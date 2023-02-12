"It's my work" he'd say, "and I do it for pay

And when it's over I'd just as soon go on my way" Hurricane - Bob Dylan

I don’t know many writers who use platforms like this (Substack, Medium or Patreon) who enjoy the business side of being here. It can be hard to ask people to pay for your work, even obliquely via a “subscribe” button, and even if everybody understands that what is being produced is work and that people should be paid for their work.

And yes, being “paid for your work” itself might mean you are a victim of capitalist hegemony, which, some argue, makes you part of “the problem”, but, hey, we all have to live in the world as we find it, even as we argue for something better.

It’s not just that the early days of “information wants to be free” trained people to expect online content to be endlessly available for no financial outlay; it goes to a deeper sense that somehow writing itself is a hobby, and that writing online in particular is simply a part-time indulgence. Anyone who blogged during the early 2000s will recognise the way in which such writing was denigrated, most especially by professional journalists.

In a lot of this, writers/bloggers are/were our own worst enemy, internalising this criticism and rolling it up in a healthy dose of imposter syndrome, to the extent that many of us can’t bring ourselves to put up a subscribe button or a tip jar or any other form of interaction that would ask for remuneration.

A recent Overland piece about writing on platforms like Patreon and Substack reinforced (inadvertently, I presume) these prejudices, even as it made valid points about why the writing platform model, in a lot of ways, sucks.

The author, Scott Robinson, does a good job of highlighting the shortcomings of platform capitalism and provides a useful framework and set of references to help us get our heads around the extractive and exploitative nature of this sort of gig work:

Despite the start-up culture’s image of decentralisation and supporting the ‘plight of the creative class’, subscriber platforms are tightly connected to monopolies and conglomerates like Alphabet (via YouTube) or Amazon (which owns Twitch). Monopolistic platforms like Amazon, which also owns Audible, exercise their power to squeeze creators and publishers into extortionate contracts that involve features like infinite returns for customers even after they have listened to a book, with the cost being passed onto the author. The model—effectively one of rental or subscription, rather than purchase—incentivises the platform to keep subscribers endlessly entertained and apparently satisfied. This encourages an economy of scale, pushing writers, through tiny royalties, to produce more and more work. The internet is a loop that connects the aspirations, desires and labour of its users to behemoth digestive tracts that process and monetise data, evaporating differences between the few stars who can make a living and the rest of us by presenting this divide as one that can be crossed by hard work and devotion to your audience.

His exposition hits some key points, but it ultimately leads to some less-than substantial analysis.

Robinson makes the point several times, for instance, that the very nature of these platforms—the fact of asking people to pay—leads writers to self-edit in pursuit of subscription dollars:

It is increasingly clear that they are another form of platform capitalism, tied to features of social media and cultural economy in which atomisation proliferates, profit is prioritised, and work subtly altered by the imperatives of a patronage model. (My emphasis)

He doesn’t give any examples of this “increasingly clear” development of “subtle alteration”, but I’m sure there is some truth in it. The line between “I have attracted an audience of the like-minded” and “I cannot say something that might offend them and cause them to not pay in future” is real, and sometimes hard to draw. Though, I have to say, my experience over many years is that most people are happy to have their views challenged and are keen to hear well-argued alternatives (as opposed to hot takes).

The thing is, I’m not sure Robinson’s concern is any different from how a journalist at News Corp might have internalised the company ethos when writing a piece, or how a freelancer pitching to Overland might take into consideration the magazine’s in-house values.

I’m not convinced it is a problem that arises because of the nature of platforms per se.

Leave a comment

The further claim that there is constant pressure, because of the platform business model, to produce content, has a lot of truth in it too (though it was worse with free blogging, I have to say), but again, I don’t see it as hugely different from the pressure any publication is under. Robinson writes at one point that “The explicit contract between the creators and platforms is underwritten by the implied contract made with patrons—namely to keep producing work,” and this is perfectly true.

But I have to say, if I subscribe to Overland, or some other newspaper or magazine, I hope there is an “implied contract” that they, too, will “keep producing work”, and I’m not seeing how the two situations are that different.

There is a further point to be made about the pressure platforms create to produce more and more content: as I say, there is some truth in that, but it might only be true at an aggregate level. For the individual writer, the truth is more complex.

At the writer level, you are deeply aware that you have been invited—via them taking out a subscription, free or paid—into someone’s inbox, and that that is a private place that requires your respect as a content provider. If anything, the pressure I feel is to provide less content rather than more, so that I am not overburdening that space for the subscriber.

Even at the aggregate level, there is evidence to suggest that media outlets get better engagement, more subscriptions etc, when they provide less content. The growing issue of news fatigue and news avoidance, as Thomas Baekdal discusses in a number of articles, is causing platforms, and legacy media outlets, to rethink their content strategies, and it’s a shame this article didn’t canvas the matter.

Robinson also offers this explanation about the difference between platforms and legacy media:

A writer with a column in a newspaper or journal has a relationship to their audience mediated by the professional and ethical commitments and editorial policies of the publication. A writer with a Substack has a relationship to their audience mediated by a platform designed for nothing but profit. Publications are collective projects; patronage platforms are businesses that individualise their users. This makes patronage platforms qualitatively different. …The point is less that patronage platforms are unique; the point is rather than they are far more like the purely profit-driven platforms than traditional publications, and that they are not the exception or cost-free protection for the writer and artist they claim to be.

This, it seems to me, engages in a particular rhetorical sleight of hand: comparing the best aspects of legacy outlets to the worst aspects of platforms, thus avoiding the huge area of commonality between the two sorts of writing. I would really need, for instance, to see some data to support the claim patronage platforms are “are far more like the purely profit-driven platforms than traditional publications”.

The quoted paragraphs also speaks to the point I made earlier about the way some have internalised the idea that online writing is inferior by definition, a claim I don’t have a lot of truck with.

Thank you for reading The Future of Everything. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The idea that legacy media writing is somehow more pure is not only, frankly, condescending—reinforced by the subtitle of the article “the pathos of Patreon” for heaven’s sake—it, more seriously, engages in a noticeable intellectual faux pas: it fails to recognise the significance of its own analysis.

In giving an excellent account of the shortcomings of platform capitalism, the article —as the above quote makes clear—fails to properly recognise the way in which all media are now part of the same digital ecosystem, what I have called elsewhere, fusion media, of which the platforms are a central part.

Consider: I found Robinson’s article on my Twitter feed, where I (very happily) follow Overland Literary Journal. It is also linked on their Facebook page (18K Followers) and showed up in several Facebook groups of which I am a part. And now I am writing about it here and no doubt sending a few clicks their way. As well, this call-out appears twice on the page on which the online version of the article appears.

I’m not sure why this is more noble than the “subscribe now” button on a Substack page.

I guess this might sound like a gotcha, but it isn’t meant to be. I am just pointing out the obvious, that it is hard to escape the tentacles of platform capitalism, the need to canvass for subscriptions, and that anyone writing for any mainstream or established newspaper or journal is implicated in it too, so maybe we should all show a little more solidarity.

In fact, Robinson acknowledges the need to do this:

None of this is to denigrate the work of writers, artists and creators supported by such platforms. My point is that we should try and understand the effect these platforms have on the work they claim to enable.

Good call—and gosh, thanks—but I am suggesting the understanding of platforms expressed in the article is incomplete, and I say that as someone who has been on this track for more than twenty years, across a range of platforms and business models; as someone who also freelances for legacy outlets, writes books, gives talks and all the rest of the things we need to do to stitch together a living as a writer.

Honestly, you could write an article like this about all aspects of the writing life, as exploitation and extractivism are common to all of them. Highlighting the problems of platforms is a worthwhile undertaking, but it can’t be done separately from recognising the more general effects of digitisation on the writing ecosphere. It certainly shouldn’t be done by constructing a notion that legacy outlets are somehow “ethically” and “professionally” superior.

I was brought up in retail and tend to see what I do here as a related form of small business. I have a shopfront, a landlord, and all the trappings of capitalist exploitation that go with those things. I have customers and I engage in not only providing them content, but in encouraging them to pay for it.

And?

Writers like me choose to use platforms like this in addition to whatever other outlets are available to us, not because we have been duped into the extractive hell of evil platforms and their algorithmic demands, but because we are trying to make the best of a broader economic model that makes it hard to exist as a writer. Writing here provides me (and others who use such platforms) with a voice and a source of revenue we would not otherwise have, and that is not nothing. Yes, I know part of Robinson’s point is that this is precisely the situation the platforms are exploiting, but even then, it is not nothing.

It is particularly important to note that, for all their failings, and contra Robinson, the relationship with your audience on a platform is not merely financial: that is a tourist’s assessment. Communities and relationships that matter to a lot of people do develop, something that has been brought into sharp focus in how Elon Musk has undermined these strengths on Twitter. Users there know—and have attested to—all the failings of pre-Musk Twitter, but they also found the space valuable as a site for gathering information and discovering like-minded communities. It has been particularly important to more marginal groups—from Netballers to Blak writers—as a space of engagement that they can control in a way not available through any legacy outlet.

The same is true of Patreon and Substack, and it is important to see the forest for the trees when criticising them, and that’s my point: this article pointed out some notable trees but it missed the forest.

I also have an iPhone.