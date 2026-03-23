The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
1d

"Voters are actually looking for a politics of inclusion and basic decency, " Sadly, I think this is off the mark. The very word "inclusion" would raise the hackles of the Murdoch commetariat. The same is true of the substantive policies it implies

A lot of voters are looking for someone to blame, and the most common scapegoats are people who don't look like them. Until now, the LNP has mostly held on to those voters with dog whistles, while implementing neoliberal economic policies. And for quite a while, they kept One Nation outside the cordon sanitaire/Overton window. But that couldn't be sustained and One Nation was legitimised once they got LNP preferences ahead of Labor. Throw in a chaotic Liberal mess at both state and national level and you get the result we just saw.

THe big question, raised by Alex Fein's article is what the Greens should do about it. My answer is exactly the opposite of hers. The Greens need to break with Labor decisively and present themselves as a left opposition rather than attempting to nudge Labor into more progressive policies.

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3 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Peter Murphy's avatar
Peter Murphy
1d

Another one of yours knocked out of the oval for 6, Tim.

I also recommend Alex Fein's piece as well, but did you actually link to it? I think you didn't. Here it is.

https://redbridgeintel.substack.com/p/polarisation-is-a-myth

I shared it to my Queensland Greens Facebook group, managing to start with this following quote:

"Australians will argue passionately for radically progressive policies, but they want those policies explained in calm, moderate language. They reject what they perceive as activist posturing with a visceral intensity because they see it as divisive. And what they crave is community connection and a sense that they and their neighbours can just get along.

The Greens have thus occupied the worst of both worlds. On one hand, they engage in incrementalist policy skirmishes (rent caps are a good example) that fail to cut through because they are not a transformative vision of true structural change.

On the other hand, the Greens deploy activist language that has our participants characterising them as extreme. A raised fist or presence at demonstrations signals something that most people recoil from, particularly in such chaotic times. That is when people tell us that they retreat to the ‘safety’ of Labor even as Labor invariably disappoints them."

This annoyed a few people, but others were in agreement, even if reluctantly. One of the things _we_ can and _should_ do is improve our aesthetics, because it sounds like there's a lot of room for improvement.

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