Part of the shock expressed on social media this week about the way in which the SMH covered the industrial action by NSW Rail was expressed as, this is the sort of behaviour we would expect from News Ltd.

I’ll say more about that aspect later, but first, let’s look at what happened.

Let there be no doubt. The SMH’s coverage was bad. They completely misrepresented what was a lockout of workers by the NSW Government as a strike by those workers, about as egregious a case of misreporting as you could imagine. It didn’t just misrepresent the facts; it implied the blame for the inconvenience lay with the unions and not the NSW Government.

Such an “error” is not just a failure of fact, it is deeply political, and I think it sheds a light on the presumptions that underpin the way news is written and presented. All of us, including journalists, bring certain beliefs to the table when we think about various topics, and they will find their way into our work. There is a huge journalism literature on this, on “objectivity” and “balance”, as ways of countering this tendency—and it is an important topic—but I don’t think we need to plumb it too deeply in this case.

In this case, there was no ambiguity: the coverage was simply wrong.

I asked the very experienced journalist, Margaret Simons, what she thought of the SMH coverage, and she told me that it was another instance of how changes in the media landscape have caused a decline in this sort of reporting.

‘What was once a key round for experienced reporters now seems to be staffed largely by people without union contacts, who struggle with the difference between a lockout and a strike, and who published the employer/government line apparently without obtaining the views of the other side in the dispute.’

Of course, we also live in an age of social media, so not only was such egregious reporting unlikely to go unnoticed and uncommented upon, there was a chance things could get worse.

And indeed, the mistake in the initial reporting was compounded on Twitter by the relatively new editor of the SMH, Bevan Shields, who published a number of tweets that reinforced the misreporting, calling the lockout a strike.

He was instantly inundated with tweets criticising and correcting the misinformation, including from the Union itself.

Journalist and Vice President of the NSW branch of the MEAA, Marcus Strom, pointed out the error to Shields, and then later went as far as to remind journalists of their ethical duty.

Far from being a Twitter ‘pile-on’, the criticism Shields received was more a reminder that, in an era of social media, the audience—which is likely to consist of well-informed, engaged professionals, including journalists—are not going to sit back quietly and let this sort of bad reporting go through to the keeper.

As I said in a tweet tagging the editor, the reporting was a massive abrogation of trust, and something for which they must apologise.

So, while it is worth acknowledging that subsequent reporting has corrected the initial error, there has been no formal acknowledgement of what went wrong.

I asked Margaret Simons whether she thought the newspaper in question should publish some sort of apology and be transparent about the error, and she said, ‘it would be good to see a franker acknowledgement of the failings [the paper made] on the first day of the dispute.’

Not just good, I would say, but essential.

In the past, the practice has been to ‘move on’—as I was told by my editors at News Ltd back in the day—but in an era of social media, engaged readers are following events in real time so there is a much more pressing need for journalists to be open about their errors. As in politics itself, it is often the way a mistake is handled, rather than the mistake itself, that ends up being the real problem.

‘Moving on’ is not good enough.

And things got worse. People started linking to a poll the paper published that was based on the (mis)information the newspaper had been pedalling, and it almost unbelievable that any serious news outlet would allow such a thing to go live.

Not only were they misreporting a lockout by management as a strike by workers, they were now reducing matters of fact to a matter of opinion via a poll, as if a vote could decide the truth.

The poll disappeared, so presumably someone saw sense, though the damage was done, and there was plenty of speculation about it being taken down, not because it was an offence to journalism, but because the poll was giving an answer the newspaper didn’t like, a reminder that, when you destroy people’s trust in your work, they are liable to jump to the most unflattering conclusions.

What’s more, in the absence of an apology and full transparency about what went wrong, this effect on trust is cumulative and contaminating, infecting not just the media organisation involved, but the industry as a whole.

As it happens, other news outlets ran with the same misinformation—labelling what was a lockout as a strike—including Chanel Seven and the ABC, suggesting a dangerous sort of group think, with one outlet feeding off another, as well as reinforcing Simons’ point about the loss of capability within newsrooms.

The one exception I saw was from another Nine masthead, the AFR, who managed to report matters accurately.

There was another aspect to what was proving to be a very bad day for the SMH and its editor. People started tweeting that editor Bevan Shields was blocking them from following him on Twitter. (I should add, that although I let fly with a couple of fairly pointed tweets about the lockdown debacle, Shields didn’t block me, but blocking was happening.)

It’s important to note that people should be free to manage their follow-lists on social media as they see fit, particularly where abuse is involved. As Margaret Simons told me, ‘Handling social media for a journalist can be tough, and employers generally don’t provide enough guidance, training and support for individual reporters.’

Still, there must be some obligation on key media figures, particularly editors, to use a light touch in using the block button and to be open about their reasons.

So, I don’t think it was a good look, for instance, that Shields blocked independent journalist, Ben Eltham.

We get into an even weirder area when journalists start blocking people who actually pay money to subscribe to their publication, and there were a number of tweets about that too, people pointing out that Shields had blocked them and that they were SMH subscribers.

I asked media ethicist, Denis Muller, for his thoughts on this, and he said, ‘it comes down to a question of motive: why is this comment being excluded if other comments on the same topic are being included?’

He suggested that it was perfectly fine, necessary even, to shut down hate speech, crudity, misrepresentation, incitement, and the like, but if ‘the motive is to shut out contrary voices or dissenting opinions or to prevent criticism of the paper or protect some interest associated with the paper, including its political interest, that’s censorship.’

He also told me that whether the person blocked was a subscriber was unimportant, as ‘these principles apply generally.’

From my point of view, the most telling point Muller made is that the ‘public is entitled to know what the motive is [for blocking someone on Twitter]. Even though a newspaper is private property, it performs a public function and is accountable to the public for how it performs in discharging this function.’

With all this in mind, I sought comment from the editor of the SMH, Bevan Shields, but he hasn’t got back to me at this stage. (I will add an addendum here if he responds.)

Anyway, there is a bigger point here, and this week’s coverage of the rail lockout brings it home with force.

People often claim, or presume, that there is, or has been, some sort of ideological divide between the Murdoch media and Fairfax (now Nine Entertainment), with the former habitually anti-Labor, and the latter more progressive, but the historical record doesn’t support that presumption.

In her book, Paper Emperors, Sally Young shows that, in terms of electoral support, Australian newspapers have been consistently anti-Labor.

For instance, she notes:

By the late 19th century, Australia was developing a reputation for being a ‘working man’s paradise’. Australia’s conservative newspaper owners were concerned about the effects of demands for improved working conditions on the profitability of industries that many were now heavily invested in – including mining, retail, production, agriculture and, of course, the newspaper industry.

She also writes that,

On the formation of the Labor Party, the Sydney Morning Herald described ‘the intrusion … of the labour struggle into the field of politics’ as the nation’s ‘greatest peril’.

The echoes of all this in this week’s industrial reporting at the SMH are obvious.

Young offers an interesting side discussion about the development of the concept of the 'fourth estate', the idea of the media as a watchdog on power. Young's point is that the concept was really nothing more than a cover to ensure that any partisanship they showed didn't discourage advertising.

She writes that, 'the concept of political independence that underpinned the “fourth estate” was so central to the identity of newspapers that it had to be vehemently proclaimed even when there was much evidence to the contrary.'

And the evidence of anti-Labor bias is overwhelming:

This book concludes in 1941, with Menzies’ resignation, but the political stances of the newspapers need to be viewed in a longer context to see how determinedly conservative the mainstream daily press was, and would remain for decades. From 1922 until 1969, the majority of daily newspapers were conservative (Tables 3.1 and 3.2) — especially in the 1920s–40s, when 85–90 per cent of commercial dailies supported the conservative parties. Even up to the 1960s, Labor never received the support of a quarter of the Australian daily press. Instead, for five decades, the conservative parties could count on the backing of a core group of papers that always directed their readers to vote conservative. This group included: the Mercury, the Herald, the Sun News-Pictorial, the Advertiser, the West Australian, and from its formation in 1933, the Courier-Mail.

Young continues by saying, 'To this group of core conservative papers can also be added the Daily Telegraph, which never advocated a vote for Labor during this period (although in 1940, under a younger Frank Packer, it was critical of the Menzies government’s war effort and individual ministers...')

She also notes that 'The Sydney Morning Herald must also be included because it opposed Labor at every election except one – 1961. Likewise, the Sun only supported Labor once, also in 1961, and that was because it was the Sydney Morning Herald’s stablemate by then, so it was ensnared in the Fairfax group’s anti-Menzies campaign that year.'

She points out that even when Labor won its sweeping victory in 1983 under Bob Hawke, The Age was the only paper to endorse the ALP.

Here's a couple more stats:

Over its seventy-eight-year history, from 1910 until it was closed in 1988, The Sun supported Labor only three times: in 1961, 1984 and 1987.

In 1961, it was owned by Fairfax and was caught up in its owner’s crusade to bring down Menzies.

In 1984 and 1987, its support for Labor was in step with other newspapers which also felt they could support Bob Hawke’s pro-business Labor.

At the state level, the Sydney Morning Herald was even more conservative. It did not support Labor for 112 years, not until 2003.

It is a useful reminder of the hill Labor must climb at every single election, when the mainstream media is so implacably opposed, at the least, to the idea of them forming government.

This is the context in which we must understand what happened this week—in how the SMH incorrectly reported the NSW rail “strike” as a lockdown—but the bigger point is that public trust demands they explain how that mistake occurred.

NOTE: This site is just getting under way, and other interviews are being lined up as we speak.

FURTHER: Sally Young helpfully provides two tables that sets out all this data plainly, and I reproduce them below. Her book, Paper Emperors, is worth your time.