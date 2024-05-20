I finally finished Scott Morrison’s memoir, Plans For Your Good: A Prime Minister's Testimony of God's Faithfulness, and it’s a lot. Fortunately, I was saved from any temptation to write a full review—after my brief palate-cleanser a few weeks ago—by the fact that the former editor of the Sydney Review of Books, Catriona Menzies-Pike, has written a great review for Crikey that covers all the issues I have with Morrison’s love-letter to himself.

In particular, Menzies-Pike highlights the fact that, for all his overt piousness, his conversations with Jesus, and his relentless quoting of Scripture—honestly, reading the memoir you feel like the only book with more Biblical quotes in it is the Bible itself—Morrison’s faith is ultimately revealed as a meagre and self-obsessed version of Christianity, used less to advance the teachings of Jesus than to excuse or hide Morrison’s own political failures. Menzies-Pike writes:

I am not particularly troubled either by Morrison’s religious convictions or by their intensity, although I do not share them. What distressed me as I read Plans For Your Good was Morrison’s incessant use of his faith to deflect political accountability. We are told a great deal about God’s mercy and Christ’s love, and Morrison likens himself explicitly to numerous Biblical figures. However, there’s precious little love or mercy expressed for any folks beyond the former PM’s circle of family and friends. He does let his guard down when he talks about his great love for his daughters and his wife. It’s moving to read of the solace Morrison’s family provided to him as he navigated the tremendous pressures of leadership. It’s just that we never here see him take a compassionate approach to strangers.

Reading the review, reading the book, you are reminded what a creature of the political class Morrison is, and how, because of that, he is able to advance his own cause with relentlessness and a fearless ability to ignore inconvenient facts, along with an impenetrable armour of self-righteousness while retaining the ongoing sympathy of his peers.

Eventually, of course, the Australian people saw through him—right through him—and kicked him and his government to the kerb at the 2022 Federal Election. The shift away from the major parties was already well underway, but Morrison’s awfulness turned that election into, not just a loss of government, but a rout of his own party, elevating the nascent community independents movement to prominence ahead of their time.

What strikes me even more forcefully, though, is the extent to which such a flawed player as Morrison—as evidenced by the election loss and his ongoing low standing amongst the Australian people—was able to construct a successful career in the first place.

So much of his success depended on a political class unwilling to call him out, and it is a trend that continues.

I’m not just talking about the tendency of News Corp to carry on their shoulders almost anyone from the non-Labor side of politics, but the more general issue of how the media run cover for power. In a fascinating companion piece to her review of Morrison’s book, Catriona Menzies-Pike illustrates the way in which serious criticism of him tended come from outside the mainstream, and she highlights James Ley’s fabulous essay for SBR on Morrison, noting that it has “aged well” (and it has). However:

You know what hasn’t? The 2015 episode of Kitchen Cabinet featuring Scott Morrison when he was Minister for Social Services, also known as the minister responsible for robodebt. I couldn’t get through it. Morrison was extremely adept at dodging accountability and still is. As you watch Annabel Crabbe giggle and softball her way around Morrison’s disgraceful, cruel record as minister for immigration, it’s newly apparent that this inane ‘getting to know you’ journalism was 100% in line with the marketing strategy that Morrison stuck to throughout his career, and that served him so well.

Even after Morrison finally left parliament, the mainstream bent over backwards to cast him in a sympathetic light. We got puff pieces from former Liberal ministers in the SMH, which, okay, up to a point, fair enough, I guess. Maybe.

But it is less acceptable that senior journalists take it upon themselves to define criticism of him in terms of hatred and then lecture the audience, and voters more generally, on what we fail to understand about Morrison’s strengths. David Crowe, for instance, wrote a piece that acknowledges Morrisons many wrong turns, but nonetheless tells us that “Even the haters should acknowledge that Morrison made the right call at some big moments in his three years as prime minister.”

It’s almost comical. Crowe approvingly quotes Morrison’s comment that “We may disagree, but we need to honour the good intentions of all of us.” And then, in the next breath, dismisses Morrison critics as “haters”.

So much for honouring good intentions.

It is true that Crowe sets out some of Morrison’s many failures, but the inclination to not properly weigh the effect of the former PM’s transgressions against the body politic is sadly typical of an industry that values balance—however faux—more highly than truth. Balance keeps you on the drip, I suppose. Truth is for haters.

To underplay the deep erosion of democratic values that Morrison’s comments about women caused; his attitude to welfare recipient, as evidenced by his robodebt strategy as unearthed by the Royal Commission; his pathetically slow reaction to the initial Covid outbreak and then to the need for rapid antigen testing kits during the Omicron outbreak; his decision to absent himself during bushfire season and then dismiss the very notion that he had a role to play; and then to assume for himself, in secret, the head of five cabinet ministries…

I mean, for FFS.

Crowe insists that the haters “paint the portrait too black” but it makes you wonder what exactly a prime minister would have to do for press gallery doyens to not both-side such behaviour. Under the circumstances, how dare anyone define the white-hot anger many feel at these abuses of power and failure of leadership as hatred and then somehow try and “balance” the pros and the cons of Morrison’s prime ministership as if we were choosing new wallpaper.

Even now, Morrison benefits from an establishment that keeps the chaps inside the fold (to vaguely paraphrase Yes, Prime Minister), and it is fair to ask why this is being done on our dime (whatever the exchange rate). I’m referring to the fact that Australia’s Ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, saw fit to run what amounted to a book promotion for Morrison’s memoir at an event at the Australian Embassy in Washington DC.

Now, it is certainly true that a visiting former PM would be accorded certain courtesies, and we should have no problem with that. It is also true that our embassies and high commissions around the world regularly host cultural events, including those involving visiting artists of various sorts, and that that is also how it should be, the standard operation of soft power and of keeping in touch with expat communities.

At the very least, though, allowing Morrision the latitude to promote his book in this way is a grey area, and it would’ve been much more appropriate to convene the event at the Ambassdor’s residence rather than at the Embassy itself. And just in case you were wondering about the commercial nature of the gathering, Morrison was quick to tweet us a reminder of how he saw it:

Rudd then congratulating himself on Twitter for gathering a “broad church” is another perfect example of the general point I am making here. That the political class will construct every grand theory they can to gloss over what is essentially a class loyalty, the elite being elite.

We are played for fools.

You don’t have to hate Scott Morrison to wonder why in the world the political class accommodates him. All you have to understand is that power normalises its purposes in many ways, diffusing itself in social norms and institutional practice, whether it is by softballing the former prime minister’s record on immigration; defining his critics as haters; faux-balancing his many underachievements while in office; or letting him promote his book at an Australian embassy in the name of broad-church liberalism.

That we were all given the benefit of such doubts.

