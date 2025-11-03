The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Carter's avatar
Ted Carter
2d

True of our historians and some cartoonists Tim.

Since I first read of the release of the highly classified, read embarrassing, record of the British administration in Kenya, released on the orders of the British Supreme Court, that led some analysts to claim, "This flips the script on who is civilised", I've had my doubts about "Western Civilisation". Abbott's desire to corrupt the minds of the willing was reason for increased doubt that has been banished completely by Western tolerance of the genocide in Gaza.

The "Australian Values" spoken of, and apparently supported by this Prime Minister are currently undefinable, and if they everr existed, it's doubtfull they are redeemable.

The theory of Western Values was recently discussed on Jadaliyya;

jadaliyya.com/Details/46919.

Professor Ghassan Hage from Melbourne Uni, opines brilliantly on the topic.

Those who find it difficult to put humanity ahead of politics on every occasion, have failed as human beings, in my book.

I agree Tim, this government with its mammoth majority striving for mediocrity lest the herds are scared, reeks of wasted opportunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Dunlop
Brendan O'Reilly's avatar
Brendan O'Reilly
2d

So true about our cartoonists. None better than Tanberg, god rest his soul. I once had the chance to stop and chat to him at a friends house and all I did was say hello and move on. Please let me learn from lost opportunities...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Dunlop
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture