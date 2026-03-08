Kos Samaras’ essay on “The Death of the Brahmin Left” is well worth reading. Although it isn’t data heavy in itself, it clearly draws on the sort of research his firm Redbridge is daily engaged in and that underpinning gives the argument more foundation than the usual “think piece”. Samaras is one of a few people trying to dig behind the numbers into the processes of political change itself and so the essay is a welcome addition to the literature, as the academics say. I’m going to bounce off what he says, not to criticise it, but to advance the discussion in, hopefully, a useful direction.

The essay consolidates a line of political analysis that has a substantial history and literature behind it, the sort of thing my own books and articles have delved into over the years. For two decades, Samaras tells us, “progressive politics was captured by the educated professional class.” The compact that once defined twentieth‑century social democracy—organised workers supplying votes in exchange for wages, conditions and security—has been “comprehensively broken,” and the culprit is not the conservative right but “the left itself.”

Samaras uses Thomas Piketty’s “Brahmin Left” schema to help make his case.

On this telling, centre‑left parties across the West were gradually colonised by a new educated elite of professionals, academics and inner‑city “knowledge workers.” They brought with them a politics of culture, identity and institutional expertise. The working class did not disappear, but it drifted, leaving a vacuum that is now filled by a populist right drawing disproportionately on post‑industrial workers.

Whether it was New Labour’s triangulation of class politics in Britain, with Brexit as a vehicle for abandoned Labour voters; the U.S. Democrats’ transformation into the party of the credentialled professional class; or Trump’s 2024 “dismantling” of their remaining working‑class coalition, western democracies have seen a transformation of the ways in which politics works.

In all this, the “Brahmin Left” has confused talking about workers with representing them, Samaras suggests, speaking a language “developed in graduate seminars and nonprofit boardrooms,” prioritising cultural affirmation over material security. When a “genuine populist” arrived, those voters finally heard someone expressing anger on their behalf, and in different ways, have responded to it.

Australia, he argues—rightly, I think—has been slower to reach this breaking point, because compulsory voting, stronger union infrastructure and preferential voting have dampened volatility. The structural realignment is nonetheless the same. Labor long ago began losing its traditional Anglo‑Australian working‑class base in outer suburbs and regions. What it did “cleverly, for a time” was to substitute a “new working class”—migrant and multicultural communities in Melbourne’s outer west and north‑west—whose family‑based voting patterns and historical associations with fairness and opportunity temporarily masked a deteriorating primary vote.

This substitution, Samaras says, has now run its course, and this is the real point of the article.

The 2022 Victorian election, with its swelling non‑major‑party vote in the outer west and north‑west, was a distress signal that Labor misread as validation because it still won on preferences and held its inner‑city professional base. Since then, Labor’s primary vote has collapsed; the “new working class” is under acute material stress and increasingly detached from a party “headquartered culturally in Fitzroy or Brunswick.” The world around which an entire progressive research and communications industry built its methods—inner‑suburban professionals, values‑driven knowledge workers, NGOs, philanthropies—“no longer is” the world.

He highlights an ecosystem he knows well: research firms, consultancies, comms strategists, advocacy organisations. Their “entire methodological and commercial architecture,” he writes, was constructed to serve the Brahmin Left. They know how to move professional‑class voters, frame policy for inner‑suburban “persuadables”, translate institutional complexity for university‑educated audiences. But now, a new populist right, “genuinely cross‑class” in composition—“drawing from former conservative voters, former Labor voters, and a large cohort of citizens who feel politically homeless and institutionally betrayed”—is reshaping politics in ways that render those frameworks obsolete. Unless this industry urgently “recalibrates,” rebuilds its foundations and develops “genuine fluency” in the communities driving electoral change, it will be left answering questions “nobody is asking anymore.”

Samaras ends on a dual challenge: for the parties that bear the historic name of the left, and for the industries that serve them, the question is whether they can “reconstruct a politics and a practice relevant to the twenty‑first century” or whether they will continue “refining the Brahmin project for an educated minority” while the communities they once represented express themselves elsewhere. In Victoria, he warns, this reckoning “is arriving ahead of schedule.”

It is a compelling story, and a useful one, but let’s see if we can take it a step further. Perhaps coming at it from a slightly different angle.



The first thing I would add is that Piketty’s “Brahmin Left” is a contested idea, one analytical lens among others. If you accept it as foundational, everything else becomes a sociological sorting problem: which group has gone where, which demographic is up or down, which voters are now “owned” by whom.

So, British New Labour becomes the “first fully realised Brahmin Left project,” the US Democrats the “preferred vehicle of the credentialed professional class.” In each case the decisive move is depicted as cultural and attitudinal: triangulating “old class politics” out of existence, replacing solidarity with aspiration, speaking a language of cultural affirmation that working‑class voters no longer recognise as their own. Electoral ruptures—Brexit, Trump, Reform UK, (One Nation)—then appear as the inevitable backlash of misrecognised classes, finally responding to long‑ignored grievances.

But something disappears in this narrative. We hear almost nothing about the deliberate dismantling of the institutions through which working‑class people once exercised power: trade unions, public‑sector employment, strong wage‑setting systems, public housing, local party branches with genuine control over preselection and policy. Those are acknowledged generally as “strong union infrastructure” that softened Australia’s transition or as background conditions in Britain and the United States, but pretty much left at that.

By locating the crisis primarily in culture and demography—in who the parties consist of and how they talk—Samaras sees the problem as one of misalignment and distance rather than of class power. The “educated professional class” has captured progressive politics; it now needs to be forced, by events, to reconsider its worldview, to learn a new language, to turn its formidable analytical capacities to an electorate “fracturing beneath them.”

This tells us a lot about how the managerial layer sees itself. It asks how that layer can rule more effectively. The further step we might take, however, is to imagine the organised working class as a subject that might dictate it own terms.

The related point, then, is to wonder whether we might go past the focus on electoralism. That is to say, elections and vote‑winning are treated as the basic limit of what politics is and what it can aim at and working‑class people are visible mainly as shifting vote blocs (old vs new, inner vs outer, Anglo vs migrant), not as organisers with their own institutions. The “old” Anglo‑Australian outer‑suburban workers, “new” multicultural communities in Melbourne’s west and north‑west, non‑college voters in Britain’s Red Wall or America’s Midwest. Their movement in and out of party coalitions is the central drama.

What talk there is about organisation is almost always in terms of parties and the industries around them. The “ecosystem” that is now stranded is made up of research firms, consultancies, communications strategists, NGOs, think tanks and pollsters. They have “client lists” that read like a “Brahmin directory project”: professional associations, climate and social policy NGOs, institutional philanthropies. Their task is to interpret “communities and constituencies” for the political class.

Perhaps, instead—or as well—there could be mention of workplaces, strikes, enterprise‑level battles, tenants’ unions, mutual‑aid networks, or any of the messy, ongoing work through which working‑class people make themselves into a political force. Let’s also give some attention to how the ALP’s own internal democracy has been hollowed out in Victoria (and elsewhere), with preselection processes stitched up by factional deals brokered by the very professional stratum he describes.

In other words, the main vehicles for politics in this story are parties as they currently exist and the research‑comms‑NGO complex that surrounds them. The “new working class” has left the room, and the question of politics is framed as how those institutions must change their ways to coax them back in.

What I’m suggesting is that we need to move past an understanding and analysis of politics as something done by professionals to electoral blocs, using tools supplied by other professionals, and see it as something these “blocs” do for themselves.



The part of the essay I like the best is when he reaches for a striking historical analogy. When the Mongols swept into Eastern Europe, they encountered a nobility with “centuries of established military custom,” sophisticated codes and hierarchies, a clear understanding of “how power was exercised and how battles were conducted.” The nobles rode out to meet the invaders according to their traditions. The Mongols, unbound by those rules, destroyed them.

The research‑comms industry is the doomed nobility here. They are experts in “something that is ceasing to exist,” riding out to fight a populist right that does not respond to their message architectures, frames or institutional validators. Unless they recalibrate—diversifying client lists, rebuilding methods, developing “genuine fluency” in new communities—they will perfect the art of reading an electorate that has already gone.

It is a clever metaphor, and relevant to what I have been saying in a number of contexts about how we keep judging the present moment by standards that no longer apply (this piece, for instance). But in this context, the key response to the Mongols seems to be that the nobles need to fight a different kind of war. There is less sense that the social order that produced them might itself be the problem. Likewise for the research class: the worst outcome is redundancy, not defeat. Their role as necessary interpreters of the world is taken for granted.

So, the further question I would ask is, why does the “Brahmin class”—the managerial stratum of pollsters, consultants, staffers, NGO professionals—need to adapt itself to the working class, rather than the working class adapting to them? That is to say, in this framework, the manager is always the subject. The worker is always the object. What I’m suggesting is that the politics we need is one where the working class acts for itself, in its own interests.



So, the direction I am pushing this is to say that, rather than taking the Brahmin/managerial layer as the inevitable centre of strategy, we can ask: what would it mean for working‑class people to once again act through their own durable organisations in Victoria—unions, tenants’ unions, community groups, workplace committees—and to treat parties and consultants as secondary?

On this view, the familiar electoral story about Victoria looks different. Yes, Labor has lost ground in outer‑suburban and regional seats. Yes, its inner‑city base is more educated and professional. Yes, “new working‑class” multicultural communities in the outer west and north‑west are under severe cost‑of‑living stress and expressing that through minor‑party votes. But the common thread is not simply that cultural distance has opened up between Fitzroy and Werribee.

The common thread is that the organised presence of working‑class people in public life has been gutted. In the west and north‑west this is literally visible in the disappearance of union halls, community legal centres, public‑sector workplaces, local party branches that matter. In the inner city it is visible in reducing renters and low‑wage workers to mere demographic categories.

Here, the problem is not that the Brahmin class misreads the working class and must become more fluent. It is that a managerial politics has colonised the entire structure through which social conflict is mediated. It supplies the polling, the policy, the messaging and, increasingly, the personnel. It ensures that politics remains something done to people rather than with them.

If an entire industry has built its methods around a world that is “ceasing to exist,” perhaps the answer is not to retrain it to read new groups, but to accept that its centrality to politics is itself the problem. If Labor’s “substitution” of an old working class for a new one has reached its limits, perhaps the answer is not to find yet another sociological segment to plug into the coalition, but to rebuild institutions in which those people are organisers and leaders, not segments.



Samaras is unsparing about the failures of the left parties and their ecosystem; he is clear that a “populist right that is genuinely cross‑class” has occupied much of the space they vacated. Yet the question he poses at the end is whether “the parties that bear the left’s historic name, and the industries that serve them, can reconstruct a politics and a practice relevant to the twenty‑first century.”

Why those parties? Why those industries? Why is the work to be done by them, rather than around them or even against them? Why is the key verb “reconstruct,” rather than “displace”?

I guess what I am asking—and I recognise the difficulties—is what it would take for working‑class people in Victoria—old and new, Anglo and migrant, inner‑city and outer‑suburban—to set the terms of politics in ways that make the Brahmin/ managerial veto less decisive? That implies a shift from targeting to organising, from research to institution‑building, from segmentation to solidarity. It implies unions that are once again schools of politics, not just service providers; tenants’ organisations that can credibly threaten landlords; local party branches whose decisions cannot be overridden by factional deals; workplace committees that can link cost‑of‑living campaigns to industrial power.

None of this is easy. But if we are serious about the “death of the Brahmin Left,” we should at least consider that the appropriate response is not for the Brahmins to write more accurate reports about the working class, but for them to lose their monopoly on how politics is conducted.

Samaras is right to insist that the old compact is broken. He is right that Australia, and Victoria in particular, are not immune to the forces that have torn apart Labour and the Democrats. He is right that an entire research and communications industry has become expert at reading a world that is slipping away beneath its feet.

An organised left in Victoria would take his data and conclusions seriously, but perhaps look beyond the underlying assumptions to building a politics that asks not how the Brahmin class can better adapt to “communities and constituencies,” but how those communities can acquire organisational capacity for themselves.

