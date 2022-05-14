Image via The Guardian

As the 2022 election approaches, and with the chance of a remaking of our political landscape, I thought it was worth republishing this February 2019 interview I did with Zali Steggall: for those paying attention at the time, it was obvious something major was afoot and that Louise Hislop, organiser of the Voices of Warringah, was an agent of change.

Some background

Late last year (that is, 2019) I was invited to talk about my latest book with a group of people in Manly. The invitation was issued by Louise Hislop who was in the early days of organising her grassroots' movement for the electorate of Warringah on Sydney's north shore. Their goal was to unseat long-time local member and former prime minister, Tony Abbott. Her organisation, Voices of Warringah, was modelled on Voices of Indi, the local group that came together in Victoria to unseat Liberal member, Sophie Mirabella.

Voices for Indi was a genuinely independent and citizen-led campaign to replace a local member they thought had passed her use-by date. And it didn't take too long until an alternative candidate presented in the form of local woman, Cathy McGowan.

I had followed the Indi story quite closely and was more broadly interested in the idea of citizens exercising their power in such ways. So, I was very happy to accept Hislop's invitation to speak to her group.

On the night, I was confronted with a room full of people (at a local shop, Desire Books and Records) who openly admitted they "didn't usually do this sort of thing", that is, involve themselves in politics, but who were clearly up for a fight.

They were at their wits end with Tony Abbott and genuinely believed they could do better. What really struck me was that, although there were a few Labor and Greens' voters in the audience, most of them were pretty rusted-on Liberals who genuinely thought their local member no longer represented their views.

Hislop was clear her group weren't looking to recruit any person in particular, but were hoping in the process of public meetings, doorknocks, and the public events with different speakers, that a suitable candidate would emerge.

Which is exactly what happened. If you build it, they will come, and all that.

A number of candidates threw their hat into the ring, but it was former Olympic skier, Zali Steggall, who to Hislop, and the others in her organisation, best seemed to embody the sort of candidate they were looking for: someone with deep roots in the community, success outside of politics, more progressive than the blinkered incumbent and his party, but sufficiently conservative to keep the conservative electorate onside.

Steggall was their candidate from central casting.

Traditionally, the political vehicle for conservatism in city electorates has been the Liberal Party, and candidates like McGowan and Steggall should've been high on the recruiting list.

But really, ever since John Howard started purging the so-called \"Wets\" from the party during his reign as leader and prime minister, the Liberals have shifted drastically to the right, and small-l liberals like McGowan and Steggall, not to mention Julia Banks, Kerryn Phelps and Oliver Yates, are simply not welcome. (Ask Malcolm Turnbull.)

As Greg Jericho notes, the idea that there even exists within the Liberal Party any moderate members worthy of the name is a myth. "Being a moderate in the Liberal party now," he writes, "basically means you’re not considered an insane person who thinks the gays are coming to marry us all and that climate change is a UN conspiracy.

"But in reality what it really means is that you are someone who may have moderate views but do nothing about them, and worse, will actually act in a manner fully in keeping with the hardline conservatives in the party." (Ask Malcolm Turnbull.)

So, what I most wanted to ask Steggall was about this change in conservatism, the way in which it seems to have particularly affected women, and what she hoped to achieve if elected. The interview was conducted via email. It is lightly edited for length and typos, but what you will find here is Zali Steggall, candidate for the electorate of Warringah, in her own words.

The Interview

Why do you think people are so fed up with business-as-usual politics, not just in Warringah, where Tony Abbott is obviously a factor, but more generally? What has got us to this point of frustration?

Australians have been let down by divisiveness and partisanship in Canberra. The major parties have been focused on their own internal agenda and the revolving door of Prime Ministers has left many Australians frustrated. The lack of respectful debate on a number of issues has added to the feeling of frustration. The lack of leadership on major long term policy issues, like climate change and protection of our environment, has left Australians doubting that politicians are capable of really hearing their concerns.

So many of the independents emerging are women. It's a phenomenon overseas as well. Why do you think that is? Is there something about business-as-usual politics that causes women to conclude they are better off outside the major parties? Is it a particular problem for the conservative parties?

It’s been great to see so many women emerge as strong independent candidates. It’s clear that women have turned away from the Liberal party and having just 12 women in the lower house doesn’t help that. Women with centrist views, who may have once felt inclined to join the Liberal Party, now feel it’s not for them. It’s pretty clear that the Liberal and National Parties in Australia have a culture problem that doesn’t embrace the skills and attributes that women can bring to parliament. The ALP have had a quota system in place, which has forced a culture change and the results are there to see.

I'm genuinely interested in your thoughts on this. I've seen you describe yourself as a centrist, which is a term I have a lot of trouble with. And I've seen on some issues you take positions that I don't think could be described as centrist. For instance, you want a higher target than Labor does on CO2 emission reductions. That's not really centrist. You've also said you see yourself as fiscally conservative but socially liberally, and I don't think that by itself is centrist either: the two things don't just balance each other out. So, can you say a bit about what you mean by centrist, and how it defines your politics? Is it more about a willingness to compromise and not just stick to an 'ideological' line for the sake of it? Or is it something else?

When I refer to myself as “centrist”, what I am referring to is reflecting the majority views of the Warringah electorate. So, I see the centre as being socially progressive (as evidenced by the community’s views on same sex marriage and climate change for example) but with a more moderate liberal economic perspective on financial policy. I support lower taxes and a simplification of the deduction system. I support lower business taxes for small and medium businesses. I understand centre view will and should change over time, and I intend to listen and represent the views as they change. I agree with your description that it is a willingness to compromise and not just stick to an 'ideological' line, which is what both major parties do.

What do you want to achieve in parliament? Is it just specific policies, or do you see your role as maybe contributing to a different sort of politics? And what would that mean?

I want to make a real difference and demand respectful debate and conduct from our leaders. If elected, I plan to restore faith in the democratic process and ensure true representative government. Providing greater community consultation and transparency around decision making is key for me. Obviously, I want to push for a long-term climate change policy. This is a national issue that simply must stop being a political football. I’m concerned about the lack of leadership and action by our current government and the opposition and will strive to make sure our generation won’t be remembered as the one that had all the facts but did nothing.

You've been accused of being both a left-wing stooge and a closet Liberal who will eventually join the Liberal Party anyway. What's the thing that people most get wrong about you and your politics?

You know you must be doing something right when you upset both sides of the coin! The thing people are getting wrong about me is that if elected to parliament, it will be my job to represent the views of the electorate of Warringah. I think most issues, for example climate change and human rights, have been pigeon-holed by political insiders as either left or right, whereas I see them as human issues that need addressing in a bipartisan and collegiate manner. I will be listening, consulting and leading on issues. I’m independent, which gives me the freedom to work for the people, not vested interests or party lines.

Thanks for your time.

Some final thoughts

As the election approaches, there have been polls that suggest Steggall could win. Certainly, there is a high level of dissatisfaction with Tony Abbott, and on the night I visited Voices of Warringah, I heard many stories that confirmed that. None of it was angry, burn-down-the-house sort of stuff; it was simply a resigned and newly motivated sense from well-educated, well-heeled voters, that they had been abandoned and that they weren't going to take it anymore.

As likely as it is, Abbott's defeat isn’t a given. Sure, Kerryn Phelps won Wentworth, a similar seat with a much bigger margin than that which Steggall faces, but Wentworth was sui generis. It was a by-election in an electorate whose popular candidate, who also happened to be the prime minister, was dumped by his own party mid-term. The people of Wentworth were looking to burn down the house, and they did.

Steggall, though, is not facing a by-election but a general election, and it changes the dynamic. Government is at stake, and for conservative voters in a conservative seat that will matter, even if they would prefer to be rid of Abbott.

If I were Steggall, I would be addressing this directly with voters and making a case--which I think can be made--that Warringah won't really be the deciding factor in forming government and that if, as is most likely, the Coalition loses, they would be much better off with a new independent in the parliament representing their interests than to have a clearly self-obsessed Tony Abbott fighting for control of the Liberal Party in the wake of an election loss. Everything they dislike about Abbott would be amplified with him in Opposition.

Whatever the result, I think the rise of independents like Steggall is good sign for our politics, and I hope more such candidates emerge.