Twenty years ago, when I first arrived on the plains, I kept my eyes open. I looked for anything in the landscape that seemed to hint at some elaborate meaning behind appearances. —Gerald Murnane

I wish those with political power in this country had a greater respect and understanding of our national culture and were more fully invested in recognising it and rebuilding it where necessary. Or just building it. We need to lean into our strengths rather than let them wilt in the way our current leaders are doing.

“Mr William Bell Scott Wondering What It is Those Fellows Seem to See in Gabriel”, from Max Beerbohm’s Rossetti and His Circle (1922) — Source .

The problem is top-down and none of this reduces to the usual claims that the regional heartland is where the real Australia manifests while the cities are full of the derivative effete. Bad elites are bilocational. Our institutions, from the mainstream press to the parliament to our cultural magazines and organisations, the bureaucracy and political parties, and our fucking elite sporting corporations are all vehicles for the sort of immense, self-satisfied mediocrity that comes from the relentless combination of arse-covering, lack of diversity and self-interest.

Our prime minister is the ultimate expression of this. A man who revels in the smallness of his achievements.

Look, these arguments are eternal in any democracy, and you can pick any era in our history where people like me have said things like this—I wrote a PhD thesis about this very thing. But there is a reason we live in this eternal present.

I was thinking about it the other day and something struck me.

I want to know why we have so many great historians, cartoonists and psephologists. Is that not worth thinking about? What connects these professions in a way that could be said to embody some aspect of the national culture normally hidden? What can we learn about ourselves in noticing this? Because it is really true; no other country can claim that particular combination of professional expertise and creativity.

Maybe a prime minister has better things to think about than this strange confluence of skills, but I doubt it. Could a PM who put his or her mind to the matter still sit stink-faced in front of the vileness of the American President and convince himself he is advancing the national interest in the way that Anthony Albanese did recently?

The only thing worse than watching the PM crawl and crimp in front of the fascist leadership of the United States was to hear people in the Australian political class justify it all on the grounds of real politick. To recast this surrender of national integrity and rare minerals as the vision splendid of a hard-headed politics that will keep us safe and ensure our prosperity.

Think about it rationally for two minutes and you will see the lie. How can this incremental belittling of ourselves lead to anything other than our own demise?

We face a similar embarrassment with our failure to confront our constitutional ties to the British Monarchy. Even as it collapses in on itself it under the weight of the no-longer Prince Andrew’s alleged crimes and misdemeanours and assertions of Royal privilege, we remain rusted on, incapable of stepping back from the edge of the cliff as it crumbles under our feet.

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Albanese has said the Republic is off the agenda, while Tony Abbott has just released a book in which he once again insists that the regal umbilical cord is necessary for the survival of an adult nation. There is something (everything) deeply sickening about this extreme-right political manifesto dressed up as a mild-mannered history book. Reading it is to wade through a version of the nation we should long ago have escaped. Grace Tame gets it right when she says:

From the outset of his revisionist project, it is abundantly clear Abbott has an agenda. He is trying to ride the global rise of right-wing populism signalled by the result of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, rising fascism in parts of Europe and South America, radicalised online networks and the catastrophic re-election of United States President Donald Trump.

What is even more sickening are the blurbs of praise from ‘across the political spectrum’ on the cover and in the back pages. These ‘warm words’ from the likes of Kim Beazley, Brett Lee, Paul Kelly and Peter Fitzsimons are not an honest assessment of the contents of this tome nor are they an example of a generosity of spirit reaching across a political divide. They are indicative of the willingness of all stripes of our elites to gang up on the rest of us and create a national narrative that excludes us.

Our elites, our very government, insists on keeping us tied to the dead and dying Empires of Britannia and America, with absolutely no sense of national enrichment or improvement beyond not scaring the horses. We congratulate ourselves on the genius of our system of compulsory and preferential voting but all it is delivering us is a deeply unrepresentative parliament that is slow marching us into mediocrity.

As I have argued many times, there is a new progressive majority being brought into existence by the people themselves—in communities and through the ballot box—but the institutional impediments against its realisation are immense and, arguably, growing. The traditional vehicle of progressive reform, the Labor Party, has learnt all the wrong lessons from its electoral history and has now convinced itself that careful seat warming is more important than governing.

Both major parties have been destroyed, only kept afloat—positively preening in the case of Labor—by institutional arrangements of, by and for the elites themselves. Look at the latest Newspoll. The leader of the Opposition is as popular as Covid. The PM, the greatest politician of his generation, is in negative approval territory. Labor’s primary vote, despite the power of incumbency, came in at just 36%, while the Coalition pulled their worst result ever, with a primary of vote of 24%. That’s a primary vote of 24% for the Liberal and National Parties combined.

This is not the picture of a well-functioning polity, and what cannot be sustained will not be sustained. Unless we reinvent our structures of governance and excavate beneath the two-party system by returning to the roots of our parliamentary democracy, our political bankruptcy will go into overdrive and drag us all down with it. Those who believe we must go along to get along have lost all faith in their fellow citizens and are projecting their own cowardice onto the rest of the population.

We are better than our elites would have us believe. Take heart from the historians, cartoonists and psephologists.

Leave a comment