I wanted to take a beat and thank all those who have signed up to this newsletter, including in the last week or so. The most recent article I posted, The End of Government As We Know It, went off, to say the least, and a lot of new people have found their way here because of it.

I want to say something about what “went off” means in this environment, and I will get to that, but I mainly wanted to thank you all for signing up and supporting the site. People are using the full range of subscription options, including the free option, the monthly payment option, the annual option, and even the Founding Member option. Others have used the Gift Subscription option, which I am really chuffed about.

I am also gratified that nearly everyone from the old Patreon site has now moved across here too and let me apologise again for the inconvenience of that. All things considered, though, I think I did the right thing in moving to Substack and it is opening possibilities not available at the old site.

Anyway, to you all: thank you and welcome!

There has been a fierce debate on Twitter and elsewhere recently, amongst some big-name journalist in the US, talking about—arguing about—the options available for writers, and that discussion says a lot about, not just the new media environment we find ourselves in, but the nature of work more generally.

As many of you know, for the last ten years I have been writing about—and speaking to business, government, academia, and the public about—the way in which technology is changing our ideas of work, and I have published three books on the subject.

The thrust of my argument is that we need to stop thinking in terms of technology displacing people from traditional jobs (though that is certainly happening, and at scale), and focus instead on the way technology is changing underlying social relations.

A lot of these changes have been negative, and everything from the use of employment platforms to the installation of artificial intelligence in places like call centres or even as part of recommendation software have had the effect of supressing wages and concentrating wealth.

Believe me, there is an immense amount to analyse about all of that, but it is beyond the scope of what I want to say here.

And I should add, I think there is an incredibly positive story to tell too, though you are unlikely to find it coming from members of our political class, in which I include the media.

For now, I just want to acknowledge that this change is happening, and that the media, broadly understood, is a prime location for it, and that includes everything from the rise of Zoom meetings, to the place of Netflix-like apps in our entertainment landscape, to the role author-run sites like the one you are reading now play in what is increasingly known as the “creator economy”.

I wanted to say a few things about that, not least because you are all part of it too, and your role is often overlooked.

In a recent interview—which had many journalists noses out of joint—the technology writer, Taylor Lorenz pointed out that, "When you think about the future of media, it's much more distributed and about personalities. Younger people recognize the power of having their own brand and audience, and the longer you stay at a job that restricts you from outside opportunities, the less relevant your brand becomes."

This was in a Business Insider interview with Steven Perlberg, and it is worth a read, but I also want to draw your attention to a brilliant article by Parker Malloy in which she not only highlights the shit Taylor Lorenz got for pointing out this basic truth, but in which Malloy sets out the nature of the debate that Lorenz and her interlocutors are engaged in:

To anyone who pays attention to the world of media, this should be obvious. Call it “brand,” call it “reputation,” call it “personality,” call it whatever you want — it’s real and it’s important. The point Lorenz was making and Perlberg was highlighting was simple: the Times has been banking on its brand to be strong enough to retain employees, and that may not be enough anymore.

As with any tech-related development, there is a lot of bullshit written about the “creator economy”, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t real or that it isn’t important. The excellent publication, The Information, has an entire vertical devoted to the topic and it is worth riffling through their articles to get a sense of what is happening, everything from “creator houses” in LA and Miami to Instagram influencers in the Ukraine.

The bigger point to be made is that this goes well beyond the infinitely vulnerable sensibilities of the mainstream media—threatened, as they have been since the time that blogs first roamed the earth—and speaks to our continuing failure to recognise the way in which work itself has changed in the wake of digitisation.

As politicians endlessly don Hi-Viz gear and hang out in factories and at mines, with the mainstream press in tow, mouthing platitudes, and reporting those platitudes, it is blindingly obvious that the political class still see anything outside conventional, early twentieth century working-class notions of work as somehow illegitimate.

This political class can barely allow themselves to acknowledge the importance of the predominantly female service sector that, in truth—as economist John Quiggin constantly points out—represents the “working class” more accurately than any job that involves digging or production lines. Quiggin asks, “what kind of worker would represent the archetypal member of the Labor base?” these days, and answers:

The analysis…suggests a young woman, in a stereotypically female public sector occupation, requiring post-school education, but with an income well below the average for full-time workers. The archetypal Labor voter, if a concrete example is needed, would be a Gen Z Enrolled Nurse working in a major city hospital.

Getting politicians (and journalists) to acknowledge the existence and legitimacy of the creator economy (or whatever you want to call it) is even harder, and then we wonder why so many digital workers slip through the cracks and are exploited on, and by, various platforms. (Recent rulings by the High Court, for instance, show how outdated understandings of work still dominate and put workers at risk.)

It is very hard to fight for the benefits of a sector of the economy if you barely acknowledge the existence of those workers as workers.

The professional environment in which an increasing number of writers (like me) operate is one that arises because of the existence of platforms like Substack and its layers of supportive technology—like Stripe—that form part of the digital “stack”. We try to make our work available as widely as possible—we all want to be read!—and we try and do it, often times not out of choice, outside the bounds of the various branches of the mainstream media, with these new platforms as our primary tool for making our work, not just available, but visible.

For instance, the ‘End of Government’ article that attracted many of you to this site in the first place was offered in slightly different form to several mainstream outlets over the last few months and none of them were interested in it.

The reason for the rejection is impossible to know—I have my theories—but its success once I published it here shows that, if they rejected it because they didn’t think anyone would be interested, they were completely wrong.

Faced with these sorts of rejections, you can either keep beating your head against that mainstream wall, hoping that something will be deemed acceptable, or you can try and find alternative outlets. I’m am very lucky in that I am still sought out by various mid-smaller magazines, and so end up with a steady stream of commissions.

But like a lot of freelancers, those sorts of commissions aren’t enough and so, increasingly, we end up trying out sites like this.

There are pros and cons, though I have to say, for me personally, the latter outweigh the former.

The biggest con is that these platforms tend to reward self-promoters, and this has been perhaps the hardest thing for someone like me since I moved into this space, back in the early days of blogging. I know it is for a lot of writers. I fucking hate self-promotion, am basically a reserved person who cringes every time I link on social media to something I have written.

Yes, I have got better at it, or have found—out of necessity—a peace with it, and that largely arises from the fact that, had I not gone down this route, I would not have met, or got to know the work of some incredible people, writers, thinkers, readers and citizens, many of whom have become friends online and off.

I doubt, in fact, I could’ve kept writing.

This is why one of the things I want to offer here is interviews with other people who have developed followings through and on social media and help counter the endless mainstream negativity—open hostility—towards social media, not because I think social media is without its problems—don’t make me laugh—but because, as I have said above, it is an increasingly important part of the media economy, of the economy, and it should be taken seriously.

So, I’ve started a series of interviews, and the first was with Dr Ingrid Matthews, which was a pleasure to undertake, and I will follow up with others as time allows. I will also do a semi-regular feature and link to stuff I am reading, and a lot of it will be from people in the creator economy. There is so much good stuff out there by writers who fly under the radar.

To finish off, let me say a little about how a platform like this works and why you are all such a key part of the process. Most of this will be obvious to you, but I have to admit that while the process does seem straightforward, for someone like me whose early working life was in owning and running more conventional businesses (retail), there remains an air of the mercurial and unpredictable about the process that means that—as the mainstream media itself has found out—it can be difficult to reproduce successes in any meaningful way.

Take that most recent post: The End of Government As We Know It.

I tweeted it out and it got a reasonable response, but it really kicked along when the writer Margaret Morgan tweeted about it and quoted from it. Margaret then mentioned it to @ronnisalt, and this is when the networking effect really started to kick in.

Ronni then did her own tweet and included a blockquote from the article itself, and that got a good response. As it happened, she didn’t link to the piece itself (an oversight, as she noted later) and another regular reader, the journalist and author, Andrew Stafford jumped into Ronni’s comments and pointed out that I was the one who wrote the piece she was quoting.

Ronni then responded to Andrew and linked to my piece and said some further nice things about the article.

Margaret Morgan, Andrew Stafford and Ronni Salt all have big, loyal followings (and rightly so, and count me amongst them), so it really helped that all three kicked the piece along. But it is also important to note that thousands of others—some with large followings, many with small followings—then began sharing and commenting on the piece, and this is what I mean when I say it went off. My Twitter timeline flooded with responses (maybe not the best metaphor atm) and, in fact, I picked up about 300 new followers on Twitter over the next twenty-four hours.

And this is how it works, or at least it did in this case. Other factors are obviously involved—including the fact the piece itself hit a chord—but even that is an unreliable indicator, and it is fair to say that the same article shared initially in the same way at a different time might not have achieved the reach this piece did.

Anyway, when we talk about the creator economy, what no-one should lose sight of is that it relies on you-the-reader, you-the subscriber, to not just spend your hard-earned money to pay for the content people like me provide, but to tell other people about it via social media. You really are patrons of this new form of freelance economy, not just consumers, and writers like me would be nowhere without you.

This raises all sorts of practical, not to mention ethical issues about the nature of this new economy we find ourselves in, and a lot of what I write about here will be underpinned by a concern for those issues and will provide some analysis of them. Along with climate change and energy generation, technology and the future of what we mean by work, by a job, will be one of the defining issues of the brave new world we are all slouching towards.

(There will also be pieces about music, books and probably food.)

And with that, I am going to finish by thanking you all again for your support and for being part of my little corner of the creator economy.

