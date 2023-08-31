After the piece I wrote last week that reviewed Kitchen Cabinet, I received an email from journalist Annabel Crabb criticising what I had written. Generally, when I get such emails from journalists, they are understood to be private, which is fine, of course, but Annabel Crabb noted that she was happy for me to publish hers in the newsletter, and I thought you might be interested in seeing it.

Apart from anything, she corrects a couple of stupid errors of fact I made about show episodes, and I will update the original piece with a correction. There is also some further information about the show that I think you will find useful.

Obviously, there’s a lot we disagree about, but I think there is some value in reading her response against the original article, and that is now possible.

I have also included the email I sent her in response, so that you can read that too. I have turned off comments here, because as a non-subscriber, Annabel wouldn’t be able to respond. (Comments, in general, remain an option for paid subscribers only. Email remains open.)

Dear Tim,

A colleague has brought your recent article about Kitchen Cabinet to my attention. I’m writing now to supply the detail and insight that could easily have been yours had you made the (let’s face it, not very big) effort to contact me before unilaterally delivering your views.

At the outset, let me make clear that I don’t contest in any way your right to hold the views you do. I absolutely do not think that the work I do should be exempt from analysis.

But I wonder if you have thought very clearly about the questions you are confident I have not asked myself – about the lens I apply, or for whom I am making content – in relation to your own work and standards.

Or the way you yourself frame people. The first paragraph of your article, for instance, makes it clear that at the Women World Changers conference where we met in 2017 (and I too have pleasant memories of that encounter; I hope your talented daughter is doing well) you were delivering a “keynote” speech. My recollection is that Valerie Jarrett, Barack Obama’s former chief of staff, was the keynote speaker that day, but you certainly did feature on the programme, and spoke very well on the future of work as I recall.

Meanwhile, I was the “funny, accomplished” MC, “making everybody feel comfortable”.

Keeping everybody engaged, the reader is gently invited to conclude, while the “keynote” speaker delivers the real substance. This intro, however, also achieves an important tonal point for you, which is I assume why you began the article in such a seemingly random way.

It says “Look, I have nothing against this woman. She’s very good at what she does. If you like that sort of thing.”

Then your second par appears, delivering the “but” that was so thuddingly foreshadowed in its predecessor.

“What follows is about journalism, and Annabel Crabb’s new series of Kitchen Cabinet.”

In other words: Gather round, people! I’ve been nice about the lady MC, it’s now time to hear from a Serious Person on the topic of journalism.

“Kitchen Cabinet raises fundamental questions about political journalism in general,” you begin, ambitiously.

“If Crabb is doing journalism, and not light entertainment, no politician should feel entirely comfortable receiving an invitation to participate. By the end of the encounter, they should feel tested, not relaxed. I don’t think the first series got that right …” whereupon you go on to repeat slabs of Amy McQuire’s New Matildacritique of the 2016 Scott Morrison Kitchen Cabinet episode, which I well remember as a well-argued and passionate article that was very useful for me to read, if uncomfortable, and good on her for writing it.

The series featuring Scott Morrison, however, was the FIFTH series. Not the first. This isn’t a cheap gotcha point. The fact that you think the Morrison episode was my first series of Kitchen Cabinet tells me that you took absolutely no notice of the programme until it developed a degree of political controversy that edged it sufficiently into your personal sphere of topical interest (Reasons Why Political Journalism In This Country Is Broken In My View) sufficiently for you to don the lorgnette and take a look.

“I watched the first episode of the new series of Kitchen Cabinet, the one with Peter Dutton, and I’m not sure a lot has improved,” you then venture.

Again. The Dutton episode was not the first episode of this season. It just looked that way on Twitter (a platform on which I note you remain active) where a full week of outrage preceded the Dutton episode, during which I was called everything from a lightweight to a racist to a simpering fool, in a frenzy of pre-broadcast speculation so loud that it entirely deafened the broadcast of the ACTUAL first episode, which featured Dai Le, a woman of colour and former child refugee telling her remarkable life story and demonstrating – incredibly clearly – both the value of diversity in the Parliament and the folly of major political parties who take safe seats, and indeed entire migrant communities – for granted.

But you didn’t see the Dai Le episode. In fact, you didn’t even know it existed. And no doubt you won’t watch the two next episodes, which feature First Nations women speaking about their experiences of racism and marginalisation. Because there’s nothing in those episodes for you and your regular audience; there isn’t a lazy op-ed you can squeeze off about the bankruptcy of the politico-media industrial complex. You didn’t even notice them.

Actually, if you watch these episodes beside each other, a clear (and to my mind, fascinating) pattern emerges. Three women of colour tell their stories of epic life disadvantage, pain, bereavement, and fear. We chart how they turn these experiences into public service, overcoming unthinkable obstacles along the way to enter politics. One for the Liberal Party, one for the ALP, and one for the Greens. The one conventional politician we interview – Peter Dutton – has a sheltered childhood (his words) then sees some dreadful things as a young cop, and thereafter has not just a chip on his shoulder about being a police officer but makes his decisions about both parenting and politics through a fear lens, a law-and-order lens. He develops, he acknowledges, a black and white view of the world and its people. He’s never spoken about these matters before in this way. I think that’s “quite interesting” in an alternative prime minister. And worth knowing. The fact that you don’t? I find that interesting too.

I’ve had a look back through your recent writing. And become acquainted with your regular commenters. There’s your audience – Dave, Rod, Adam, Fernando et al – congratulating you on your perceptiveness, you’ve done it again Tim, sock it to em, etc. And it’s nice when your people agree with you. I enjoy that too. But do you know what’s actually hard? Consistency, and treating all interview subjects the same (my politeness, friendly tone, and yes the welcoming kiss) and doing it every time even though sometimes it means people call you a dumb slut and a Nazi sympathiser. Not that you get a lot of that, because your gender guarantees you a different experience on social media from mine.

The skills you talk about in your opening paragraph – and implicitly but unmistakeably write off as essentially deportment, or good hostessing, or charm – those are actual hard skills that make me good at interviewing people, Tim. It’s only in women that these skills are derided as flirtation / sycophancy / fluff. Honestly, who cares, but if I had a buck for every bloke who’s messaged me saying “get back to the kitchen” or described me as “fluffy” or “vacuous” or insinuated that I’m probably sleeping with some guy I’ve interviewed who the correspondent doesn’t like – I would be a wealthy woman. I’m secure enough in myself that it doesn’t bother me, not these days anyway, but Jeez it shits me that other women, especially younger ones, experience exactly the same thing, especially when it happens at the hands of “progressive” people who would otherwise avow themselves to be enemies of sexism.

I’m not sure if you’ve ever interviewed someone for broadcast, Tim. Particularly someone who’s been interviewed a million times before. It’s actually quite difficult. You have to keep a bunch of things in your brain at once. And be able to respond to changes in mood, or opportunities as they arise. You only get one shot. The challenge is to construct circumstances in which it’s impossible for them to avoid a question. In this programme, I happen to do it by making it tonally awkward for a hardened political interviewee to deflect a question they otherwise wouldn’t answer. I bring them a dessert. I don’t carry a notebook. I give them something to do with their hands to distract them. I bring four cameras so we don’t have to stop and start. And I use every ounce of my skill to draw them in and make them feel like this is a real conversation, not an interview. That’s why people tell me things. I don’t do it this way because I love flouncing around with a basket; I do it because it works.

The first thing you need to war-game in any interview is: Why has this person said yes to this interview? What is it that they will be trying to achieve? How will I manage that?

Your assumption that I haven’t considered any of these factors is… how do I put this politely, I wonder. Let’s go with: WILDLY CONDESCENDING. One of my operating advantages in Kitchen Cabinet is that interview subjects often assume it will be a doddle because I’m friendly. And sometimes they leave thinking “That was amazing, I nailed that” when in fact the truth is very different. Viewers are smart. They see things. They don’t need me to spell everything out for them.

I’d have told you how I addressed these issues, if you’d only, I don’t know, asked me or something.

In your article, you write about your hunger to know vital detail about the process of the episode. “Who suggested the venue? How are the recipes decided? What stipulations, if any, are made about questions? To what extent is the general subject matter flagged with the subject and their office? What exchanges do not make the final cut?”

I picture you tapping away at your keyboard while this piece was under construction. A journalist and media commentator, mulling important questions to which he finds he does not know the answer, while writing an extensive critical article about a programme that he argues is central to the debate about political journalism. Beside him, presumably, on his desk, blinks a mobile telephone, which (in some cultures) a journalist writing a lengthy article about something and wondering about a detail he does not know will occasionally pick up and use to contact the person who might be able to address what’s puzzling him. Let a thousand flowers bloom; I’m all for the democratisation of journalism. But being chipped for my journalistic practice by someone who has done (as far as I can see) no basic research or made any effort at all to interrogate the subject of his article… It’s a lot, Tim. Not gonna lie.

Your solution in the article is that I really should be answering those questions for you in the form of a pre-broadcast announcement. Are you for real? Let’s be clear about what our jobs are. I ask politicians questions in interviews. You write articles about the process of journalism. So investigate it! Ask the questions! Preferably before you sail into print! Don’t make me do your job as well as mine, Tim. For crying in a bucket. I’m a busy lady.

But as it happens, I’m also polite enough to contact you unilaterally with the answers to your questions, viz:

Venue: The farm venue was suggested by Peter Dutton’s office and accepted by us. The alternative was an apartment in Brisbane, and yes of course we know that it’s a flash apartment. But also, we have so much gear that space and accessibility and parking is better for us every time. Plus shooting outside cities is always preferable because you get nicer pictures. Pictures matter in TV. I didn’t know about the tree before we went; none of my crew did. But the sequence we shot there was valuable, even though it was a pfaff to get to.

Recipes: Up to the host. I mention that I’m a pescetarian, but they’re welcome to cook their favourite dish and if that includes meat, I’ll eat round it. That’s the extent of the discussion. Usually the host will cook something that I will eat. I choose my own dessert and it’s a surprise for them.

“What stipulations, if any, are made about questions? To what extent is the general subject matter flagged with the subject and their office?” In this instance? None, and to no extent. I had no discussions about subject matter or questions before the Dutton interview. Why not? Because he’s the Opposition Leader and he’s a big boy. Also, he’s been clear in the past that he wants to soften his image. I’m perfectly aware that that is what he wants from the episode. And that gives me immense range in terms of what I can ask him. It means that if he refuses to answer, he looks like the weirdo, not me.

Sometimes, I will canvass delicate areas in advance. For instance, before filming next week’s episode with Linda Burney, I asked whether she was okay to talk about her son who died several years ago. She indicated she was not. I respect that for cultural reasons and out of basic compassion for her loss. In Series One, I asked Tanya Plibersek before interviewing her if she would be prepared to talk about the youthful conviction of her husband on drug offences. After some thought and consultation with him, she said she was. And a very profound exchange it was, on the nature of rehabilitation. You didn’t see it, I think, but it’s available here along with all the other six seasons of the show: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/kitchen-cabinet

What gets cut out? Heaps of stuff. Any political grandstanding hits the cutting room floor immediately. Often, we have to lose interesting stuff too. It’s a half hour show. But we never edit in a way that changes the essential balance of a subject’s remarks over the course of an interview. With Dutton, for example, if he had responded to my question about FN culture with a response about FN culture, we would never have cut that out in order to make his remarks about “squalor” more brutal. This is about ensuring that I can never be accused of taking an interviewee out of context. I never do. We don’t edit to make people look good or bad. We edit to show them as they really were on the day of the interview.

This is a democracy. The idea that I should not interview a person whose views you – or even I – find abhorrent is one that does not end well in a democratic system. This man is the Leader of the Opposition. I’ve interviewed him many times, and he is interviewed extensively elsewhere on the ABC. Here’s me interviewing him for Insiders when he was Home Affairs Minister https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/how-can-you-not-know-peter-dutton-grilled-over-refugee-and-asylum-seeker-transfers/news-story/faf6ae55050975f672c047efa72d4ba5. (An interview in which I extracted several admissions / news stories out of him, using an entirely different technique).

“This is the political class talking amongst themselves,” you eventually conclude of Kitchen Cabinet, holding your nose. Um, okay, but haven’t you forgotten the other people in the room? The 600,000-odd viewers who chose to sit in? Maybe it should be up to them to decide what they think of a politician, or the way he is interviewed by a journalist? Or under what circumstances it’s appropriate for them to see one talk?

I think they are smarter than you assume, Tim. Maybe I am, too.

I hope this has addressed some of your concerns. Look forward to seeing you at a conference some time.

Cordially yours

Annabel Crabb

PS: You are most welcome to publish this on your blog.