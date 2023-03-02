Independent journalist and academic, Dr Ben Eltham, has been covering the Robodebt scandal from the beginning. This is his first full account of what is emerging as one of the greatest public policy scandals and injustices in Australian political history. Part One deals with the history of the scheme and how it came to be enacted. Part Two sets out what the Royal Commission has revealed about the state of the public service and the shortcomings of our democracy.

In late 2016, welfare recipients in Australia started reporting that they were receiving threatening phone calls from debt collectors. They were told they had accrued a welfare debt to the Australian government, that the debt would need to be paid back, and if it were not, that there could be legal consequences.

Rosemary Gay, a retired bookkeeper, received a Centrelink debt notice for more than $64,000 in September 2016. A meticulous record keeper, she couldn’t understand where the debt had come from. With her background in accounts, she had reported her income diligently and had kept every pay slip. It was arithmetically impossible to owe the government that much money, Gay reasoned: “They couldn’t possibly have overpaid me that amount of money; they would’ve had to have paid me a hugely larger sum,” she told the Commission.

Gay was traumatised, fearing she would have to sell her house.

Rosemary Gay had been swept up in one of the largest failures of public administration in Australian history. Although she didn’t know it at the time, the Department of Human Services (DHS) had included her in a data trawl of its Online Compliance Intervention (OCI). After a series of social media posts and media reports highlighted the problem, this program came to be known as “Robodebt”.

Gay spent hours on the phone to Centrelink trying to make sense of the debt. After months of providing the government with her pay details, she was eventually told her debt had been recalculated – this time to “only” $6,680. After more phone calls, she then applied to have her debt reassessed again. This time it was reduced to $120. Four years later, the government admitted its error and told her she didn’t owe anything.

"I was shocked and angry by this time to think that they could initially cause such a traumatic experience to anybody accessing support from a pension," Gay told the Commission. “That they could turn someone’s life upside down and tell them they had owed that amount of money and then do reassessment and still get it wrong.”

In a liberal democracy we typically expect governments to obey the law, but the Royal Commission’s narrow focus on legality has obscured broader questions about

policy and ethics, and we need to be clear about this: if the Coalition had been able to amend the social security legislation in 2015, it seems likely Robodebt would have been perfectly legal. It would probably still be operating today.

I did some of the early journalism on Robodebt, although I was by no means alone in reporting on the new government repayments drive. In an interview with me, one welfare recipient described the experience of receiving these debt notices:

“For about two weeks, I was struggling with some pretty serious anxiety as a result of daily automated phone messages and texts telling me I owed a debt. Some did not even identify themselves. After a while, I typed the debt collectors’ name into a Google search, assuming it was some sort of phishing scam and found others saying it was on behalf of Centrelink [Australia’s welfare payments agency]. I called Centrelink, who confirmed that I had a debt and needed to pay the collectors directly as it was now out of their hands. They had already taken my last tax return to help pay the debt.”

Another recipient told me that:

“They averaged out my annual income over the full 52 weeks, meaning I was ‘overpaid’ some weeks. I called and spent two hours on the phone, the guy prefaced our chat by saying ‘Centrelink is never wrong, you’re going to have to pay’. Once I emerged from the chaos of the first four weeks, I discovered that the debt had already been escalated to a collection agency. They are consistently hassling me and have informed me they can ‘garnish’ my wages and take the money from my bank account.”

These interviews were conducted in December and January 2017, just a few months after the OCI started operating at full capacity. But these victims had already identified the two salient aspects of the Robodebt program: income averaging, and the reversal of the proof onus.

Averaging has drawn the most attention, both in the Royal Commission and in the media. Searching for a way to claw billions of dollars back from the annual welfare bill, the architects of Robodebt settled on a crude but effective measure: an algorithm that would take annual tax data and match it to a recipient’s reported income. If the tax data showed that the recipient had earned more income than they had reported, this implied that the recipient had been overpaid during that period. The algorithm then automatically generated a debt.

The problem—and it was a big problem—was that tax data is annual, while welfare payments are income-tested fortnightly. An annual number from the ATO would tell the Department nothing about a recipient’s fortnightly timeline of earnings.

Rather than grapple with this inconvenience, the Department of Human Services simply fudged it. They built an algorithm to divide the annual ATO total by 365 days, and then multiply it by 14, to arrive at an averaged fortnightly figure.

As anyone with primary school maths can recognise, this average could never have been an accurate estimate of someone’s real earnings in a particular fortnight. A welfare recipient might have worked for some of the year, lost their job, and then applied for benefits. In this scenario, Robodebt would simply take their full year’s earnings, divide it by 26, and calculate an average figure. Given that the Department didn’t bother to check the recipient’s actual fortnightly earnings (which it could have done, for instance by writing to employers and banks for details), the averaged figure was essentially a fiction.

As eminent barrister Peter Hanks told the Royal Commission, from the point of view of debt recipients and outside observers, the algorithm was a “magical, imaginary process.”

Averaging was bad enough, but the other nasty aspect of Robodebt was the reversal of the onus of proof. Vulnerable welfare recipients, some homeless or escaping family violence, were levied with a huge and opaque government debt and then told it was their responsibility to prove they didn’t owe it. The Department of Human Services made sure that providing such proof was difficult.

For many recipients, it was impossible.

Some debts were for payments that had been accessed many years ago, and yet the Department demanded a record of every payslip from every employer for the period in question. Too bad if you couldn’t find them, or if the employer had gone out of business, or you couldn’t afford to pay the bank for old bank statements. As well, the Centrelink website was clunky and prone to crashing; victims in rural areas with patchy internet had almost no chance of successfully “engaging”, as the Department euphemistically called it.

The toll on ordinary people has been extraordinary. By the time it was stopped in late 2019, Robodebt had levied more than a million automatic debt notices, ensnaring a good part of the Australian population in its tentacles.

Meanwhile, beyond all this, Robodebt had a shameful secret: it was unlawful. The bureaucrats who designed it knew this, but they went ahead and implemented it anyway.

The reason we know all this is because of the Royal Commission into Robodebt that has run since late 2022 in Brisbane, helmed by the admirable Catherine Holmes AC SC. Across weeks of forensic interrogation, Robodebt’s counsel assisting have delved deep into the corridors of power in Canberra, uncovering an arrogant and unaccountable welfare bureaucracy whose sole aim appeared to be clawing back savings for the federal Budget from ordinary citizens, regardless of advice they were receiving that cast doubt on the legality of the entire scheme.

The portrait of the Australian Public Service emerging from the Royal Commission is grim.

Working conditions appear stressful and chaotic. Competence takes a back seat to loyalty. Senior managers come across as domineering bullies prepared to browbeat underlings into acquiescence. Those working beneath them have frequently referred to the nastiness of the public service culture, especially under such figures as Kathryn Campbell and Malisa Golightly. Orders given were expected to be carried out, and bad news was unwelcome, according to testimony at the Royal Commission. Needless to say, this was not a culture within which serious concerns about the legality of an important budget-saving’s measure were likely to listened to, let alone acted upon.

In his decision on the Robodebt class action, Justice Murphy referred to the scheme as

"stuff up" rather than a conspiracy, but the Royal Commission has comprehensively

demolished that comforting notion.

If the top brass has shown themselves to be evasive and mendacious, the picture

sketched by the Commission of the line managers in the APS is even more depressing:

bumbling, inept, sometimes blankly uncomprehending. A succession of hapless middle

managers have been eviscerated by the Commission’s assisting counsel, notably the

surgical Justin Greggery KC. Time and again, the key architects of the scheme, officers

like Mark Withnell, Jason Ryman and Scott Britton, have claimed not to remember

key moments in the creation of the scheme and its defence, even when the Commission has shown them their own emails or handwritten notes.

Ryman in particular cut a bathetic figure at the Commission. For the person running the Online Compliance Intervention, he didn’t seem to remember much about it. Pasty-faced, watery eyed, his top button loose, Ryman complained of being bullied by

Golightly, and struggled to recall any of the key moments creating the Robodebt trial

program or setting up the automated mail merge. Despite this, he claimed he always

thought the scheme was lawful.

Strangely, Ryman couldn’t remember asking for legal advice on the scheme (the Commission tabled an email he sent asking for it) or why he deleted a crucial reference to averaging in a brief sent to Scott Morrison. After Cabinet approved the measure, Ryman changed his mind and decided he didn’t need legal advice after all. Instead, Golightly ordered Ryman to remove references to averaging in the formal policy documents.

In a culture of “get it done”, where middle managers were driven relentlessly by Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries to deliver huge and complex projects, crucial details like the legality of a scheme were simply brushed aside. Far from “frank and fearless”, the advice of top bureaucrats appears hopelessly politicised, even pre-emptively tailored to the political proclivities of minsters.

When Robodebt hit the media in early 2017, Secretary Campbell moved into Alan Tudge’s ministerial office to run the crisis response. This response had little to do with fixing the scheme, and everything to do with media management. Instead of asking themselves whether levying welfare debts based on imaginary numbers was fair or sensible, Campbell and Tudge counterattacked. A calculated media campaign was advanced to push a line about dole bludgers and welfare cheats. Departmental resources were tapped to release the private information of Robodebt victims to friendly journalists. Inevitably, the Coalition’s favourite reporter Simon Benson was given a “drop”.

As the Guardian has reported, and in some of the most revealing testimony at the Royal Commission, “Alan Tudge’s former media adviser, Rachelle Miller…told a royal commission she devised a strategy to place stories in ‘friendly media’ – including the Murdoch press – after her boss told her to ‘shut down’ the media storm over robodebt in early 2017.

“That media strategy was quite comprehensive that I developed in January,” she said. “That involved placing stories with the more friendly media, the right media, about how the Coalition was actually catching people who were cheating the welfare system.”

When the Secretary of a government department is working daily with a minister to

release private information of ordinary citizens to discredit their criticisms of

government policy, something has gone very wrong with the Australian Public Service.

In his decision on the Robodebt class action, Justice Murphy referred to the scheme as

“stuff up” rather than a conspiracy, but the Royal Commission has comprehensively

demolished that comforting notion.

There was a conspiracy, and lots of people were in on it.

The Commission has heard scarifying evidence of how senior public servants deliberately misled the Commonwealth Ombudsman, altered policy briefs sent to Cabinet, and covered up damaging legal opinions and consultant’s reports. In one notorious example, a highly critical legal opinion from Clayton Utz was simply thrown in the bin. “We’ve gotten advice that says it’s not legal,” one junior lawyer said she told a superior, Deputy Secretary Nathan Williams. Williamson told her to get back in her box. “His response to me was ‘it’s legal – it’s really clear that it’s legal’.”

This kind of thing happened a lot, according to testimony at the Royal Commission. When consultants PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) looked a bit too closely into the scheme, after being commissioned for an “end to end” review of Robodebt in 2017, the Department paid their invoice early and told them not to send in their final report.

Policy experts in the Department of Social Services (DSS) raised red flags about Robodebt as soon as they heard about the DHS’s data matching plans in 2014, and a mid-level government lawyer, Anne Pulford, was asked to write an opinion on the scheme. Pulford told her superiors at the DSS that income averaging was inconsistent with the Social Security Act—in other words, that it was unlawful. Key figures in the DSS hierarchy knew this, and they even inserted a line into the official “New Policy Proposal” document that the new data matching trawl would require legislative amendment. But at some point in the budget process, that crucial sentence was deleted. Cabinet gave the green light, and Golightly marshalled her DHS troops to drive them towards a Robodebt pilot.

As in any disaster, there are some stories of valour and bravery, eve in the darkest

hours.

Eventually, in early 2017, Pulford was called in and encouraged to write another legal

opinion about Robodebt – one that said it was okay. As the Royal Commission has forensically pieced together the puzzle, what leaps out is the determination of the key public servants to press ahead with Robodebt, no matter the legal and ethical questions. When the scheme ran into its first firestorm of public criticism in late 2016, both the DSS and the DHS circled the wagons and fought a bitter rear-guard battle to try and save it.

The dark centre of Robodebt’s illegality is the late Malisa Golightly, Campbell’s hard-driving lieutenant. Because she died before the Royal Commission started, Golightly has proved an irresistible scapegoat for many of the key players, including Britton, Ryman and former DSS deputy secretary Serena Wilson.

In these accounts, Golightly was the driving force behind Robodebt, using her position as Campbell’s 2IC to intimidate and bully colleagues and subordinates into submission. An experienced practitioner of Canberra’s dark arts, Golightly appears to have known who to sweet-talk and who to cudgel. Even as she drove her underlings towards Robodebt delivery, she was also able to calm the Commonwealth Ombudsman, convincing them that the scheme was lawful, even when 2014 DSS legal advice clearly showed it wasn’t. If Golightly had lived, it might not have been so easy to blame everything on her. And none of this absolves her direct superior, Campbell, or the ministers directing the welfare crackdown.

The manifest failure of the Commonwealth Ombudsman to halt or even significantly

modify Robodebt is another in the long list of failures the scandal reveals. Supposedly a check-and-balance on the worst aspects of Commonwealth maladministration, the

Ombudsman has not even bothered to turn up the Royal Commission to explain itself

(and the Commission can’t compel it to).

In fairness, the Ombudsman was not alone.

Senior managers at the Australian Taxation Office harboured grave reservations about sharing tax data with the DHS welfare cops but went ahead and shared the data anyway.

The Information Commissioner, whose “protocol” was used by the DHS to justify the data sharing agreement, proved utterly incapable as a watchdog.

Senate Estimates proved useless as an accountability mechanism, as Golightly and Campbell laid down a smokescreen of obfuscation and double-talk about crucial aspects of the scheme.

The Attorney-General’s Department knew that the government was losing multiple cases about debt averaging in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) but did nothing to enquire of either the DSS or DHS as to whether something might be amiss.

Ironically, the AAT itself—given its woeful stacking by the Coalition—did a reasonable job of highlighting the obvious flaws in Robodebt’s averaging system. A key AAT decision in 2017 by Terry Carney, a distinguished lawyer and long-term member of the Tribunal, showed clearly that the scheme was not lawful. The government dealt with this difficulty by carefully making sure it did not appeal any AAT decisions on Robodebt, lest the Federal Court reach the wrong conclusions. For his temerity, federal Cabinet booted Carney off the Tribunal.

Beyond Pulford and Carney, there are other stories of valour and bravery, even in the darkest hours of what we now know as Robodebt.

At the lowest levels of the public service, amongst the desk clerks and frontline officers at Centrelink, a number of brave souls blew the whistle. Veteran compliance officer Colleen Taylor, for instance, sent an email setting out her criticisms of Robodebt that made it all the way to Campbell’s inbox. Everything that Taylor wrote was true: the scheme was unethical, mathematically flawed, a fundamental breach of trust. But in the pyramidal hierarchy of the APS, her pleas for a rethink were never going to be taken seriously. Taylor was given a consolation meeting with one of Golightly’s senior managers, Karen Harfield, and told to get back to her desk.

To discredit her, the Commission eventually published internal emails dismissing Taylor as overly sympathetic to welfare recipients.

Robodebt has raised grave questions about the person and character of the powerful mandarins at the top of Australia's public service. These men and women command huge salaries and enjoy very pleasant perks of office – lucrative superannuation, business class flights, shiny medals on Australia Day. They have a lot of power, managing thousands of staff and exerting day-to-day control over the lives of ordinary citizens, including welfare recipients. These enticements of wealth and power appear to have selected for a class of people who will stop at almost nothing to keep a minister happy. Campbell was earning three-quarters of a million a year, more than a High Court judge or the prime minister, when she was given her AO for “distinguished service to public administration” in 2019. It was later in 2019 when, as Secretary of Social Services, Campbell started white-anting her successor in Human Services, Renee Leon, to then-minister Stuart Robert. According to Leon, Campbell encouraged Robert to break up Human Services and dismiss Leon. Indeed, five departmental secretaries including Leon were dismissed in 2019. Campbell’s reward was the plum role of Secretary of Foreign Affairs, a role she secured with no prior diplomatic experience.

There is no doubt that, if the institutional incentives reward this kind of behaviour, the system will keep elevating morally challenged managers, and the question arises as to whether these are the sort of people we should be putting in charge of sensitive welfare programs.

And this is where we start to understand the true horror of what we mean by Robodebt.

Part Two: Light at the end of the tunnel, or another train hurtling towards us?

Governments have been executing lawful but devastating social policy for decades.

Politicians certainly want their public servants to get results. Former DHS Secretary Renee Leon spoke freely at the Commission, describing a culture of fear in which secretaries and deputy secretaries who couldn’t deliver political outcomes for the Coalition were marked for destruction. The ABC’s Laura Tingle has been covering politics in Canberra for 40 years and was surely onto something when she wrote recently that the “public service has been debased over the past 30 or 40 years into an institution driven by a ‘can do’ culture determined to deliver to the demands of government, even to the point where it is delivering things that aren't actually legal.”

One reason Robodebt is so significant is that it illuminates the lie of mutuality. Victims had in fact successfully met their mutual obligations, but the Robodebt machine cranked out a debt notice anyway.

And this is the reality.

Governments have been executing lawful but devastating social policy for decades. Beneath the forensic debate about who knew what about Robodebt’s legal status lurks a larger truth, which is that essentially no-one in the bureaucracy saw any major ethical issue with pursuing vulnerable people for government overpayments. The public service culture is perhaps best understood through the Orwellian names it gave to its various divisions and work units – titles like “compliance” and “integrity”, in which success was measured by the size of the repayments that could be wrung out of welfare recipients.

In his fine essay about Robodebt, Rick Morton observes that Robodebt arose in part because of a conspicuous failure of empathy on the part of Coalition ministers and the Canberra bureaucrats who worked for them. These leaders understood little of the circumstances of students or jobseekers. Ministers like Morrison, Tudge and Robert saw welfare dependency as a kind of moral failure on the part of those receiving government payments. “Welfare dependency is something of a conservative shibboleth,” Morton writes:

In practice, the surest way of delivering a low “dependency ratio” is to bully, harass or otherwise brutalise the people who need it. The system does this well enough on its own, but it helps to have a person in charge who is willing to innovate.

Indeed, to anyone watching the Royal Commission proceedings, it is obvious that the Royal Commissioner herself, Catherine Holmes, has been shocked at the practices and norms her inquiry is uncovering. Holmes has regularly interjected to question witnesses about the goings-on in the bureaucracy, such as not progressing external legal advice that was critical of income averaging, or paying a consultant's invoice for a report that was never submitted.

What we are seeing is one part of establishment power (the Royal Commission, and more broadly the legal establishment) looking on in horror as another part of that same power (the public service) reveals its dark underbelly. Holme’s apparent disquiet appears to have grown as she has learnt more about the way welfare recipients have been treated by those who administer their daily lives. In contrast to those who ran Robodebt, Holmes has been sympathetic to the victims of the scheme who have testified, such as Rosemary Gay. Some of the Commission's most powerful moments have arrived when ordinary citizens caught up in the Robodebt dragnet have been allowed to speak about their experiences.

Holmes’ reactions are a reminder to us all that once the most vulnerable are demonised—or rendered invisible—many injustices can be enacted in our name and with impunity.

And this brings us to the heart of the entire matter.

Robodebt was driven by a very specific set of policy assumptions, assumptions that are arguably held by significant sections of both major parties. While it was the public servants who built the machinery, the policy aim of Robodebt was fundamentally driven by the politicians. This was true even during Labor’s time in government, when the savings associated with enhanced data matching proved irresistible to Rudd and Gillard.

For decades now, Australian welfare policy has proceeded under the rubric of “mutual obligation”, in which those receiving payments are expected to meet often onerous rules of eligibility and behave in certain ways in order to keep receiving them. This “welfare conditionality”, as the academics call it, is predicated on the paternalistic assumption that citizens receiving welfare must demonstrate their worthiness, for instance by meeting activity tests or by reporting their fortnightly income.

After 2013, with the election of a Coalition government eager to dismantle the Australian welfare state, it was no surprise that ambitious departmental secretaries like Kathryn Campbell would seek to pitch new policy ideas to satisfy Scott Morrison’s desire for a “strong welfare cop” policing the payments system.

Robodebt was conceived in the early years of a Coalition government dominated by the politics of austerity. Tony Abbott swept to power in 2013 partly on the back of hard-line campaigning on Labor’s “debt and deficit disaster”. In early 2014, Joe Hockey gave a speech called “The End of the Age of Entitlement”. For Hockey, “entitlement” meant government welfare spending, which the wealthy Sydney politician claimed was now threatening democracy itself. Hockey wrote:

The Western world is at the most important economic crossroad in its history - Governments must accept their responsibilities to fiscal discipline and the prudent use of their citizens hard earned monies, or they need to accept that the demise of western economies will be forced upon them in a dramatic, unpredictable and possibly violent way.

Even though Hockey’s horror 2014 budget bombed with voters, the Coalition remained excited by the political potential of welfare spending cuts, so while cuts to health and education funding had backfired, cracking down on welfare cheats was an altogether more enticing target. An up-and-coming Scott Morrison, for instance, was keen to make his mark on a social policy portfolio after his stint protecting borders in Immigration. Junior minister Alan Tudge had made a name for himself as a proponent of “tough love” welfare policies at the Cape York Institute. A stint at Human Services provided tempting opportunities, such as the cashless welfare card that played well to Sky News and the Murdoch newspapers.

Right to the end, Morrison and his ministers were defending Robodebt as necessary and appropriate. When, in 2019, Leon told her minister, Stuart Robert, about the Solicitor-General’s advice that the scheme was unlawful, his initial response was to dismiss the opinion and to try and “double down”. Robert wanted to continue Robodebt, perhaps even fight it out in federal court. Only when Christian Porter explained to him that the Solicitor-General was legally correct— “it’s right, mate”—did Robert eventually concede that Robodebt would have to be cancelled. Concerned about the legal implications, Leon had already halted it herself.

If we zoom back from the specifics of Robodebt, the outlines of a broader state violence become more apparent.

Robodebt could be stopped—eventually—because it was unlawful. But many forms of policy coercion continue.

The Australian Public Service that designed, implemented and then covered up Robodebt is the same APS that built an offshore gulag of asylum detention centres. It is the same APS that quarantines the income of First Nations welfare recipients and coerces single parents into meaningless activities in the laughably named ParentsNext program. Robodebt’s key engineers, Jason Ryman and Scott Britton, have moved on from Human Services and now work in the National Disability Insurance Agency -- where they are still doing compliance.

One reason Robodebt is so significant is that it illuminates the lie of mutuality.

People getting automated debt notices certainly experienced obligations, but the government’s side of the bargain was traduced. Victims had successfully met their mutual obligations, but the Robodebt machine cranked out a debt notice anyway.

While welfare recipients faithfully logged their fortnightly earnings, in some cases keeping all their pay receipts for years, the government and its willing troopers in the APS simply pressed “send” on hundreds of thousands of imaginary debts—and made sure to book in media opportunities to boast about it. In other words, “mutual obligation” contains plenty of disciplinary sanctions, but no genuine bargain between citizen and state.

If Robodebt was a moral failure, it was also a technical achievement.

The lure of the algorithm was the vision of using digital tools—the fashionable buzz phrases of “big data” and “digital transformation”—to claw back billions of dollars of budget savings, all on a skeleton staff. Like so many innovations, however, it didn’t quite go to plan. The budget savings proved illusory, not just because the scheme was unlawful, but also because of the massive blowback from desperate Robodebt victims who flooded Centrelink call centres and regularly overwhelmed the online systems with heavy traffic. The DHS was eventually forced to hire more than 1,000 contractors to deal with the workload.

The sheer scale of the Robodebt data trawl undoubtedly played a part in its eventual downfall. Activists and welfare bodies worked to draw belated media attention to the scheme, while community legal centres, besieged with new welfare clients, started to test the assumptions of income averaging.

Despite all this, the broader strategy of using society-wide data matching to implement social policy has not been abandoned by the federal government. The Albanese government is pressing ahead with a new national digital ID scheme.

The darkest aspect of Robodebt has been the government’s treatment of victims.

Jenny Miller is the mother of Rhys Cauzzo, who took his life in 2017 after being pursued relentlessly by government-hired debt collectors for his fictitious debt. When Miller tried to find out about her son’s case, the Department blocked her from seeing his file on the grounds of privacy, even though she was his mother and legal nominee. When she rang Centrelink, they told her she would have to contact debt collectors Dun and Bradstreet herself. Miller fought tooth-and-nail for more information about the way the Department had pursued her son, asking for a coronial inquest. The Department refused to release information to the Victorian Coroner. But when Cauzzo’s mother appeared in the media describing her son’s treatment by the Department, they worked quickly with the office of the minister, Alan Tudge, to release information about Rhys to the media.

Journalists were backgrounded that Cauzzo’s debt was legitimate (in fact, it was

averaged) and that he hadn’t been part of the Robodebt scheme (in fact, his debt was

raised by the Robodebt trial program). It took until the Royal Commission for all of

Miller’s questions to be answered. She and her son were just pawns in the government’s bigger game.

Robodebt was eventually killed by a legal challenge from Victorian Legal Aid, and if there is one bright spot in this grim saga, it is the role of civil society in Australia in pushing back on this criminal scheme.

Activists and welfare advocates like Asher Wolfe and Lyndsay Jackson were instrumental in fomenting the initial protests against Robodebt, helping to popularise the term and to create Not My Debt, an online resource centre that helped victims challenge their debts.

Welfare groups like ACOSS, community legal centres and legal aid agencies all played their part.

Eminent lawyers like Hanks and Carney lent their expertise.

Data scientists and policy experts also pointed to the manifest flaws in the scheme.

A series of Senate inquiries, led most importantly by former Greens senator Rachel Siewert, uncovered crucial early information that helped activists and lawyers with their agitation.

Robodebt has also been a good moment for public interest journalism, notably the work of the Guardian’s Luke Henriques-Gomes and Schwartz Media’s Rick Morton, who have spent years covering the scandal.

Robodebt was both a crime and a preventable disaster. It should raise for all of us hard

questions about the role of the state in providing for those in need. In particular, Robodebt was made possible by a generation-long political culture of punching down on welfare recipients, attaching moral suspicion and blame to those unfortunate enough to seek government assistance.

We don’t need to run our welfare programs like this.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morrison government removed nearly all mutual obligation requirements, and radically raised the rate of income assistance. The result, for the first time in Australian history, was something close to a guaranteed minimum income. Hundreds of thousands of Australians were pulled out of poverty. But as the pandemic faded, normal life resumed, and with it, our normal way of punishing welfare recipients. Mutual obligations are back, and the government is still raising overpayment debts.

Even as details of arguably the worst public policy failure in our history emerge, the lessons of Robodebt are still being ignored.