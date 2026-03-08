The Future of Everything

John Quiggin
16h

The big problem with this kind of analysis is the implicit equation of the "working class" with unionised male manual workers. As I point out in my response to Sean Kelly's Quarterly Essay "What does Labor stand for":

"The shift to a service economy, along with legislation abolishing “closed shops” and conversion of employees to notionally independent contractors has changed the picture radically. The three biggest blue collar unions (CFMEU, AMWU and AWU) have about 200 000 members between them, barely more than 1 per cent of the electorate. The entire group of wage workers in trades and labouring occupations accounts for a little under 20 per cent of the workforce, and perhaps 13 per cent of the electorate, not all of whom vote Labor. The group commonly identified as Labor’s “base” amounts to about 10 per cent of voters."

If you re-read Samaras or Piketty thinking of the archetypal member of the working class as (say) an enrolled nurse in her 20s, struggling in the rental market, the story sounds a lot less convincing.

Robyn Lyall
15h

I like Mr Samaros' analysis. The ALP has become deeply embedded with FIFO poli-lobbyists, averse to transparency or integrity, ignoring considered RC findings in favor of "kick it down the road, small target" inactivity and ramped up easy target culture wars ("Isis Brides contempt", rather than "angry teenager makes really bad choice") And not a word about how Australia becomes a more equal, kinder place.

I believe better wages & conditions, and a more equal tax system makes for a happier society. I believe government should be directly building infrastructure - roads, power, water, banking, telecommunications, airports, housing. Not handing out concessions and tax breaks.

Example: The private sector, the one that globally, in hundreds of years, has never once built a single social housing project, has surprise surprise NOT (and will not) constructed a pool of well built well located well priced homes for the bottom 60% even with a 20 year CGT concession, and unlimited negative gearing.

Albo and his coterie of managerial 'Brahmin' cabinet ministers no longer (never did?) believe they can make the world a better place.

So they play their stupid little Question Time games, engage in culture wars & gaslighting ("difficult", supporting Israeli Zionism) and keep the Conservatives shut down by taking on their idealogical policies - Tough on Borders, AUKUS intergenerational waste, ripping the heart out of NDIS, Aged Care, & unemployment supports while feeding a frenzy of inefficient, ineffective "private" providers.

I now vote Independent.

