A dose of Covid over Christmas—my first ever—has kept me away from writing longer than intended. I didn’t get super sick, fortunately, but I did test positive for a full 12 days, and even now I feel like my brain is on dial up rather than optic fibre.

But let’s see how we go.

Since the 2022 election I have been speaking about the ways in which Labor has failed to recognise and capitalise on the changed political landscape. And while their blindness to what is happening is understandable—as it involves them thinking outside the box of the two-party system to which they belong—it is fatal nonetheless.

Politics doesn’t reflect some pre-existing majority already cohering within a society. The job of politics is to create that majority, and that is what they should be focussed on.

But not in the usual way.

In the traditional idea of the two-party system creating a majority has meant getting people to vote for your party, but in the three-party system we now have in Australia—where the third “party” is an ever-changing crossbench of independents, Greens and smaller parties—the process is more complex. You must be willing to create your majority outside your own party, and the thing is, Labor is much better positioned to do this than the Coalition.

If they would only let themselves recognise the fact.

We have to see all that is happening within the framework of an immensely altered communications environment because all politics is mediated. In short, the idea of ideology and information being centralised in a mainstream media that is mass has been usurped for more than twenty years now, and the way ahead isn’t clear because the old is still dying while the new is struggling to be born.

As ever.

As the internet has decentralised knowledge, it is has also undermined trust in established institutions, or at least, it has provided ways to challenge the authority of established institutions. The gatekeepers of those institutions—people whose own reputation and income depends on the maintenance of that authority—inevitably, see this as a bad thing, but it doesn’t have to be, a tangent I won’t go off on for now.

The central point I am making—and we can cite all sorts of examples to illustrate it—is that this decentralisation of knowledge and the distribution of information made possible by digitised communication platforms—which is about to be turbo charged by the spicy autocomplete of large language models and apps of artificial intelligence—is that it disrupts various centres of power within society, and so we are now living in a period where the defining institutional battle is between established sources of power and those that arise via the new knowledge environment enabled by digitisation.

Thus, the head of Harvard can be laid low by an internet savvy activist, Christopher Rufo, because, as Ben Thompson recently pointed out, almost nobody cares about their relative level of credentials and authority. While some tried to make a big deal of the fact that, despite his claims, Rufo wasn’t really educated at Harvard—instead having graduated from the Harvard Extension School—Thompson points out that in the digital world, it doesn’t matter:

[T]hose associated with Harvard — such as this professor and this political pundit — were baffled that people didn’t care about this distinction, and the extent to which everyone else was baffled at how much they did. …[W]hat seems clear is that the way that value and influence is created, captured, and leveraged on the Internet is fundamentally new and different from the analog world.

Of course, the sector most disrupted is the media itself, and trust in legacy media has plummeted, not just because of digitisation per se—which has destroyed their traditional business model—but because digitisation has allowed people to show just how badly the media do their job most of the time. Their authority has been zapped because people no longer have to turn a blind eye to, say, the way they reported Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction, or the fact that they allow themselves to be influenced by junkets to Israel.

A PHOTO OF BEVAN SHIELDS, DAVID LIPSON, BEN ENGLISH AND SHARRI MARKSON ON THE BANKS OF THE DEAD SEA, AS ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED BY THE AFR (IMAGE: AFR)

The challenge doesn’t have to come from anyone in particular—see the Thompson quote above—just from someone who can muster the facts in the way “bloggers” have been doing since the early 2000s.

To the extent that people still interact and take seriously content produced by legacy media, they are more likely to respond favourably to individual articles and journalists than to a masthead. Nick McKenzie, Kate McClymont, Laura Tingle and Rick Morton, for example, have more cultural clout than the organisations they work for. Margaret Simons is more valuable as a freelancer than she would be if she was attached to a given outlet. Michael West is doing better work as a new-media entrepreneur than when he was at Fairfax.

(No legacy media outlet would publish analysis like this either, just quietly.)

For a substantial section of the politically engaged population, New Corp, The Age, the SMH, and even the ABC are no longer held in any sort of reverence—they are likely to be held in contempt—and on key issues, for example, housing and rental news, younger readers in particular put much more trust in the Purplepingers account on TikTok (Jordie van den Berg) than they do in anything the legacy media produces on the topic. And rightly so.

None of this should be taken as de facto endorsement of social media. In the past, I’ve been willing to suggest that to be the case, but the last twelve months or so—especially since Musk destroyed Twitter and made it, literally, X—has shown that that era of hope has also now been taken from us by the authoritarian and extractive forces of platform capitalism. For a little while there, progressives had some wriggle room in those spaces, but they have shrivelled like a snail meeting salt.

All of this presents an existential challenge to traditional politicians who have relied on the mainstream media to aggregate voters for them by defining what issues matter and what the “correct” interpretation of a given issue is. None of that holds anymore, and you can see it starkly in the way in which young people and others are responding to the war in Gaza. From Joe Biden down, traditional politicians are shedding support over the issue as substantial numbers of voters simply don’t accept the premise from which likes of Biden operate on the matter.

All this presents a real danger to a functioning democracy because, as we see day after day, the new communication landscape allows all sorts of nonsense to flourish and it exposes veins into which bad-faith actors and authoritarians can inject their poison. This slide from a lecture given by Jay Rosen summarises the form and function of disinformation, but we need to recognise that just being able to define the problem doesn’t make it go away, any more than recognising and naming racism makes it go away. You still need to make structural changes.

Decentralisation of power and information can lead to an evaporation of meaning and purpose, so much so that analyst John Hermann has taken to calling the upcoming US election the “nowhere election”:

…news is a smoldering wasteland, its increasingly skeptical audiences dispersed and disgruntled, its businesses, and entire business models, under extreme duress. Cable news is in trouble, the twin threats of streaming and social-media video having sapped it of relevance, audience, and revenue; both Fox and CNN are in crisis, for different but related reasons. Print media is simply disappearing in much of the country, and where it still exists, it is in barely controlled decline. Digital news is suffering a brutal downturn of its own, with layoffs cutting deep into newsrooms of all sizes and many just shutting down entirely. Publications savvy or lucky enough to have built subscription businesses — most notable among them the New York Times — have effectively traded broad influence and participation in the public discourse for survival behind ever taller paywalls, where smaller numbers of devoted subscribers consume news that they effectively cannot share. News organizations still vying for pure scale must contend with a Facebook that has thoroughly deprioritized news in its feeds, a chaotic Twitter owned by an ideologue, and a Google that’s threatening to replace its top results with content generated by AI.

In other words, there is no there there and the basic function of politics—mentioned above—of being able to create a majority, has lost its key organising tool.

And yet, we still need some unity of vision and action for society to prosper, some coherence, and that means we need a government with the authority to get things done. In the absence of that, a vacuum arises into which the likes of Peter Dutton can step and create guerilla campaigns around hot-button issues that fill up the space temporarily while accelerating the disruption as we flit mindlessly from scare campaign to scare campaign, most of it cheered on rather than challenged by the mainstream media because they, too, have no unifying role to play anymore and their business model is more than ever predicated on outrage and hate-clicking.

It is hard to think of a bigger, more salient betrayal of democracy that the way in which the media have allowed themselves to be coopted by the worst forces of the new communication environment.

The counter to all this isn’t the top-down, steady-as-she goes sensible centrism that Albanese has been practicing, but an active, bottom-up reorganisation of politics itself, building coalitions across class and geography on key issues that genuinely affect people’s lives. It requires stepping outside the boundaries of the traditional parties and not relying on those “brands” to do the work, but to actually do the work that improves people’s lives.

From what I can see, the only chance we really have of breaking out of the old politics is minority government, a crossbench with the balance of power working with a Labor Party that rediscovers its roots in the welfare of ordinary people. We need politicians to get their heads out of their two-party arses and bring the room, the country together.

The “hardheads” in Labor have insisted for many years now that their right-leaning “centrism” is the only “realistic” way to ensure Labor remains viable, and that any progressivism that arises is a by-product of the “tough” decisions that only they are willing to take. But none of this is true anymore. In fact, the only hardheaded position to take now is that that model is complete bullshit and it needs to be replaced with three-party thinking designed to change ordinary people’s lives for the better.

Labor and the Coalition are being affected by the same forces, and a trend away from the major parties—the shrinking of their primary vote—has been happening since at least the 1980s. But the yeast of digitisation has now been added to the pot, speeding up the reaction.

The rise of the community independents in the formerly safe, blue-ribbon seats of the Liberal Party is a textbook and positive example of how challengers can arise and build authority in a given community outside the traditional institutions of two-party politics. Indeed, what the citizens of those electorate realised was that being in a safe Liberal seat was a recipe for being ignored and no matter how hard the incumbent candidates stressed the value of the Liberal brand and the risk of the unknown independents, voters eventually saw through the scam.

None of that would’ve happened without social media.

But let’s not kid ourselves. As I said, the central fight in politics today is between the status quo and the unstoppable disruption usurping it. Legacy media may be a zombie power, but it is as well to remember than zombies can still kill you. The legacy right-wing press still wield tremendous power within the political class and it makes life difficult for Labor because the institutions of that class are hostile to Labor by default.

What’s more, as Bernard Keane noted the other day, our mainstream media only incidentally does journalism anymore:

Australia thus doesn’t really have media companies. It has corporate interests that produce journalism as a by-product (Nine) or accidentally (Seven and News), when the broader priority is the use of political influence to obtain commercial advantage. And at that they are very, very successful.

Instead of desperately trying to manage these biases—which is the rationale for Albanese’s entire political project—Labor should be looking to step around them in the ways that I have suggested.

This is not easy to do, and I’m not pretending it is. But Labor must get their heads into a post-legacy media space, a post-two-party political space, and get back to the basic function of progressive politics of building a majority amongst citizens across classes with a clear focus on those struggling to manage in the environment that forty years of neoliberal, anti-community, mindless individualism has created.

A new era of non-majority government is about the only structural change I can see that can undermine the automatic stabilisers of the ruling class, the status quo, and the huge advantage Labor have at the moment is that people are showing they are willing to accept a crossbench with the balance of power. For nearly four decades, primary votes have been leaching from the “major” parties to the crossbench and the mindset of the electorate at large has changed.

Let me go a little deeper without turning this into a book.

People’s material interests have to be central to any progressive political project, but material interests are always defined by values: the sort of country you want to live in and the sort of future you want to imagine. The thing is, none of this can be presumed into existence, it has to be built.

The sort of community engagement that the “teals” have championed, combined with more frequent consultation with voters through properly constituted citizens assemblies, can start us on the path of constructing a democratic majority that spans classes and ideologies and that unites people around various common causes that challenge the individualistic, winner-takes-all mindset that has overtaken the country from the end of the Keating era, through the Howard era, and into the present day.

Labor, along with the crossbench, have to install community engagement as a natural part of the governing process itself, normalising citizens assemblies to address and inform policy, working with experts on means towards shared ends. Such assemblies are the preeminent, post-neoliberal tool of democratic revitalisation.

Maybe it is the fact that I am coming out of a Covid haze—a kind of Rip Van Winkle effect—but the start of this year feels like many things are coming into sharper focus, that I am seeing them for the first time. I don’t think I would accuse myself of not paying attention up until now, but I have this strong sense of a different light being cast upon the framework in which I have conducted my thinking.

I don’t exactly have a feeling a dread for the year ahead, but there is plenty to be depressed, annoyed and angry about. The goal, of course, is to assume the Gramscian pose of balancing optimism and pessimism, as per his famous quote:

You must realize that I am far from feeling beaten [and am a man that] never falls into those vulgar, banal moods, pessimism and optimism. My own state of mind synthesises these two feelings and transcends them: my mind is pessimistic, but my will is optimistic. Whatever the situation, I imagine the worst that could happen in order to summon up all my reserves and will power to overcome every obstacle.

Look, personally, I don’t think Albanese—or Labor—are up to doing what I have prescribed or are even interested in the whole idea of three-party politics, at least not without immense pressure being brought to bear upon them, the main prong of which would be minority government itself. But Australia, with its preferential voting system, its compulsory voting, and its well-regulated electoral divisions is as well set as any nation to build this new democratic majority, the only thing that can possibly weather the gathering authoritarian storm.