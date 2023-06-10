I noted the other day, in criticising the prime minister’s softly softly approach to governance, that his hands-off approach has merely delayed the inevitable, that at some point “you have to have the fight”, and I suggested that the sooner Albanese realises this the better.

Lo and behold.

The Liberal Party-News Corp attacks on those in around the Brittany Higgins’ case, now including Labor’s Minister for Finance, Katy Gallagher, is providing Albanese with exactly the sort of incentive he needs to reignite his “I fight Tories” flame, and he seems to be rising to challenge.

The whole episode points to a bigger problem with mainstream conservatism in Australia and it is that that I want to look at here.

If you haven’t been watching closely, you need to know that sections of the media, led by—but not limited to—News Corp have been mounting a full-court press on matters to do with the Higgins case, and let me summarise.

Recent stories have focused on leaked material from the case, including text messages and other evidence gathered during the criminal trial of Bruce Lehrmann. This material was not used as evidence during the trial, and its source is unknown.

The material includes a copy of the contents of Higgins’ phone, recordings of police interviews with significant witnesses, and a recording of a pre-interview meeting between Higgins, David Sharaz (Higgins' partner), and others​.

Higgins herself tweeted on Friday:

One story, based on the leaked text messages, suggested that Labor Minister Katy Gallagher had knowledge of Higgins' rape allegations before they were publicly disclosed and the Coaltion have jumped on this. They are arguing—I use the word loosely—that the texts showed that Gallagher may have misled parliament when she stated in a Senate estimates’ hearing on 4 June 2021 that "no one had any knowledge" of the rape allegations before the stories aired on 15 February 2021. The texts suggest that Sharaz had informed Gallagher about the allegations on 11 February 2021.

Other right wing “journalists” like radio talk jockey Ben Fordham are now running hard on the idea that Gallagher has to go:

Clearly, the Coaltion and their media supporters see value in pursuing Gallagher and are looking for a scalp to get themselves back in the game that all the polls show they are well out of. The decision to oppose a Yes vote for the Voice to Parliament is part of the same process, looking to inflict a defeat of Labor, on Albanese, whatever the merits of the Yes case might be and whatever damage a No vote will inflict on the country, on First Nations’ people in particular.

But the matter goes much deeper than mere electoral manoeuvring.

It should be completely clear at this stage that the right/conservative side of Australian politics has at the very least, lost its moral authority. At worst, they are functionally insane, and it is worth documenting what is happening because few in the mainstream media are likely to do it.

The idea of the Liberal Party as a vehicle for conservative politics in this country, as the political expression of a sort of mainstream reasonableness, is dead in a ditch, and day by day, at state and federal level, the party moves further to the extreme edges of political discourse. Whether it is Dutton’s bleating about what he has disgustingly called the “re-racialisation of Australian politics”, or the willingness of large sections of the Victorian Liberal to support anti-trans activist, Moira Deeming, the party increasingly presents as extreme.

As independents like Kylea Tink (North Sydney) have said, I didn’t leave the Liberal Party, the Liberal Party left me, and it is a view shared by cohorts of voters in formerly blue-ribbon Liberal seats across the country, as results at the last federal election and subsequent state elections decisively show.

All Australian mainland states and territories are governed by Labor governments, with Tasmania being the only Liberal-run state

It is all part of a trend amongst the right-wing of the Australian political class that likely began with John Howard purging the party of moderates during the 1990s, but now includes a similar sort of purging by News Corp. Yes, the media company’s lunge to the right is driven from the top and by a business decision to pitch themselves almost exclusively to a rightwing demographic—including catering to the more extreme edge of that via Sky After Dark—but they have also seen the (not unrelated) exodus of journalists like George Megalogenis, Patricia Karvelas and Rick Morton that has drained the organisation of moderate ballast.

The net effect is that, in the words of Crikey journalist, Charlie Lewis, “Australia’s mainstream conservatism is taking a radical turn” and he points in particular to recent piece by Greg Sheridan in The Australian praising the likes of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Italy’s Georgia Meloni, and Marine Le Pen of France’s National Rally:

The piece is glowing in its view of Meloni and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban among others. Orban openly believes in “ethnic homogeneity” on the basis that “life has proven that too much mixing causes trouble” — repeating in 2022 that “[Hungarians] do not want to become a mixed race” — and has peddled anti-Semitic tropes. Meloni (and her party) believe in the “great replacement” theory of immigration as an active attempt at “ethnic substitution” of white Europeans “desired by big capital”. These facts don’t appear to have affected Sheridan’s notions of these leaders as conservative exemplars.

Until now, Anthony Albanese has failed—as I’ve discussed at length—to really use this changing political landscape to his advantage and assert a more aggressively progressive agenda, something, I argue, the country is up for. If anything, he has been swept up in the same trend to the right, and his overly warm embrace of Indian PM, Narendra Modi, for instance, isn’t much better than what Sheridan is doing in that piece quoted above.

But the attacks on Higgins—and by extension—his minister, Katy Gallagher—may just have given him the impetus he needs to shift gears. He gave a strong and well-targeted answer to questioning on Sunrise on Friday morning, and we need to see more of this Albo.

There is still a long way to go, but maybe, just maybe, the PM is realising that you can’t give these guys an inch, that you have to have the fight.

Labor—in fact, all of us—must stop pretending that News Corp does journalism in any conventional sense and acknowledge that their main role is to construct and enforce a narrow and divisive "status quo" that constantly punches down and undermines any chance we have of building a fairer society. It is aimed at creating an environment in which the extremism espoused by Sheridan—and Dutton—is normalised.

We can’t let them do this unchallenged out of some misguided sense that what they are doing is journalism and therefore somehow legitimate.

What they are doing ain’t that.

As I argue in Voices of Us, Australia has avoided a full descent into extremism, not least because our system of compulsory and preferential voting has allowed the emergence of a new wave of progressivism in the form of community independents and Greens. Our future path to avoiding an American-style collapse into authoritarianism lies in a working relationship between these members of parliament, the communities that support them, and a more progressive and deliberative Labor Party.

Consider how valuable it is to have an independent like Zali Steggall giving a fearless and peerless answer like this to journalists sniffing for blood around the Higgins/ Gallagher nontroversy.

I think we have reason to be hopeful.

As Alex Fein from Kos Samras’ Redbridge Group said on Friday, the pursuit of the Higgins’ story and the attempt to smear Gallagher is unlikely to play well with the sort of people the Coalition needs to win over if they are ever to resurrect their brand. In fact, the complete opposite is probably true.

Anthony Albanese has been handed a gift by a conservative movement that has lost its moral centre. That has lost its political touch. That has destroyed its own credibility.

We need to keep reminding Labor of that and encouraging them to recognise that the country is ripe for genuine progressive reform.