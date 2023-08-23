I once gave a keynote address at a function for which Annabel Crabb was the MC. She was brilliant. Enviably, effortlessly accomplished. She was funny, asked good off-the-cuff questions, and made everyone feel comfortable. I’d give my right arm to have that sort of skill.

What follows is about journalism and Annabel Crabb’s new series of Kitchen Cabinet.

“I mean, the potato thing has really taken off, right?” “The Potato Head stuff. Yeah.”

Crabb is right in saying, as she did the other day, that political journalism should be about more than confrontational grilling of our elected leaders, that there should be room for an alternative approach.

It is fair to say that her attempt to do this, the ABC series, Kitchen Cabinet, draws a mixed response. Crabb justifies her approach in the program by saying that “if you make them feel comfortable enough, they will often reveal things about themselves that are actually quite interesting and key to understanding them…”

I don’t think the revelation of something “quite interesting” is enough justification for the risk Kitchen Cabinet runs in soft-soaping powerful people; nor am I convinced we need to “understand” them in the way she means, but let’s have a look at this.

Kitchen Cabinet raises fundamental questions about political journalism in general.

If you are going to approach it differently and use a less confrontational approach—something I welcome—there is an enormous obligation on you to ensure you are still doing journalism and not PR. To be worthwhile, the alternative approach must still be about the pursuit of accountability, and that goal must be front-and-centre at all times. No politician should go on Kitchen Cabinet with even the slightest sense that he or she will be able to reframe themselves in a more favourable light.

If Crabb is doing journalism, and not light entertainment, no politician should feel entirely comfortable receiving an invitation to participate. By the end of the encounter, they should feel tested, not relaxed.

I don’t think the first series got that balance right, and I think First Nations’ journalist, Amy McQuire, was right to call the program out in the way she did in a scathing piece for New Matilda. “It’s akin to spending a life gorging on sweets and then finding out later you have diabetes,” McQuire wrote.

This insidious spread of propaganda, soft interviews with hard-line politicians who wield enormous power over the lives of the most vulnerable, is sold as a fun, light-hearted look into the lives of the people we elect. But this taxpayer-funded sycophantic date with power will end up making us all sick. It completely dumbs down debate and again re-ingrains the perception that politicians are just like us, while the people their policies hurt, aren’t. They are the others who don’t dine with famous journalists on television.

McQuire highlighted Crabb’s interview with Scott Morrison and she is right, a lot of it was cringe-inducing.

“This is amazing; this is the first time I’ve been greeted with flowers, sort of like the Cabinet Bachelor or something!” Annabel exclaimed as both exchanged a series of Cheshire Cat grins at each other.

And:

“What! You’re making your own chapatis?!! What a renaissance man you are!” Crabb exclaims.

“A renaissance man with a talent for locking up traumatised children,” McQuire deadpans in response.

I watched the first episode of the new series of Kitchen Cabinet, the one with Peter Dutton, and I’m not sure a lot has improved. Or rather, there is something fundamentally unsatisfactory about the match between the desire to extract “something interesting” and the demands of political journalism.

There is something jarring about the framing of the interview, the way it is set on Dutton’s lovely farm, the kiss hello at the beginning, the banter about cooking, the wander through the garden, all these devices that inevitably and irreducibly present the subject—in this case, Peter Dutton—in a flattering light.

In the end, people will see what they want to see, I know, but that merely increases the responsibility on the producers to make sure we-the-viewers are not being manipulated. We need a way to see past the framing and understand the program as part of the process of how our politics is mediated.

Because that’s what it is.

I agree with those, like Rachel Withers at The Monthly , that if Peter Dutton has suffered from PTSD, he needs to get some therapy. Dutton himself dismisses that idea, saying it wasn’t something did you in the past, but that doesn’t excuse him from seeking treatment now.

It is worth highlighting the section where Crabb and Dutton are discussing the way he used the “African gang” scare campaign a few years back. Dutton not only shows little contrition for the obscene way he deployed all the racist tropes around this non-issue, he brushes the whole thing aside.

At least Crabb framed this part of the interview in the way McQuire says she should, by foregrounding, the victims, saying, “Did you think ever of what an African- Australian mum would think worrying that her teenage boy would be viewed as a thug as a result?”

Dutton ignores this and sets about justifying himself —“I'd made that comment after speaking to friends in Melbourne, because there are incidents where people had cars stolen or people going into restaurants and creating havoc and the incidence in Victoria at the time”—and Crabb doesn’t push back or return to her original point.

Her mention of the victims is rendered token.

But Crabb really gives the game away in later comments, and I think these comments, more than anything, gives us insight into the problems with journalism more generally, and Kitchen Cabinet’s role in that landscape.

For me, then, the revelatory moment was in the following section, where Crabb raises Dutton’s racist comments about Lebanese immigration (and credit, she does call the comments racist). He complains that the nuance of his remarks isn’t always reported, and Crabb responds by throwing back to the “African gangs” comments. She is incredulous:

If you were any journo and you're in a press conference, and a minister says people are scared about going out for dinner in Melbourne because of African gangs, you're not going to put that in the third par(agraph). I mean, no journalist alive would do that. You cannot tell me that you said that and thought a little bit, you know, “in other remarks, Mr. Dutton said,” so like, you know...

Dutton plays along, admitting that “sometimes you want to get a grab up, or you want to make a point and emphasise, and I think there can be immediate strategy, and some of [what we say] is [that].”

“Right,” says Crabb.

This is the political class talking amongst themselves.

Neither of them question—it never occurs to them to question!—the problems with all this. It is presented merely as the way political journalism is done, as normal, and I think that is the key issue. The alternative, “softer” approach of something like Kitchen Cabinet doesn’t challenge at all the way in which politics is mediated, the way in which viewers are fed a particular image through a particular frame, whether it is in someone’s kitchen or at a press conference.

It is the normally unremarked rules of the game that need to be consciously foregrounded if we are really going to get new insights.

Whether or not Dutton’s true character is revealed in this sort of interview, or whether Kitchen Cabinet ends up laundering his image for better public consumption is impossible to tell. Your mileage may vary. But either way, we are being sold a product that is dangerously neglectful of its own construction. One that is steeped in the norms of the political class.

It’s tough to get this right, and I won’t pretend it isn’t, but the Kitchen Cabinet format, whatever innovation it brings, is still too steeped in an unwritten understanding between people in a totally symbiotic professional relationship.

“Soft” and “hard” is the wrong way to think about it.

One way to address this, along with the criticism that Kitchen Cabinet is nothing more than a “taxpayer-funded sycophantic date with power”, would be if the show was much more transparent about the process of setting up the interview. I don’t just mean the sort of background a piece like this provides, but a full-on explanation of the nitty-gritty of each episode that is made integral to the program.

Break the fourth wall.

Tell us, before each episode, what negotiations were made with the subjects and their office. Who suggested the venue? (Do we honestly think it was coincidence Dutton was interviewed at his farm?) How are the recipes decided? What stipulations, if any, are made about questions? To what extent is the general subject matter flagged with the subject and their office? What exchanges do not make the final cut?

Such information, set out at the start of each episode, would give viewers a much clearer idea of how the whole format might be manipulated by the politicians themselves and would provide a more informative experience. If the idea is really to see behind the politicians, then we also need to see behind the process that brings them to our screens.

As Crabb and Dutton’s comments about the “African gangs” press conference reveal, journalists and politicians go about their work within certain shared presumptions about their working relationship, and they very rarely question them. They are ingrained.

Transparency about process would help us—and them—see past the facade that so effortlessly drops between the subject, the journalist, and the audience they are meant to be serving.

I’m sure the politicians and the show’s producers would scoff at the very idea of this approach, but that just speaks to the sort of unexamined collusion that constructs politics as a game of insiders, rather than as a form that can be genuinely revealing and useful to us, the people journalism is meant to be serving.

If the idea is to inform the public about the deeper aspects of particular politicians, then there is an absolute necessity to show the audience the deeper aspects of the journalism that brings them to our screens, to see how the sausage is being made.

Otherwise, we are being manipulated.