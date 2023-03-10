I was very pleased last Thursday to be able to publish Ben Eltham’s deep dive into the matter of RoboDebt, and would not have been to do that without the financial support of paid subscribers to this site. As ever, thank you.

Ben’s article is an important piece, not just for its content, but as an example of how smaller sites like this, along with a network of social media platforms, can be used to fill a gap in reporting by the mainstream media.

We all know the failings of social media—the mainstream is at constant pains to remind us—but as some of us have been arguing for a long time, it also has its upside. Since the digitisation of news late last century transformed the media landscape and our basic relationship with the gathering and distribution of information; and changed forever the relationship between the media and their audience, legacy journalism has been having difficulty in coming to terms with its role in society.

It is within this context that the comments by Commissioner Catherine Holmes AC SC at the close of the Royal Commission into RoboDebt take on a significance that extends well beyond the Commission itself.

Holmes said, “I want to acknowledge that the Twitter coverage of these hearings has performed a remarkably useful and important public service in giving people access to the evidence.”

She also noted that, "The interest of what I'll call the traditional media, to distinguish it from social media, in these hearings, has, with some honourable exceptions, been patchy."

And dear god, she said this: "I'm not and will never be on Twitter. But the commission's media office has drawn attention to some of the Twitter commentary and I've been struck by how committed and serious some of the people tweeting are." She added, “They provide an almost full-time running summary of the evidence with occasional comment. Some of them are people who've long been engaged in the robodebt issue. And they both tweet and cross over into mainstream commentary.”

As Greg Jericho—himself an example of a “blogger” who moved to a mainstream outlet thanks to some courage and foresight by the founders of Guardian Australia, the only legacy site that gave the Royal Commission the attention it deserved—her comments may well be a turning point in our understanding of the media environment in which we all operate and about which most professional journalists have been in denial for two decades.

This is not just about a choice of platforms on which to present news. It is about the most basic values of news gathering, about deciding what is important, what is worthy of attention, what is of value to citizens. The way in which most of the mainstream media chose to deprioritise to RoboDebt, and the way the actual audience showed—via social media and sites like this—that they were deeply engaged with the issue, speaks to a deep disconnect between the values of editors and proprietors, and the people they allegedly serve.

Robodebt is arguably the most drastic failure of public policy in recent Australian history. It speaks, not just to the dysfunction of the public service on which we all rely, but to the way in which the values of neoliberalism have completely distorted the relationship between bureaucrats, politicians and the citizens they are meant to serve. Had it continued, it is not an exaggeration to say that the entire fabric of Australia social policy would have been destroyed.

And yet, where were the media? Where are they now?

Share

Leave a comment

It was simply amazing, for instance, to see the journalists go full apoplexy over Labor’s plan to change superannuation taxation benefits that affected a tiny proportion of the population—its richest denizens—and ignore almost completely an example of government failure so extreme it led to suicides. My god, even last Sunday, Insiders devoted almost the entire program to the superannuation non-issue and completely ignored RoboDebt.

In fact, it was worse than that. In many ways, many media outlets actively enabled the abuse that was unleashed by Robodebt, something former media adviser to Minister Dan Tehan, Rachelle Miller, revealed in her testimony to the Royal Commission:

Miller said the plan she devised meant placing stories in “more friendly media”, which she described as “rightwing media”, naming the Australian newspaper and “the tabloids”, as well as A Current Affair and talkback stations such as 2GB. “That media strategy was quite comprehensive that I developed in January,” she said. “That involved placing stories with the more friendly media, the right media, about how the Coalition was actually catching people who were cheating the welfare system.”

This is such a profound failure of duty and worthy of its own Royal Commission.

From the beginning of all this, it has been ordinary citizens—including activist Asher Wolf and the people she worked with who developed the NotMyDebt website—who have understood the significance of robodebt, and social media has provided a platform for their concerns. It did the same for ordinary citizens who simply wanted to understand the story, to have a place in which their concerns could be aired and discussed in a way that the mainstream media utterly failed to do.

As journalism professor Jay Rosen noted the other day, too often legacy media is concerned with the odds of a political encounter rather than the stakes, that is, with the horse race rather than what the real-life consequences, and Robodebt is that writ large. Or as I said in a recent piece, too often the mainstream is just the political class speaking to itself, ignoring the legitimate concerns of their alleged audience, we the people, and elevating the concerns of an elite. Or as I said in piece ages ago when the media similarly deprioritised the Gillard misogyny speech:

The bottom line is this: we no longer trust the media to tell us the story of our lives. We no longer have to settle for the narrative they impose on events. We are no longer passive observers, but active participants in the way our news is shaped. In a world where we can watch things unfold in real time and then chat about them among ourselves, we simply don't need journalists to explain and analyse them for us. This is not to say journalists have become redundant - far from it. Just that they have to figure out a new role for themselves in the media-saturated world in which we live and in which they hope to make a living. And here's a hint: that role will involve working with their audience, not against it.

I wrote that in 2012, and little has changed. Most of the legacy media still works against rather than with their audience, senior members of the priesthood call their audience “sewer rats” and worse, and most editors draw on a narrow range of voices and shy away from those who would challenge the status quo or bring a new perspective to the matters at hand.

Commissioner Holmes’ comments on Friday are a welcome reminder that social media has a key role to play in the digitised media ecosphere, that that involves a new compact between media and audience, and that the legacy media still, still, doesn’t care enough to change.