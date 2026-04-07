The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Kris's avatar
Kris
1d

There’s something important in the claim that politics produces the disengagement it later treats as a constraint. For mine, it’s not that the public has withdrawn; it’s been pushed into channels the system can’t use. You see it in influencer economies, grievance politics and bursts of attention that flare and vanish just as quickly. The participation is still there, just fractured and hard to organise, and shaped in part by how politics now operates.

The managerial tendency Godfrey points to sits inside that. Not only as a mindset, but as a sorting process. If your job is to hold together a coalition under fiscal limits, media pressure and a permanent campaign, you end up choosing steady decline over failed transformation. Do that long enough, and you stop producing leaders who might take the risk. You get operators. Caretakers. People with moderate skill in explaining why nothing larger can be attempted.

Take housing. Everyone agrees it’s stuffed. Prices, rents, supply, the whole mess. Yet the response is a set of calibrated nudges that protect the asset base while offering just enough relief to say something is being done. No one wants to touch the settings that would actually shift distribution because that would mean naming winners and losers. So, the crisis is managed, not solved, and the people carrying it are told this is what responsibility looks like.

That’s where what passes for the centre-left deserves a harder whack. It talks about constraints imposed from outside, then quietly reproduces them through its own choices and habits. Language narrows what’s sayable. Conflict is displaced into process and kept out of view. Clear distributional stakes are avoided. The thinness that follows is then blamed on voters, or the media, or anyone except the people making the calls.

The Apollo 13 comparison is neat, but it assumes agreement on the destination. Politics doesn’t offer that. Some people are in the capsule. Others are asked to carry the cost of keeping it stable.

So, the question is what would make a politics that actually changes direction more viable than one that manages it, and who is expected to absorb the cost while that shift is forced into view.

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Mal Dale's avatar
Mal Dale
1d

Fantastic piece, Tim.

Given the subject matter and your thesis, I’m a little surprised that you didn’t reference Max Weber, who made not dissimilar arguments which were widely accepted as predicting Fascism. That irony isn’t lost on me given what we see emerging across the globe and now with the active support of the government of our major ally “with whom we have many shared values” according to our political establishment.

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