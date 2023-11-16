This is the next instalment of my accidental series about the way in which right-wing populists—if not outright fascists or authoritarians of various shades—are using modern technologies to corrupt political communication and undermine democracy.

I am heading towards a piece that will talk about how we might respond to such manipulation, but for now, I am just trying to set out the problem.

The central argument of the first instalment was that the division we see online speaks to deeper divisions within society that can only be solved by moving democracy away from the market, the neoliberal model of service delivery, along with a reinvigorated practice of community deliberation. You won’t go close to solving the problems of a corrupted public sphere without a society that is broadly equal and in which people are financially stable and feel that their voice will be heard.

Mis/disinformation is the by-product of a highly unequal society.

The governing thought of this instalment is that we are trying to address the problems of mis/disinformation through outdated understandings of both politics and media. Unless we update our understanding of these matters, any solutions we produce to address mis/disinformation are not likely to work.

(Let’s deal with the politics in this piece and media in the next one, so things don’t too unwieldy.)

The politics

Increasingly, what we know about the politics of the past is a bad guide to shaping how we respond to the various forms of mis- and disinformation and denialism that are threatening to undermine democratic coherence. Key to this is that the centrality of political parties is being challenged by changing voting habits, as people lose faith in these traditional bearers of political representation.

This is not necessarily a bad thing at all, but it does throw up challenges that leaves democracy vulnerable, the precise reason I am spending so much time picking this apart. For the truth is, the good guys are currently losing this new communication war.

In Australia, as the primary vote for Labor and the Coalition drops into the mid-low thirties, community independents and smaller parties are taking up the slack, and it is a strength of our political system that this happening with a fair degree of stability. Recognising this strength will be an important part of how we attempt to address the wave of mis/disinformation making its way into the system.

Different countries, though, will have different responses, and citizens will use the tools their system makes available to them.

In the US, for example, the political system still largely forces people into an either/or choice between Republicans and Democrats in a way that doesn’t happen here with proportional representation and preferential voting, but Americans are finding alternative ways to express their dissatisfaction with the status quo.

As former chief of staff to Nancy Pelosi, John Lawrence, pointed out last week, the recent off-year voting results in places like Kentucky and Ohio show that people will find other ways to respond to issues like abortion laws when they feel the politicians are failing them:

Taking a page from turn-of-the-20th-century activists, voters are cranking out initiatives and referendums on a variety of topics when they confront hostile legislators. In recent years, for example, we have seen voters in conservative states either repudiate or end-run their legislatures to expand Medicaid eligibility, as allowed under the Affordable Care Act. Where state legislatures failed to pass these expansions of health coverage, voters in South Dakota, Maine, Oklahoma, Missouri, Utah, Nebraska and Idaho went ahead and did it themselves. Elsewhere, voters are voting to invalidate national laws against recreational marijuana and to raise minimum wages above the federal level. The reformers of the Progressive Party, in whose 1912 platform support for direct democracy in the form of the initiative, referendum and recall was enshrined, would be heartened.

The point of mentioning this is that it reminds us that politics is local, which means that political communication is local too, and so it often doesn’t help much to compare what happens here with what happens elsewhere. Sure, there was something Trumpian—or even Brexitian—about Dutton’s Voice campaign, but such comparisons only get us so far. The rise and consolidation of the crossbench in Australian politics—if that is indeed what continues to happen—will have a much bigger bearing on how we respond to dis/misinformation than anything Trump does.

So, let’s concentrate on that, the fact that two-party politics is all-but over, while at the same time recognising there is another, related, change happening in our politics that we need to better understand.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

That change is that the nature of a consolidated crossbench will see an increasing emphasis on issues rather than political parties. And where people land on a given issue will have little bearing on how votes might have landed across parties in the past, and let me explain what I mean.

Disinformation and misinformation—like all forms of advertising—are not an end in themselves. They are designed to serve vested interests, and that generally means high-wealth individuals, or powerful corporations. These vested interests deploy huge resources to lobby governments and individual politicians as a way of directly influencing the decisions they make, and it has been fascinating to watch the new members of the crossbench realise how pervasive this is, and it is very encouraging to see them trying to address the matter.

But influencing politicians isn’t the end of the matter.

In a democracy—even in an authoritarian regime, to be honest—power needs to influence we-the-people, to have us buy into, and identify with, their entire self-serving worldview. Like Winston Smith in 1984, power needs us to love it.

He gazed up at the enormous face. Forty years it had taken him to learn what kind of smile was hidden beneath the dark moustache. O cruel, needless misunderstanding! O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two gin-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother.

Such influence works best when it can tap into our beliefs rather than our intellect and is also better driven by pleasure than by pain—as Aldous Huxley knew in a way that Orwell didn’t. People are driven by beliefs and moral positions and they take their cues from the people around them, friends and family whom they trust to share their ethical positions.

Activating those issues is step one, and this is the aim of nearly all the “culture wars” stuff with which political operatives constantly flood the zone.

Once you turn an issue into a matter of belief, the best way to get the result you want is to reduce the decision making to a simple yes/no proposition, precisely as happened in the Voice referendum, with almost predictable results. By doing so, you force people into choosing a team—you literally polarise opinion—and people will decide on whichever side makes them feel most comfortable in their decision making.

This is not to say facts—or truth—don’t matter, only that they are often not the most potent force in the decision-making process.

As Lee McIntyre asks in his book On Disinformation, why does it happen that people, in the face of overwhelming evidence, will refuse to give up false and disproven beliefs?

Because denialist beliefs are not based on facts in the first place; they are rooted in identity. Hundreds of experiments have been performed by social psychologists over the last seventy years that demonstrate the social nature of belief. From Solomon Asch’s classic 1955 experiment (which showed that 33 percent of subjects would misreport which line was longer, if others in their group had already done so) to more contemporary experiments involving moral misjudgments (which show that we will give a “moral excuse” to someone who does something wrong, if they are wearing the same randomly assigned colored wristband that we are wearing), the evidence for conformity and even “tribalism” in belief is rock solid. Even empirical beliefs are heavily influenced by community, trust, values, and how we see ourselves in relation to the people around us. (pp. 22-24). MIT Press. Kindle Edition.

Beliefs are formed socially. They are part of peoples’ moral make up, a way for them to organise the complexity of given issues, or social life more generally, and this morality is thus a communicative tool.

Speaking about the recent Voice referendum, Dr Naomi Barnes from QUT notes that “moral politicking [takes place around] issues rather than political parties,” and that “people are…more likely to make decisions that agree with their friends and family.” She writes that:

Morality polarises. You can’t teach someone away from the opposite pole with snappy slogans, comedy and clever use of pop songs. They just make your pole feel good (and shocked when you lose). The most successful political actors (politicians/lobbyists etc) today are those who know that spreading misinformation is the best way to run interference – especially on a campaign so deeply concerned with telling the truth.

And let’s not get cocky here.

We are all subject to this sort of emotional manipulation, so we need to be careful not to dismiss out of hand people who get “sucked in” by bullshit of various sorts. Do not send for whom bell tolls, and all that. As Alex Fein noted in a recent piece about her political research, we need to recognise everyone’s humanity, even when confronted with what to us seem incredibly irrational beliefs:

Even those who have fallen down the conspiracy theory ‘rabbit hole’ confound expectations. They might have bought into various culture war tropes peddled by those desperate to distract from their own failures and abuses, but that does not mean that these people are incapable of compassion or reason. These folks have taught me how expressions of vulnerability can seem dangerous to them after a lifetime of being brutalised by systems hostile to their interests. And they’ve shown me how quickly they can shift away from grievance against the marginalised, reorienting towards advocacy for progressive policies that will strengthen and protect all Australians… when they feel sufficiently safe to entertain such thinking.

(See my piece The challenge of disagreeing better for more on this.)

We need to keep our eye on the prize. We need to punch up.

The problem isn’t our fellow citizens who might take a path of which we don’t approve. It is the powerful interest groups who are manipulating our democracy to turn us against each other so they can make off with the prize while we fight over crumbs. As McIntyre says, the interests that organisations pursue in pursuit of power may be “economic, political, or ideological,” but the bottom line is that “denialism is intended to benefit the people who create the lies, not the people who believe them.”

Our politics is no longer a matter of outsourcing our representation to a two-party system run by party-chosen candidates bound by a party discipline that aligns them with a broader political class and status quo, supported by a dependable cadre of rusted-on supporters who vote the same way generation after generation.

Our politics is no longer centrally about parties, but about issues.

Recognising these changes deep in our bones—and not defaulting to the old habits of thought—points us in the direction we need to head if we are going to overcome the blight of misinformation, disinformation and various forms of political denialism.

In the end, listening to people, speaking with them as equals and finding ways to institutionalise processes of consultation and deliberation is going to have a much bigger effect on mis/disinformation campaigns than any improvements we might make to how journalists to their job, how social media is regulated, or how we teach civics.

I’ll expand on all that in a future piece, but in the next article—which I’ll try and get done in the next week or so—I will talk about how we need to rethink our understanding of the media. Like politics, it ain’t what it used to be.