Peter Dutton has provided almost instantaneous verification of an observation I made earlier in the week and I would thank him for making me look prescient except that you would have to be living under twelve feet of concrete not to realise what was going to happen.

Still, the timing is sweet.

On Tuesday I wrote that “Peter Dutton can…create guerilla campaigns around hot-button issues that fill up the space temporarily while accelerating the disruption as we flit mindlessly from scare campaign to scare campaign…”

On Thursday, Dutton announced—bless his predictable little heart—that we should all boycott Woolworths because they have decided not to sell Australian-flag-themed thongs and other cheap tat in the lead up to what some people are still calling Australian Day, January 26.

He told Liberal enabler and talkback host, Ben Fordham on radio 2GB that ““If they (Woolworths) don’t want to celebrate Australia Day, well that’s a decision for them, but I think people should boycott Woolworths. I would advise very strongly to take your business elsewhere and go to IGA, Coles or Aldi.”

Adorable.

2GB fulfilled their part of the unwritten contract by bleating the matter out on social media in the now-traditional manner, and sure enough, it became “a story”

You know it’s serious when AXED gets the upper-case treatment

Still, as culture wars go, this one was pretty lame, and by Friday it was clear that the tactic hadn’t really hit the outrage sweet spot.

Sure, news.com.au tried to rev things along with the almost inevitable Pauline Hanson angle—who can we get for a quick comment? Do you think Pauline might go on the record. Duh—but most of the rest of mainstream media relegated the story to the equivalent of below the fold.

You can see why this would require two reporters

A number of news sites pointed out that K-Mart had made a similar decision last year, which kind of took the pop out of Dutton’s thumbing of the champagne cork—see this ABC article, for instance—while the usual Liberal spruikers at The Australian and the AFR found themselves with a case of divided loyalties and felt obliged to at least mention that maybe corporate Australia wouldn’t be thrilled about a politician calling for customers to boycott any business outlet.

But we need to be careful.

The success or failure of this approach to political messaging isn’t measured in the response to a single incident. The entire logic of the process—what former Trump guru Steve Bannon called “flooding the zone with shit”—relies not on any single issue but on the relentless rolling out of incident after incident.

These guys aren’t trying to win an argument, or even mount a case. They aren’t even trying to be consistent—Dutton doesn’t give a stuff that attacking Woolies flies in the face of traditional Liberal Party support for “business”— so there are no points to be scored by progressives pointing out his hypocrisy. The logic of the approach is to dominate the media space with nonsense and generate anger and befuddlement amongst consumers of news.

Share

Give a gift subscription

The fact that such an unimpressive example of confecting outrage as this one got any traction at all shows just how easy it is for politicians like Peter Dutton to game the system, as well as how shallow most media coverage of politics really is at the best of times.

Of course, by writing about it here, I am part of the problem too, and I can’t even claim immunity because I am at least trying to explain how the technique works. I am doing that, and do think there is some value in it, but at the end of the day, explaining the problem doesn’t solve it. At best, it is a first step towards a solution, but in reality, it is just another example of the very amplification the technique is trying to achieve.

For the efficacy of this approach to diminish, structural and institutional reform is the only thing that matters, and I am not holding my breath.

So here is a key point: we need to be aware that the media isn’t being manipulated with this sort of stuff from Dutton and others. The genius of the approach is not that it manipulates the media but that it gives them an excuse to produce content they are inclined to produce anyway.

We all know—because there are endless examples of journalists telling us as much—that most decision-makers at media outlets think of their audience as “punters” who are “disengaged” from politics and aren’t interested in “big ideas”, as journalists as distinguished as Katharine Murphy and Michelle Grattan have both told us recently.

Whether a given “story” turns out to be a storm in a teacup—as appears to be the case with this latest foray by Peter Dutton—or turns into something more sustained—as happened recently in the US with the higher education plagiarism stories—the media are absolute mugs for this sort of content and will suck it up and spit it out ad infinitum because they believe that that is what the “general public” wants and deserves.

If they didn’t, they wouldn’t.

Dutton’s “boycott Woolies” gambit looks to have fluffed it for now, but it has done enough. And the point is, it doesn’t matter. It is just part of an ongoing process of chucking stuff against the wall to see what will stick and we can expect more and more of it as the next election approaches.

Yay.

More importantly, as US commentator Jameson Foser wrote recently of the situation in America, of the New York Times in particular: “At some point, when the same news company seems to keep falling for transparent bullshit, we’re the suckers if we don’t conclude that they’re just doing what they want to do.”