream websites girded by poorly executed practices of “balance” and “objectivity”.

In short, expertise—insight—matters, and people will seek it out. Advertisers will too.

Another thing I have noticed over the last few months of doing talks at writers’ festivals and the like is that people are desperate for positive news, for those who can bring, not some phoney feel-good pabulum, but who are willing to look reality in the eye and articulate how things could be better.

People are turned off by aggressive, combative news and politics, something media analyst, Thomas Baekdal has been writing about for a while now. People are actively avoiding news, he notes, and they want the news cycle to slow-the-fuck down, and they want more control over the news they do consume.

This is not about disengagement, nor is it necessarily about an aversion to negative news. It is about getting news in a form that is useful to them. As Baekdal says, “Just because news is negative doesn't mean that it will also make people feel bad.” Three other conditions have to be fulfilled for that to happen:

The first element that makes people feel bad around reading news is when people feel helpless about the topics being covered. If you read a negative story and it seems like there is nothing that can be done about it, it will often lead to depressive thoughts. That's bad. The second element is the tone of news. As we all know, the problem we have is that, in order to drive more page views, the press has a very bad culture of presenting stories far worse and far more emotionally burdened than the journalism justifies. And finally, it's about frequency. If you are only watching news once per day, during a specific moment where you have chosen to get the news, it likely won't make you feel that bad. But, if you are instead interrupted by negative news everywhere you go, on Facebook, as a notification, and all other places, then the volume of that news will impact your mental health.

Under such circumstances, people will seek to regulate the news they consume, and newsletters and other reader-chosen forms of engagement—podcasts or videos of segments rather than listening to entire morning radio programs or watching the evening news—are ways of doing this.

Less confrontational?

This challenges long-standing norms and fundamental presumptions in western society about the desirability of adversarial politics and media as a means of refining ideas. As conservative theorist Christopher Lasch once wrote, “What democracy requires is public debate, not information. Of course, it needs information too, but the kind of information it needs can be generated only by vigorous popular debate. We do not know until we ask the right questions, and we can identify the right questions only by subjecting our own ideas about the world to the test of public controversy.”

Unfortunately, most journalists and politicians have taken this truism and completely undermined it by reducing people to types and categories, to personifications of a particular ideology or politics, and most people recognise the reductiveness of this and want a different approach. They realise this lack of nuance, the emphasis on differences of opinion rather than what people may have in common, favours authoritarians and other undemocratic types who are happy to exploit this underlying logic of the mainstream media.

It is no coincidence that these changes emerge at the same time there is a decline in support for the two major parties.

The community independents trade in precisely this space of forward-facing realism and positivity, and their community engagement model is designed to break down those reductive categories. Their approach is also a version of how politics and media work together in a medium-is-the-message sort of way. That is to say, just as two-party politics tended towards centralisation in the Executive through and via a centralised media, multi-candidate politics is tied to more decentralised forms of media.

This concern about confrontation doesn’t mean people can’t disagree, or that a position won’t be improved by testing it against other views, but it does mean that people have to see clearly that any such argument is aimed at the common good, not just party-political advantage or some other self-interested outcome such as “selling newspapers”.

People really want things to be better, and the traditional model of politics and media steeped in conflict, argument and tribalism is a huge turn off. This means, I think, that social media, mainstream media, politics, and journalism optimised for conflict, for bad news, anger and hate-clicking, will decline. People will increasingly seek content that shows a way forward. So will advertisers.

I’ll no doubt revisit this topic because nothing is settled.

For now, what we can say is that what comes after social media will increasingly depend (as I argued recently) on our ability to work around the structures that self-interested billionaires, self-serving politicians, and a tired status quo have put in place, and it will require us to develop our own forms of engagement, whether in real life at a community level, or in the digital spaces we choose to support.

We are the media in this new dispensation, and it falls upon us to fix things.

So, most importantly of all, we must develop ways of speaking publicly that allow us to recognise in others their entire complexity and not just see them as representatives of a particular philosophy, ideology or politics, and we will need support online spaces and community organisations that do this.

There is a lot of potential here, and it is about so much more than technology.

In the end, we need to address precisely the problem Stan Grant articulated the other day. Remember what he said: “I fear the media does not have the love or the language to speak to the gentle spirits of our land.”

We need to find that love and that language.