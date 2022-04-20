"If the gaffe doesn't matter, we don't matter"

This podcast is a discussion between me, former press gallery journo Margo Kingston, and former ABC journalist and producer, Peter Clarke. I hope podcasts in one form or another become a regular part of the content on offer here at The Future of Everything.

The discussion in this episode is about media coverage of the first week of the election campaign, but we range more widely than that and get into some interesting analysis of things like the role of the independents and who they owe their allegiance to, as well some talk about how we might better understand journalism itself.

Really hope you enjoy it.

The #transitzone podcast has been running for a while now, incidentally, and Peter and Margo (occasionally with me on board) have put together an amazing body of work. You can find all the earlier episodes at this link.

