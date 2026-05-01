These bleak skies I hail, for they are kinder to me than your fellow beings. —Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

I thought I was past the point of engaging with—to my mind—the settled matter of replacing our head of state with a more suitable institution. Obviously we should, but it isn’t going to happen any time soon now that Labor have squibbed their role as agents of change…so…you know. But seeing Chuckles address the US Congress this week raised the old hackles again.

Dialogue , artist and date unknown — Source

Charles’s speech was a perfect example of how his joint role as the British and Australian head of state diminishes our standing in the world and the sense of our own democratic status. Whatever twisty-turny arguments you make about the matter, the King was absolutely there as a representative of Great Britain, first and foremost, and it is entirely up to them whether they want to prostrate their head of state, on behalf of the nation, at the feet of the nouveau fascist US President.

Unfortunately, Britain’s head of state can’t do that without implicating Australia in the act of obeisance. And really, he went beyond a simple blurring of his roles.

If you look at how he structures his comments, it is obvious what politics the grammar is enacting:

US and UK forces are “hardwired together”; thousands of US personnel are stationed in the UK and British personnel serve “with equal pride” across 30 American states.

“We are building F‑35s together.”

“And we have agreed the most ambitious submarine programme in history, Aukus. And we do so in partnership with Australia, a country of which I am also immensely proud to serve as sovereign.”

Who is this “we” of which the King is speaking in these passages?

Clearly it is the US and the UK, with Australia smuggled in as a condescending afterthought, the object of a prepositional phrase. This is our King reducing us to sentimental sidekick.

While I’m at it, I’ve been astounded to see a number of people praising Charles for his frankness and ​for slipping in a few subtle digs at the current US Administration, and I mean, you must be joking. If you want to get a sense of what a copout the King’s speech really was, go back and read Churchill’s address to the same body in 1941. I know the circumstances are immensely different, but that is kind of the point. Churchill never left any doubt that he and his nation were anything but equal to those he was addressing. Charles, on the other hand, went the full Uriah Heep, begging for the partnership to continue and offering financial inducements to see that it did. (That’s what the AUKUS reference really was.)

Anyway, it wasn’t just Charles. The whole spectacle was a horrible charade of two former cornerstones of what we grandly call Western civilisation publicly displaying their mutual bankruptcy. Britain’s obsequiousness was the perfect adjunct to the US descent into authoritarian embarrassment, a nation led by a vacuous clown who never developed past the anal-expulsive stage of mess-making and brattish defiance.

Shame on us all for indulging him.

The truth is, AUKUS is the perfect metaphor for our current position in the world. We are tacked onto to an arrangement as a pretend equal within a partnership where the dominant player constantly demands proof of our obeisance, not to mention cold, hard cash. It amazes me the “love Australia” crowd like Tony Abbott put up with this nonsense, but then again, their whole of patriotism is built on daddy issues. It amazes me even more that a Labor government would treat us this way.

Of course, technically speaking, Charles’s comments about Australia were all perfectly fit and proper. But that’s exactly the problem: the structures that allow such a conflict of interest to be magicked away, with Australia relegated to sentimental afterthought, are the central reason things must change.

Orf with his head of state.

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The Hidden Globe: How Wealth Hacks the World

A review of a book by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian

This is an incredibly interesting book, the most obvious criticism of which is that it overstates its case. That idea comes up a lot in other reviews I’ve read, but the more I reread it, the more I decided those criticism have it backwards: Abrahamian is actually missing the real importance of her critique and doesn’t take it far enough.

What the book does is collect examples of the way in which the super wealthy carve out spaces within and between nation states where the usual rules of membership and compliance do not apply. She talks about places and spaces like Geneva, and “city-states like Singapore and Dubai,” as well as “Caribbean tax shelters, island offshore centers, airport bars, hotel lobbies, diplomatic compounds, and customs depots,” places where exceptions are not just made, but enshrined.

She says that she started to realise how “how spaces defined by surprising or unconventional jurisdiction—embassies, freeports, tax havens, container ships, Arctic archipelagoes, and tropical city-states—were the lifeblood of the global economy and a defining part of our daily lives.”

She argues that our conventional understanding of the world, the one we represent on maps, is one that consists of countries with governments where “each government rules over its land and its things and its people. The idea of one land, one law, one people, and one government is dominant, powerful, and often accurate. It forms the basis for much of national and international law.”

But, she posits, there is actually this “hidden globe” that coexists beside these structures and that it

…is a kind of transfiguration of this map, an accretion of cracks and concessions, suspensions and abstractions, carve-outs and free zones, and other places without nationality in the conventional sense, stretching from the ocean floor to outer space. The hidden globe is a mercenary world order in which the power to make and shape law is bought, sold, hacked, reshaped, deterritorialized, reterritorialized, transplanted, and reimagined. It is state power catapulted beyond a state’s borders. It is also a state’s selective abdication of certain powers within its remit: enclaves filled not by lawlessness but by different, weirder laws.

She documents the way such spaces and carve-outs work and how they conspire to benefit the most wealthy among us, and it is truly horrifying to see her laying out this “hidden globe” of privilege and exception. There is even a section about Australia’s offshore detention regime, which she says was “inspired by U.S. interdiction operations in the Caribbean.” She notes that “Australia’s plan to restrict migration relied on the heavy use of exceptions—spatial, temporal, and political—to shirk its humanitarian responsibilities. In lieu of Soviet ships and Cuban naval bases, it co-opted an archipelago of islands to serve as offshore detention facilities and rights-free zones.”

In other words, offshore detention is another aspect of the hidden globe where the usual rules no longer apply.

She makes a compelling case, but I couldn’t help but wonder: what if Abrahamian has the story backwards? What if the world of laws and nation states is the shadow world and what she calls the hidden globe is actually the real world? Or at least, the consequential world. It is a thought experiment worth pursuing.