I listened to a podcast the other day which talked about the way in which the US Supreme Court is influencing US politics, how the Conservative Justices are rewriting and rolling back a hundred years of painfully won progressive reform, from abortion to affirmative action.

Like they have an alphabetical list they are ticking off.

On the podcast, journalist Susan B. Glasser pointed out that what is happening there is “not a coincidence. It is [part of] a deliberate strategy that began 40 years ago, but there are a number of players and there's a tonne of secret money. And it has brought us to this point.”

Another journalist, Jane Meyer, said of the members of the Court that “it is a group of people who are there because of a conservative political campaign over the course of decades.” She said that “an earlier generation Supreme Court…expanded the rights for Americans that expanded the playing field,” and that it “generated this incredible, almost generational backlash and a political commitment by aspects of the conservative movement that this became their cross.”

Does anyone doubt that the conservative right in Australia isn’t already in throes of organising a similar fightback on the back of a similar generational backlash? That meetings aren’t being held, soundings taken, and ideas tossed around?

Let’s toss a few around.

As I noted in my review of Sally Young’s book, Media Monsters, the origins of the Liberal Party are to be found deep in the networks of Australian capital, and an extraordinary amount of time and money—from the influence of the Collins House Group, the formation of the IPA, to the use of the media as a tool of outright propaganda—was expended to make sure that capital had strong political representation after the collapse of the United Australia Party.

Menzies recognised the UAP was discredited beyond resurrection and he set about uniting the non-Labor side of politics under a new banner. Politically active businessmen had also assumed responsibility for transforming the depleted conservative forces into a new party. Sally Young. Media Monsters: The Transformation of Australia’s Newspaper Empires (p. 136). UNSW Press. Kindle Edition.

Only the naive would think that those same forces are not going to mount a similar campaign in the wake of the ongoing collapse of the Liberal Party under Peter Dutton. The right-wing powers-that-be may well have already written off the next election, but they will be thinking about what the rebuild looks like, and we should be paying attention too.

It won’t look like it has in the past.

The institutions of power in the US are very different to those of Australia. The Supreme Court—ground zero for what is happening there—is a co-equal branch of government, and control of that —at least for domestic policy—is almost as good as controlling the Presidency, if you can organise an activist bench, which is exactly what they have managed to do.

In Australia, we have to imagine a different set of circumstances and a different fightback scenario for the right. With our compulsory, preferential voting and an Electoral Commission that ensures the fairness of federal electoral boundaries, we are protected from a lot of the standard, US-style electoral manipulation. Our High Court doesn’t work in the same way as the US Supreme Court does either, so capital—power—has to look for other ways to influence outcomes.

Let’s consider some of them.

As the Collins House Group and IPA organisers recognised towards the end of the Second World War, the media is central to power in Australia, and as Sally Young noted, “Probably no other mature, liberal democracy could claim such a close involvement by the press in the formation of one of their country’s two major political parties.”

The industries that still dominate our economy and our politics—mining, banking, real estate, sport, and a handful of others—will continue to use a friendly media to press their case on everything from a response to climate change, to wages and tax policy, and there are any number of examples of that already happening.

A constant state of uncertainty over Labor’s ability to govern must be manufactured in the hope, not just of undermining their authority, but of constructing a narrative that permeates the national consciousness, whatever the degree of difficulty that involves in the current media landscape.

In outlining all this, I am not suggesting a grand conspiracy, or even a low-level plan, and a lot of what will happen will be business-as-usual politics. But we would be foolish to think that this stuff “just happens”. The nature of power in our system is that events unfold within a set of institutional parameters where influence can be exercised, and inevitably, non-Labor forces will seek to leverage “events” (in the Harold McMillian sense of the word) to their advantage.

The most obvious Australian equivalent to the Supreme Court scenario in the US is the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), a body with a conservative economic mandate around macroeconomic policy. I wouldn’t suggest that they are manufacturing a recession, but they don’t really have to in an overt sense.

All they have to do is pursue an interest rate policy that causes unemployment and stifles growth, and the political consequences take care of themselves. As any number of analysts are suggesting at the moment, Australia is on track for a recession—may already be in a per capita recession—and although the RBA is being criticised for their approach, they are still heading in that direction, stressing their obligation to meet an arbitrary inflation target.

In a sense, this is a more insidious thing than what is happening with the US Supreme Court in that, at least there, the political bias of the Court is obvious. Here, the RBA’s independence from government is passed off as apolitical when the entire underlying policy framework is anything but.

On Tuesday, after leaving interest rates on hold, it was completely unsurprising to hear shadow finance minister Jane Hume on the radio praising the RBA Governor, Philip Lowe. “I think Philip Lowe is possibly one of the most qualified economists in the country that’s seen the economy through some really tough times, and that he should be paid due respect for the work that he has done.”

She also suggested he should be reappointed for another term.

Writing The Monthly’s Politics column, Daniel James thought this support was hard to understand given the grief Lowe’s policies—and his bedside manner—are causing average voters, particularly those with mortgages, but I don’t think there is much mystery.

The L-NP are more than happy to see an RBA-induced recession they can blame on Labor come to fruition, and praise for Lowe can be read as lending support to his approach, letting him know it will be fine by them if interest rates were to nudge up next month.

In other words, we can read Hume’s supportive comments as part of their resurrection strategy.

Increasing unemployment on the back of the increased wages Labor has managed to introduce in some sectors—whether or not they actually cause inflation—followed by a recession, sets up the ultimate weapon of conservative politics, the accusation that Labor can’t manage the economy.

This is almost the country’s master narrative, and if it comes into play, nothing good will come of it for Labor. Any conservative fightback—let alone a resurrection of the political fortunes of the Liberal Party—will consequently be predicated on bringing this master narrative online and we would be foolish to cast the RBA as a neutral player.

In all this, the big difference from the forties is that the conservative media is nowhere near as well placed to play handmaiden, or midwife, to the rebirth of the old party, let alone the birth of a new one. It can be difficult to separate cause and effect, but the fracturing of the media landscape—which represents changes in demographics and technology—has broken the great conservative media-politics alliance that built eighty years of political dominance.

So, the media’s overall influence has waned, and what’s worse, their tendency is increasingly to the extremes rather than the political centre.

If you were a right-wing powerbroker looking to resurrect the party of capital as a viable political force, the first thing you might do, then, is have a quiet word to your “friends” in the media and tell them to get their act together. At the moment, they are—because of their own commercial imperatives—cultivating a more extremist audience than is ever likely to get the Liberals back into power, and that in turn drives the party further right, and back and forth we go until pretty soon you are in a death spiral.

Another strand of the non-Labor fightback I am theorising is the No-campaign against the Voice to Parliament referendum, and if the polls are to be believed, they are succeeding beyond their wildest expectations. The Yes-vote, as measured by the polls, is on a downward trend and the media has rallied to accentuate the negative.

The decision by the L-NP to back the No case is a conscious decision to damage Labor, nothing more, nothing less, no matter how on-brand it is for them in every other way.

They could’ve strategised to support the Yes case, got the referendum out the way, signalled a willingness to reinvent themselves in the wake of the 2022 election, but they chose not to. It was choice, and so we must see it as part of a strategy.

It may be a dangerous one.

A No vote damages Albanese—damages Labor— but a No vote also damages Peter Dutton in that it consolidates the negatives that saw the Liberals lose the “teal” seats in 2022. As I say, the Liberals could’ve used a Yes vote to reinvent themselves, but they obviously decided that, on balance, it was worth damaging Albanese even if it also meant damaging Dutton.

Dutton, we can conclude, then, is expendable to the broader right wing of the Australian political class, as if we didn’t know. In fact, it is reasonable to conclude that he will be gone the moment “they” have a viable replacement. If, as I suggested earlier, they have already written-off the next election, they will take advantage of that loss to shuffle Mr My-Wife-Says-I’m-Not-A-Monster off this mortal political coil.

Replacing Dutton, in other words, is part of the fightback.

Another big opportunity to damage federal Labor comes with next year’s Queensland state election. A defeat of the Palaszczuk Government in Queensland is looking increasingly likely, as Crikey reported on Wednesday, and as they say, “It would mean the mainland’s Labor-held state government wall would crack.”

Crikey notes that the “AFR ($) reports voters aren’t happy with [Palaszczuk’s] handling of the cost-of-living crisis, crime and health — the party’s primary vote dropped to 34%, compared with the Liberal-National vote of 40%,” and the whole thing is a beautiful illustration of how a political narrative is built: a media group does a poll, reports it in a particular way, and their reporting is repeated throughout the media, including on its alternative fringe.

Pretty soon you have a received wisdom.

I, for one, wouldn’t be writing Palaszczuk off just yet given her against-the-odds track record, but I would also be watching her continued drift to the right and how it might inform the choices Albanese ultimately makes.

The other obvious tactic in play is that the Liberals are continuing to leverage their attacks on Senator Katy Gallagher over her comments about the Brittany Higgins matter, and Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds is threatening to refer the matter of the compensation payment made to Higgins to the new National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

It will be interesting to see how this new integrity body reacts to such a referral and it will tell us a lot about the nature of the power it intends to exercise.

All of these are vulnerabilities for the Albanese Government, but they won’t amount to much, to a genuine conservative fightback, in the absence of viable alternative government.

The real problem non-Labor power brokers have, then, is that the Liberal Party is no longer a fit vehicle for the resurrection they are trying to manufacture, and it more resembles the United Australia Party it replaced in 1944 than the Liberal Party it was during its heyday.

Given that, an alternative strategy would be to launch a new conservative party, but how likely is that?

If I was one of the non-Labor powerbrokers, I would at least consider it.

I would be looking at all the research by Essential Polling and Redbridge—even this report by the Centre for Independent Studies—that shows exactly why the Liberals are so on the nose, why they have surrendered their heartland seats and are unlikely to win them back, and I would reverse-engineer a new party with the part of Robert Menzies played by Malcolm Turnbull, and I reckon I would have a pretty good chance of getting that party into government in two terms.

The number of times I was told by “teal” voters while I was researching Voices of Us that the Liberals dumping Turnbull for Morrison was the last straw…I wish I had a dollar for each one. There is definitely a constituency for a conservative party that—if not actually progressive—isn’t borderline insane.

There are votes waiting for a conservative party that banishes the LGBTQ+ haters and their Nazi-adjacent white supremacists and Christian fundamentalists; that recognises women as, you know, fully human; that does something positive for young people, especially around housing and precarious employment; that recognises that the greatest act of conservation a conservative party should support is conservation of the planet and so endorse the whole “green superpower” idea, marrying environmentalism (of a sort) with the capitalism they love.

There are votes waiting for a conservative party that told a story about Australia’s future that positioned them as a party of the ambitious centre of the 2020s and beyond, not of the “forgotten people” of the 1950s and before.

That party would terrify Labor, outflanking them on the right and the left.

If they threw in a commitment to proportional representation in the lower house, they would really show they were serious: it would signal a recognition of the fact that two-party dominance is never coming back and that they intended to lean into the emerging 30-30-30 political landscape, where all future elections will be won or lost.

But it speaks to the immense divisions within the broader conservative movement that there is no unifying force on the Australian right—socially, ideologically, politically—that can bring all the factions together and sell them on a more progressive version of the Liberal Party.

In the absence of that, the best hope they have is a crossbench with the balance of power that would support them in the event of a hung parliament. This idea was recently put forward by Osmond Chiu, a Research Fellow at the Per Capita thinktank, and a rank-and-file representative on the NSW Labor Policy Forum.

In an email exchange, Chiu told me that “the only thing making any political sense (for the Liberals) is a two-term strategy that involves forcing Labor into minority.”

The campaign against the Voice is their launching pad to energise the conservative base and hopefully swing momentum against Labor if the referendum does not succeed. The referendum may coincide with increased cost of living pressures due to the mortgage cliff in the latter part of the year, and assuming core inflation will stay high, what cost of living relief can be done may be limited because the RBA's arbitrary 2-3% inflation target means it would increase interest rates even more, imposing a punishing monetary austerity. The Coalition hopes the honeymoon will be over for the Labor Government and people will start asking what they are doing about cost of living by early 2024. The Coalition then hopes Labor and the Greens tear each other apart while it successfully scares swinging voters in suburban seats into backing the Coalition due to the “Labor-Green coalition” and any teals who backed a Labor minority government get wiped out, forcing those who remain to support a Coalition Government. It is essentially a variant of the strategy they used after their loss in 2007, the Abbott playbook. This scenario relies on a few assumptions, like more independents not winning seats off the Coalition, Labor having a net loss of seats and Labor and the Greens failing to develop a more constructive relationship that can weather a minority situation. It may not happen, but it is plausible, and we need to be prepared for it.

All in all, you would have to say this is not good place for the non-Labor side of politics to be.

They either manufacture a minority Labor Government and hope it falls apart (and admittedly, the idea of the Greens and Labor tearing each other apart is not exactly a heroic assumption). Or they form a new party, as they did after the War, reinvent themselves in a more progressive (or, let’s say, centrist) vein, try to shake off the extremist elements and win back the heartlands they conceded in 2022, maybe even absorbing some of the community independents into the new mothership.

In fact, if they had a half a brain, they would use the independents’ successful community engagement strategies—kitchen table conversations and the like—to launch themselves and consolidate the party base.

The bottom line is a lot of factors are against a successful resurrection strategy.

Their internal mechanisms for candidate selection have been corrupted and are, in many areas, dominated by extremists who push candidates of a similar ilk.

There is no charismatic figure within the party who could easily assume leadership and smooth over all the other cracks and sell it to the public.

Demographics are against them too, as young people won’t vote for them and, more than ever, are no longer changing their vote as they grow older.

Starting a new party is a big ask, even if Turnbull was onside.

And the media can no longer be relied on to corral voters with a compelling conservative narrative in the way they may once have been able to do.

Millennial propensity to vote for the Coalition as they age is not following that of Boomers and Generation X. Millennials entered the electorate with lower levels of Coalition support than earlier generations and have shown far less of an inclination to vote Coalition as they enter their 40s. Millennials are unlikely to follow Boomers and Generation X in reaching a level of support for the Coalition equal to the average voter in their early 50s. Based on current trends, this will not happen until their 80s. —CIS Report: Generation Left: young voters are deserting the right

Never say never, but it is hard to see a path back to power for them in the short term.

Under such circumstances, there is the possibility that the forces that normally support the L-NP would—however reluctantly—swing to Labor, and that seems to be what Labor is angling for at the moment—positing themselves as the natural party of government—and that’s what I’ll look at in the next article.

It all speaks to a fundamental realignment of our politics, building over many years, and it forces us to think well outside the two-party box we are accustomed to plonking political analysis in, and I will talk about that in the next article too.

In the meantime, another little nod of appreciation in the direction of compulsory voting and the Australian Electoral Commission. They have saved us from the sort of rapidly hardening soft coup that the American right set in motion four decades ago.