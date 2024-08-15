There is currently a debate in the US media about whether Kamala Harris should make herself available for a sit-down interview with a mainstream journalist, or journalists, so that she may be “held to account” in the traditional way. The argument turns on the assumption that the media is the ultimate watchdog on political power without which democracy cannot function.

Fox and friend

To be clear, what is really at stake is not whether Harris should do an interview, but what the mainstream media even is anymore. In the past, any candidate who avoided such an interview would unequivocally have been considered to be dodging accountability. Instead, so damaged is the media’s reputation, so easy is it to point to examples of their appalling reporting, particularly on Donald Trump, that many people, including journalists, are willing to argue that Harris’s decision not to participate is not only fine but the right thing to do.

What is happening speaks to a collapse in the integrity of mainstream journalism, its misplaced reliance on so-called objectivity and balance and other such dubious epistemological notions. Instead of being seen as valid ways of delivering truth, they are instead—rightly in my view—now seen as a way of ignoring the social and moral demands of the political moment. As former Rutger’s academic James Livingston puts it:

The coverage of Trump’s obvious degeneration, cognitively and otherwise, thus proceeds as if he and J D Vance are just another Republican ticket vying for votes, not two political leaders who are alike in expressing and acting upon their utter contempt for anything approximating government of, by and for the people. They will almost certainly try to overturn the results of the election in November, one way or another. The journalistic straining for “objectivity” becomes both ridiculous and appalling in this context—something like treating the Great Depression as just another business cycle, or calling Hitler an anti-Semite and leaving it at that. But notice that this context includes the liberal media as well as the right-wing outlets. In other words, the New York Times is no more capable of treating MAGA Nation as an “existential threat to democracy” than FOX, because, after all, its well-educated journalists know from their History and Political Science courses at Harvard and Yale that it’s a movement without a coherent ideology, or a militia, or an explicitly racist program . . . . Sure, Trump is unfit for office, but he can’t undo a constitutional order that has been in place for over two centuries. The center will hold, because, well, because it always has in the USA.

The same issues arise here in our country, but our situation is different.

Australia may be the last place in the Western World where the mainstream media continues to have a meaningful grip on the political class; the last place where, when certain publishers, editors or proprietors say jump! our leading politicians still ask, how high? This says a lot about how power works in our country and it is worth remembering Julianne Shultz’s characterisation of our situation:

[A]t heart there is an undeniable political economy [in Australia] that comes from the four economic foundation stones: mining, agriculture, banking and their handmaiden, the media. from Schultz, Julianne. The Idea of Australia: A search for the soul of the nation (p. 376). Allen & Unwin. Kindle Edition.

It’s depressing, really. It’s really depressing.

To remain viable, Peter Dutton is completely reliant on the tabloid culture of metropolitan newspapers, talkback radio, and a shattered National Broadcaster that has allowed itself to be infiltrated to an alarming degree by a News Corp state of mind. Dutton’s interests and News Corps’ are almost contiguous. Anthony Albanese, recognising this bias, is endlessly eager to please and willing to sacrifice the national interest for sectional interest for fear of “bad press”. The entire logic of his “incrementalist” approach is nothing more than a media strategy.

He is, inevitably, in the process of becoming what he once purported to hate, driving down Labor’s primary vote and the chances of his party forming a majority government—or a government at all—after the next election.

''I like fighting Tories. That's what I do,'' he said in February 2012 when he declared he would be backing Rudd over Gillard. For weeks afterwards he repeated the line (which was faithfully repeated by his colleagues who wondered why no one else had managed to summarise the aspiration of a Labor politician quite so succinctly).

The idea that any Labor or LNP leader would even consider the sort of post-mainstream media strategy that Kamala Harris is employing is almost unthinkable and it means voters in this country are held hostage to the views of this unelected media lobbying group.

It is really a sight to behold. We see it day in and day out as politicians from the LNP and Labor, clothed in a veneer of selective evidence, blame all the woes of world on their favourite bogeyman of social media. This leads to promises to ban children from social platforms, to enact dubious age-assurance regimes for accessing various online site, and other ill-considered responses.

None of this is to excuse or ignore the problems of the new media platforms themselves, and if anyone thinks I have trying to absolve the likes of Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk for their roles in damaging our democracies they are, well, wrong.

Share

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

But the constant bleating by politicians that social media is to blame for our woes has itself become part of the problem, serving to deflect attention from the obvious failings of the mainstream media itself. Such bleating completely distorts the ways in which we address these very real problems. I mean, for god’s sake, look at the terms of reference of the recent Joint Select Committee on Social Media and Australian Society and see if you can spot the problem:

(a) the use of age verification to protect Australian children from social media; (b) the decision of Meta to abandon deals under the News Media Bargaining Code; (c) the important role of Australian journalism, news and public interest media in countering mis and disinformation on digital platforms; (d) the algorithms, recommender systems and corporate decision making of digital platforms in influencing what Australians see, and the impacts of this on mental health; (e) other issues in relation to harmful or illegal content disseminated over social media, including scams, age-restricted content, child sexual abuse and violent extremist material; and (f) any related matters.

Point (C) is nothing but propaganda, presuming, against all evidence, that mainstream journalism cannot, itself, be part of the problem. As lawyer and advocate Lizzie O’Shea points out in this article, the disinformation shared on social media and blamed on them can just as easily originate in the mainstream:

It came therefore as no real surprise when a report recently (and reluctantly) released by Facebook revealed the most viewed link on its site in early 2021 was an article that implied, without any evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccine may have been responsible for the death of a Florida doctor. The article was not from some disreputable conspiracy site, but rather, it was published by a traditional news media outlet, the Chicago Tribune, under the headline: ‘A ‘healthy’ doctor died two weeks after getting a COVID-19 vaccine; CDC is investigating why.’

The ACCC Media Bargaining Code, which siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from Facebook and Google and gave it to the likes of News Corp and other legacy outfits, was predicated on the lie that these platforms were somehow stealing content in order to attract users to their own sites. As recent data from Canada shows—where a similar government-led shakedown was enacted—Facebook derives no benefit from showing news content sourced from the mainstream. When FB removed news from their platform, media analyst Thomas Baedkal notes, the data “clearly indicates that there has been no change in terms of Facebook advertising revenue…”

“I don't point this out to defend Facebook,” Baekdal continues. “But it's important to remember this because we (as publishers), went into this with the narrative that Facebook was relying on news for their growth and profit. We also claimed that Facebook's engagement was largely based on interactions with news content, and the publishers took this narrative to the politicians, and successfully lobbied for legislation forcing Facebook to pay for news.”

Now we have Bill Shorten, and by extension, the Albanese Government, arguing that we can’t ban the truly destructive and disruptive practice of sports gambling advertising because gambling advertising is the only thing keeping television stations afloat. It is a breathtaking capitulation by the government to the interests of the mainstream media at the expense of their much-vaunted commitment to “social cohesion”. It is, as Hal Crawford, former boss of NineMSN notes, “a bad argument.”

The same type of logic could be used to justify dangerous car emissions or to bring back cigarette advertising. Australia is the gambling capital of the world - in terms of per capita spend - and banning gambling ads would reduce losses and social harm. It doesn’t seem wise to make a public good contingent on the commercial health of private companies. Companies can be poorly run. They can have outdated and unworkable business models. Governments that act to protect such companies are encouraging inefficiency or irrelevance. We shouldn’t be making policy based on protecting broadcast media.

It’s like that old joke about the woman whose husband thinks he’s a chicken. “Why don’t you take him to a psychiatrist and get him cured?” a friend asks, to which the woman replies, “I would, but we need the eggs.”

All this at a moment, when, as Four Corners showed this week, at least one of the major television networks is a seething hotbed of malpractice, dysfunction and abuse. Bernard Keane is surely right to say that, rather than supporting such an organisation with gambling money, the government should be looking at taking away their license.

So, what does all this say about how we are meant to understand the role of the media in a contemporary democracy?



The truly excellent work of organisations like Four Corners or the Nine Investigative teams at The Age and the SMH, the sort of journalism on which a functioning democracy genuinely depends, is completely undermined by the day-to-day nonsense of a media culture, particularly around political reporting, that is almost incapable of properly informing the voting public.

A line has been crossed where most Australian media acts less as a watchdog on power and more as an enforcer of certain vested interests. Our political parties are either cowed or complicit.

Whether Kamala Harris’s approach is the correct one, I am reluctant to say. I’m inclined to think it is fair enough, simply because from the New York Times down, the US mainstream has shown themselves to be untrustworthy and unreliable, completely vulnerable to the fluff and nonsense of the Trump GOP while openly choosing to ignore the threat he poses to democracy.

It has been a massive capitulation to the forces of extremism.

At the very least, the Harris campaign’s decision not to, at this stage, do a regular interview puts the mainstream media on a notice; it has generated a necessary debate and may yet to lead to a good outcome.

I would like to see a similar thing happen here in Australia, but I’m not going to hold my breath.

By refusing to stand up to Australia’s media mainstream—either out of complicity or cowardice—our politicians aren’t being held to account by a robust fourth estate. They are being held in line by a self-interested enforcer—a handmaiden—of certain vested interests. Whatever excuses and explanations you make for the collapse in quality journalism in this country, the fact remains that the collapse has happened, and simpering politicians refusing to face up to the problem—indeed, choosing to indulge this failure with rhetorical and financial support—is not going to help anyone.

Least of all we-the-voters.