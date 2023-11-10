I’ve been reading articles and books and listening to podcasts about the way in which new forms of polarisation and political manipulation are overrunning our politics. The topic is so hot right now.

The thrust of these works is that public debate is being driven by master manipulators who are using the tools of modern communication technology to divide us into tribes who have lost the ability to speak to each other. Hate and anger are being tweaked—weaponsised!—by algorithms; trust is being destroyed; the zone is being flood with shit, and we are hurtling, it feels inevitably, towards a dystopia of right-wing populism so irresistible there is little we can do about it.

In his book, On Disinformation, Lee McIntyre writes:

The post-truth playbook goes like this: attack the truth tellers, lie about anything and everything, manufacture disinformation, encourage distrust and polarization, create confusion and cynicism, then claim that the truth is available only from the leader himself. The goal is not merely to get people to believe any particular false claim, but to so demoralize them with a tsunami of falsehoods that they begin to give up on the idea that truth can be known at all, outside a political context.

People are right to be concerned. I certainly don’t want to play down the risk that many see looming—I see it too. (You only have to look to America or the recent No campaign for the Voice to Parliament.) But I do want to push back against the idea that such dire outcomes are inevitable.

Well, that’s where I started when I began to write this, but the topic got so far out of hand—touched on so many other areas—that it has taken me a week to realise I can’t do it any justice in a single article. This piece, then, is likely to be the first of several related pieces, and I might even write a book about it, a quaint technology you may remember from your childhood.

So, where to start?

One thing that strikes me in going over this material is that most of it—at least, most of the writing published outside academic research, in, for want of a better term, the popular press—tends to confuse symptom with cause. The focus is on things like disinformation, misinformation, a post-truth environment, a loss of civility, polarisation, the collapse of mainstream media and the epistemic crisis within journalism as if those things alone were the problem.

I don’t think they are. But once you pose the problem in that way, you tend to drive to discussion in a certain direction that might not be optimal, like the guy looking for his keys under the streetlight, not because that’s where he dropped them, but because that’s where the light is.

Most discussion of how to fix the dis/misinformation problem, then, centres on some combination of improving journalism and constraining social media. More ambitious writers might say something about holding politicians to account, via, for instance, truth-in-political-advertising laws. But many of the solutions come down to a sort of open plea for the mainstream media to do a better job, or for the government to rein in Facebook and Tik Tok.

In her recent book, journalist and educator Margaret Sullivan offers a four-point plan:

First, the reality-based press has to reorient itself, framing its core purpose as serving democracy, not chasing clicks or fomenting outrage, not building egos or winning prizes, not worshipping corporate profits.

Second, those who care about truth must do everything in their power to minimize the harm caused by those media outlets and platforms that traffic in lies and conspiracy theories. Accountability is paramount.

Third, in my view, we need a widespread effort to educate the public—not just schoolchildren but adults, too—about news literacy and about the deadly harm of not knowing the difference between truth and lies.

And fourth—possibly the most important—we need to strengthen and shore up legitimate local news organizations, including, but not limited to, local newspapers.

I’m fine will all this—indeed, bring it on—and I have made similar pleas myself over the last couple of decades. But here is the horrible truth, one that is so important I am going to put it in a pull quote and in bold text:

I have lost faith in the ability the media to ever deliver on these calls, and I think our focus should be on that ongoing failure to deliver rather than trying to wish it away.

As in the Peanuts’ cartoon, Lucy is always going to pull the football away from us self-deluding Charlie Browns, so maybe it’s time we stopped putting ourselves through the humiliation. I can’t help but think of the Desmond Tutu quote that says, “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they're falling in.”

We’ll head upriver shortly.

The other explanation that dominates much discussion about the problems of disinformation, polarisation and the Steve Banonisation of the political public sphere is a sort of technological determinism, that it all comes down to those dreadful algorithms invented by the billionaires of Silicon Valley, and if we could just do something about them all would be well. And again, there is a lot of truth in that, and I actually think we have a better chance of reform in this area than we have of making journalists respond adequately.

But

In a review of the literature on polarisation and disinformation, the authors highlight the methodologies of this “computational propaganda”, as they call it, and it is well worth a read. But what it comes down to is well-described in another article by Steven Livingston and Lance Bennett from the Social Science Research Council:

Digital disinformation leads to greater political polarization, which opens space for yet more disinformation, which of course exacerbates polarization. Such hyperpartisan online politics in turn repel ideologically temperate citizens, leaving the political arena open to more extreme voices. Online content is then amplified by ideologically driven cable news entertainers, or vice versa. Rumors, innuendo, and conspiracy theories are ratcheted up in a reinforcement loop among online and cable news personalities and prominent political officials. Layered over this dynamic is the disruptive presence of foreign actors who leverage social media propensities and social cleavages to their own political advantage. At the beginning of the spiral are various social media platforms that accentuate extremist content as a design feature intended to generate ad revenue.

The argument is similar to that made by Shoshana Zuboff in her book, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, and it has almost become received wisdom. Which is fine up to a point because that’s really what happens. But it still confuses cause and effect, partakes of a technological determinism that leaves us treating symptoms rather than the underlying disease.

In his long critique of Zuboff’s book, Evgeny Morozov notes that “Private property, class, the ownership of the means of production—the stuff of earlier conflicts related to work—were mostly excluded from her framework,” and that this means that “the smart machine of Zuboff’s imagining operated largely outside the invisible constraints that capitalism imposed on managers and owners.”

It is a telling point and it is where we start to move upriver and find out why people are falling in. We will never understand the problem—let alone fix it—until we include consideration of those matters that Zuboff (and nearly everyone else) leaves out of the discussion.

The simple/complex truth is exactly as described by Livingston and Bennett, namely that “[to] be effective, disinformation campaigns on social media platforms require particular political circumstances,” a statement that finally puts the horse and the cart in the right order.

Jonathan Green, in an excellent piece in The Monthly about all this, figured it out too, and he notes that “fixing disinformation might be a treatment for various symptoms that does little to address their root cause. Which is not to say that the government is wrong to legislate against the maliciously factless, but it’s hard to see it as much beyond a palliative.”

A-fucking-men to that, and he concludes:

[Perhaps] the greatest problem is not various politically cynical challenges to fact, but our routine failure to confront the numerous, well-documented and existentially disturbing truths that surround us. The doubling of fossil fuel subsidies in the hottest year in 100,000 is not misinformation, it is a truth. That an election-denying, climate-sceptic, anti-abortion, religious conservative is now the third in line for US presidency is not misinformation, it is a truth. Benjamin Netanyahu says “Hamas is doomed” as Israel’s military prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza. That’s not misinformation, it is a truth. The list could go on. Disinformation and misinformation may well be fixable through regulatory intervention and we might feel better for it, but our incapacity to act on the overwhelming truths that confront and imperil us is not such a simple fix.

So, this is getting us to the heart of the matter.

The real targets of the sort of disinformation and truth decay that concerns us here are the institutions of democracy itself and it is no coincidence campaigns like the No campaign against the Voice targeted parliament and the Australian Electoral Commission and other sources of democratic authority. To quote Livingston and Bennett again, “When trust in government, media, and science declines, disinformation thrives, because many people seek ‘alternate facts’.”

But let’s keep sight of how a huge part of why these public institutions lose people’s trust in the first place is because, under neoliberalism, they stop working to the benefit of citizens and instead take on the characteristics of a market-based relationship.

Examining the failure of the Voice referendum, Dr Naomi Barnes, a network analyst and theorist at Queensland University of Technology, notes that the “past 40 years of neoliberal government has systematically privatised, proceduralised and neutralised the way issues like deaths in custody, welfare and healthcare, youth incarceration, mental health, access to food and water, access to education and addressing the literacy gap are dealt with in Australia.”

The same proceduralisation and privatisation has undermined government more generally, and we can look at any number of other examples to make the point, though perhaps RoboDebt provides us with the quintessential case study of how the marketisation associated with neoliberalism, along with its anti-democratic and individualist morality, robs institutions of their underlying purpose and fidelity.

Sure, the proximate cause of Robodebt was a dodgy “algorithm” based on even dodgier data inputs that ended up spitting out false negatives, accusing people of debts they didn’t owe. But really, Robodebt was all about a massive institutional collapse of responsibility and decency brought about by years and years of neoliberal logic that reduced the human beneficiaries of state support to “customers” who were presumed to be gaming the system and from whom all support would be withheld on the slightest provocation because little responsibility—let alone empathy—was felt by the administrators for the people who were, quite literally, in their care.

Such a problem isn’t solved by tweaking the algorithm or even getting rid of it: it is solved by removing the market logic that dominates so many of our public services and returning to a system that treats people as citizens not clients.

The same is true for debate in the public square.

We live in a world in which we have to rearrange ourselves for interactions that happen online and in the real world, and both spaces are increasingly commercialised. It is hardly surprising some confusion occurs in how we see ourselves each other. And the point is, the underlying problem is the social, political and economic logic that drives those interactions and identities, something captured nicely by Nicholas Russell in a fascinating piece on the Mental Hellth Substack:

This increasing distance between what people perceive online, where the components of being a person are neatly arranged, displayed, and changed, and what they get in reality, creates dissonance, one that doesn’t inspire curiosity but frustration and even anger. Rather than an expectation of texture and flaws and unpredictability, there’s often a default to helplessness and incredulousness. The collective effect is a sense that the world can be named and understood ahead of time before interacting with it. If a mismatch occurs, especially one that threatens to turn a situation uncomfortable, the authority of one’s subjective experience wins out above anyone else’s. What we are left with is a seething undercurrent of dissatisfaction with each other and with the most obviously engineered bogeymen of modern capitalist society, rather than the capitalists themselves.

The division we see online, and that so many well-meaning people are trying to address, speaks to deeper divisions within society that can only be solved by moving democracy away from the market, the neoliberal model of service delivery, and back into the sphere of community deliberation. You won’t go close to solving the problems of a corrupted public sphere without a society that is broadly equal and in which people are financially stable and feel that their voice will be heard.

Cause and effect. Let’s get them the right-way up.

A murmuration of iPhones

I know this can all feel a little overwhelming, ridiculous even. Like—oh, is that all we have to do!—and it reminds me of that quote from Carl Sagan: “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.”

But that’s what we must do. Make the apple pie from scratch.

If we really want to stop the rise of dis/misinformation online; if we want truth decay arrested; if we want a public sphere in which people of different views at least trust each other enough to hear them out and deliberate in good faith; and if we want a democracy that functions on the well-informed will of the people supported by the necessary expertise required to keep a diverse and complex society functioning in the twenty-first century, then wishing for journalists to do a better job, or for governments to somehow constrain the operation of social media algorithms is just not going to cut it.

Okay, I’ll stop there, but stay tuned for the next instalment, in which I will take a proper look at the interaction between social and legacy media and why we have to address that even if it’s just a symptom of a deeper problem.