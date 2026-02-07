The Future of Everything

Mal Dale
3d

You’re right to emphasise this, Tim. Albanese with his huge second term majority and his central role in shaping the ‘new’ ALP owns all of this.

Albanese has made all the key decisions, often unilaterally and with minimal consultation (eg. overruling Plibersek and Chalmers).

Most decisions are typically delayed after dithering, and sometimes ill-advisedly in the spur of the moment.

Whether the former (Stage 3 tax cuts, Bondi RC) or the latter (AUKUS, Voice to Parliament) he has more often than not been ham fisted and delivered for the establishment either by design or by incompetence.

A lifetime in juvenile student politics, backroom factional dealing and the sheltered workshop that is parliament has not prepared him for leadership; quite the contrary. Granted, some things are done well (at least in comparison to the shitshow that is the LNP) and any missteps are blown out of proportion by a media desperate for clicks, but the litany of bumbling hubris and lack of any ambition is becoming dangerous to the progressive cause itself.

His more competent management of a rotten system is not addressing the plight of ordinary Australians, and so disgusted with the Colesworth that is the present Australian party politics they are starting to turn to the fantasists as a ‘F you!’ to the establishment. The right may appear to be unraveling before our eyes, but it is actually just realigning around a far more toxic point of gravity.

The irony in all of this is that a man so desperate to leave a legacy as a Labor Legend is instead steering the party onto the rocks of becoming an anodyne facilitator of corporatism and the asset classes,

lacking any salience for a working class* that is being ground into the dust.

*working class in the broadest sense, ie. requiring a wage to subsist.

Mark Phillips
3dEdited

What I find bizarre is that Albanese was (is?) considered to be on the left of the ALP because he is (Was?) from the left wing of the party. Yet his behaviour since becoming Prime Minister, in my mind, places him on the right of the party and centre right on the political compass. He appears to be wed to neoliberalism and managerialism. He may very well make the ALP the ‘Natural Party of Government’ but at the cost of the ALP being no different from the Coalition in its government style and being no relation to the Hawke/Keating government let alone the Whitlam government.

