Book Launch and Interview with Margaret Simons: Voices of Us

Hi Everyone,

I was very pleased to (finally) be able to launch Voices of Us at Readings in Carlton a month or so back. I’ve done my previous books there as well, and as we note during the interview, Readings’ events are an important part of the process: a vital part, in fact.

This recording runs under forty minutes, but we get through a lot of territory thanks to Margaret’s interviewing skills, and she holds me to account in a few key areas. I’ll leave to you to judge how well I answered. It gives a clear idea, I think, of what the book is about.

Thanks to Readings for letting me share this with you all.