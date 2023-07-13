This is the promised follow-up post to one I wrote the other day about the (unlikely) resurgence or reinvention of the Liberal Party. You can read one without the other, but they are a sort of matched pair in my mind.

Labor has convinced themselves that they can go on winning by shifting to the right, assuming many of the policies and positions of the Coalition—from tax cuts, to mutual obligations for the unemployed, to the cashless welfare card—and that this, combined with a little more compassion, and a not-total abandonment of the idea of a welfare state, will be enough create the “centrist” credentials they are convinced are the key to electoral victory.

Hard heads and warm hearts as the Treasurer put it the other night at the 2023 Sambell Oration.

Labor are burnishing their conservative bone fides, positioning themselves as the natural party of government, by attacking the Greens, playing footsie with the crossbench, while appeasing the various branches of the right-wing media, including a pre-election meeting with Lachlan Murdoch—that ended with an assurance there would be no inquiries into Australian media—with the prime minister even showing up at Kyle Sandilands wedding, and, as James Massola documented recently, a general media strategy of sleeping with the enemy.

They continue to support the ACCC media shakedown that funnels money from Google and Facebook to the legacy media, while promising to legislate “fake news” laws that will punish social media platforms while demanding nothing of the mainstream that helped give us #Robodebt.

At state and federal level, Labor have let it be known that they continue to side with the extractive industries of the energy sector, to the point of creating draconian new laws that punish climate protesters.

Their biggest shuffle right has been their wholesale embrace of AUKUS and all that comes with it.

This all seems like “smart politics”—all the Very Serious Labor people say so—but in fact it forecloses on the real coalition Labor need to build to hold out against the conservative/rightwing resurgence that will inevitably come. The current, “sensible”, “moderate”, “incremental” approach they are embracing forecloses on genuine points of distinction actually popular with the electorate. It is an approach that makes tax reform, housing reform, climate change reform, and reform in general that much harder to achieve by the simple of expedient of accepting many of the premises of those who don’t want to reform any of this.

It leaves Labor vulnerable, because in the end, people inclined to vote conservative are going to vote conservative, not for red dressed up as blue. So, the moment that side of politics gets its act together, disaffected Liberal voters Labor has soaked up in the interim will go running back to where they came from.

“Warm hearts” can’t just be a slogan: it has to be a progressive alliance.

This might seem like a bit of tangent, but tangents like this help me think about the underlying forces at play.

I’m reading Anna Funder’s book, Wifedom, which is about the way in which women in general, but in particular, Eileen O'Shaughnessy—George Orwell’s wife—are written out of the story of their famous husbands’ lives; about how their labour, provided for free, and without which men like Orwell could not have succeeded, is ignored.

Funder points out that, in Eileen’s case, this vanishing act was achieved with the help of Orwell’s biographers, colluding with him across time to make Eileen disappear. Funder writes:

[The] vanishing trick has two main purposes. The first is to make what she does disappear (so he can appear to have done it all, alone). The second is to make what he does to a woman disappear (so he can be innocent). This trick is the dark, doublethinking heart of patriarchy.

The insight can be applied more broadly, and I think Labor are engaging in a version of it. The whole “hard heads warm hearts” rationalisation Jim Chalmers launched the other evening at the Sambell Oration seeks to hide Labor’s abandonment of traditional Labor values.

The poor themselves, the marginalised, the left-behind, are banished to the black-box phrasing of “warm hearts” while “hard heads” is little more than a rationalisation for right wing policies.

At the oration, Travers McLeod, Executive Director of the Brotherhood of St Laurence, gave a speech in response to Chalmers, and I don’t think he was buying it. He was polite. He acknowledged some achievements, mainly to do with proposed measurements of well-being, but I don’t think he was onboard with the warm hearts bit:

Australia is the richest land on the planet. We have the highest median wealth per person of any country. Yet one in eight Australians live in poverty. If that was this room, there would be 45 of us. For Australia, it means 3 million of us face impossible choices every day, between food, medicine or heating a home. As a nation, we have a choice to make about the Australia we want for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren, in how ambitious we will be in preventing and eliminating poverty in this country. The pandemic showed us poverty is a policy choice. Overnight, we lifted almost half a million Australians out of poverty with additional coronavirus payments and by suspending the worst conditions of our service systems. Research – including from BSL – has shown the profound positive impacts to health and wellbeing of these choices.

He even said, “This is a time to be bold” and it seems far from an accidental choice of words.

As Rachel Withers noted in her piece about the Treasurer’s speech:

All week, government ministers have been keen to reiterate that they have listened to the findings of the robodebt royal commission, that they would never demonise or insult the intelligence of people on social security, and that they have warm hearts. But their failure to make immediate moves to raise the rate of welfare – to provide, as Commissioner Catherine Holmes put it, the “dignity to which social security recipients are entitled and to which the Scheme was so damaging” – speaks more to their hard hearts. Labor’s mega surplus – which rivals the highest on record – has come at the expense of helping people, at the cost of people’s dignity. The two remain at odds, despite what the treasurer might claim.

A Labor Government genuinely doing the work implied in the phrase warm hearts doesn’t need the rhetorical support of the phrase warm hearts. Actions speak louder than catch phrases, and you can’t help but feel Labor say it out loud like this to convince themselves more than anyone else.

See, we really do have warm hearts. The Treasurer said so.

This trick is the dark, doublethinking heart of Labor’s neoliberalism. To paraphrase Funder.

We will look back on this moment as a huge, wasted opportunity.

In a period where the main opposition party is the point of collapse and Labor not only control every mainland state government, the federal government, and have access to a crossbench broadly supportive of a more progressive and ambitious agenda—in other words, the sort of alignment of stars no Labor Government in history has ever been handed—they have chosen the most riskless, small-target, it’s-just-a-jump-to-the-right strategy they could come up with.

Instead of building an alternative power base, Labor are leaning into the status quo. Are being absorbed by it.

Maybe it works, but they will no longer be a Labor Party, and you can’t help but be reminded of Margaret Thatcher’s alleged words to a colleague, when asked what her greatest achievement was.

“Tony Blair and New Labour,” she answered. “We forced our opponents to change their minds.”

(It is no coincidence the James Massola article I mentioned earlier is subtitled, “How Albanese adopted Howard’s playbook”.)

Labor, on this trajectory, will morph into the party of capital and you can feel it happening, even as you can feel their resistance to it. Increasingly, though, that resistance is merely rhetorical, a rationalisation they create for their own peace of mind, and hard heads warm hearts is the current incarnation of it. The chosen mantra.

Albanese (and those around him) may still have in him enough class memory to avoid the final ignominy of turning into what he once wanted to fight, but there is no guarantee his successor will.