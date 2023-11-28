The fallout after the Voice referendum has heightened dissatisfaction with the Albanese Labor Government that has been building for some time, and it has been intensified by a torrid month of global and domestic politics. The recent Newspoll that indicated a tied 2PP vote has only amplified concerns that a repeat of the last Labor Government’s experience is on the cards.

The delicate act of political balance

While Labor has sought to manage expectations and methodically deliver on its election commitments, the growing cost-of-living crisis is front-of-mind for many Australians and has overshadowed Labor’s achievements. As living standards have fallen and much of the country is gripped by a housing crisis, there is a palpable sense that people’s immediate problems are not being addressed. The term “do-nothing” government is already getting bandied around in online circles.

Many now believe that a minority Labor government—with a strengthened hand for the crossbench—would deliver a much more ambitious progressive agenda.

This is a complete misreading of the situation shaped by a lack of interest in Labor’s internal deliberations and a failure to grasp what the actual barriers to a more transformative agenda are. In short, Labor, the teals, and the Greens will all sustain political damage in a minority government situation, pushing down all their primary votes, weakening broad left possibilities, and aiding a reunification of the centre-right.

As I have previously warned, the Coalition is seeking to replicate the Abbott two-term strategy of forcing Labor into a minority. Having used the Voice referendum as a launching pad, they will be hoping that a weak and chaotic minority government—if that’s what they can engineer—will see voters turn to them.

And a minority government is very a real possibility.

Labor’s majority is already narrow, with the strong possibility they will lose a seat in each of NSW and Victoria. It also seems likely that Labor’s historically high vote in Western Australia will subside, while there are few additional seats they can realistically win outside of Queensland. Labor must also fend off the Greens, who are in a position to pick up seats.

For now, the Coalition have written off the seats community independents won in 2022 and are instead seeking to win those in regional and outer suburban areas. So, while the teals were able to break off enough Liberal voters by emphasising their independence in 2022, by forcing Labor to rely on them, the Coalition hopes to wedge the teals and defeat at the subsequent election any independents who support Labor during a period of minority government.

Federally, the Coalition have not experienced two decisive losses since Howard so they have not been forced to undergo a real reassessment of whether they are out of step with the public at large. The emergence of a minority government would see their plan of pursuing right-wing populism, and not chasing teal seats, as being vindicated. The loss of 2022 will be explained away as Scott Morrison being unpopular, not a wholesale rejection of their agenda (an agenda they retain).

Forcing Labor into a minority situation, therefore, would embolden the right-wing of the Coalition.

Remember, Labor’s decisions are shaped by how it has interpreted previous election results and the political choices it has made as a result, and so the biggest handbrake on an ambitious agenda is how it interprets fiscal and economic settings. That will not change under a minority government unless a concerted effort is made.

This is nothing new, and a decade ago, academic Shaun Wilson wrote about the limits of low-tax social democracy, so let’s consider the actual constraints under which Labor is operating.

The previous model of user-pays, means-testing and outsourcing that underwrote the expansion of social spending under Hawke-Keating had already reached its limits. The further expansion under Rudd-Gillard-Rudd was funded by mining and carbon taxes which provoked significant tax resistance that contributed to its defeat.

The 2019 election has meant Labor is extremely cautious on tax because they do not want to give the Coalition an opening that can be exploited. The fear is a broken promise on Stage 3 tax cuts will evolve into a general campaign about not trusting Labor and that they will always raise taxes on everyone. The trade-off is that, without greater tax revenue, the scope for Labor to do more has shrunk dramatically.

The current inflationary environment also means that widespread additional spending will not occur if there is no additional taxation because it could add to inflation. The highly leveraged mortgage belt across suburban seats is extremely sensitive to further rate rises and will turn against the government if they blame them for the situation.

Finally, the Budget Process Operational Rules (BPORs) restrict anything that was not an election commitment being offset by savings elsewhere in a portfolio. The BPORs get far less attention but impose big restrictions on new policy proposals.

These settings act as a de facto “trilogy” similar to the strict fiscal rules that imposed budget restraint during the Hawke-Keating period. This modern trilogy prevents proposals that will deliver a significant material benefit—like an expansion of Medicare to include dental; raising Jobseeker to a liveable rate; making early childhood education free; underwriting massive clean energy programs; and funding a huge programme of public housing construction—from happening.

Many of the left’s criticisms that Labor is not doing enough are completely fair and are increasingly getting traction within the party. But getting Labor to shift on the revenue question, starting with the Stage 3 tax cuts, needs to be prioritised because it is that that opens possibilities for bolder proposals and upturns this trilogy, not a minority government.

Even with the fragmentation of our party system, with more Greens and teals, it remains a two-party dominant system. All credible progressive theories of change still require a Labor-led government that is more confident on issues of tax, and this is highly unlikely in a minority government situation because of the previous experience during Rudd-Gillard-Rudd.

It will take a concerted effort by the broader left, both inside and outside Labor, as well as within civil society, to get Labor to shift. Simply scolding Labor, scarred heavily by Rudd-Gillard-Rudd and the 2019 election loss, will not work, especially in the current environment when a constellation of right-wing actors with audiences and industry groups are running hard against it on multiple fronts such as industrial relations, immigration and corporate tax transparency.

Better things are possible and Labor urgently needs to lift its game, but the starting point must be to see the world as it is now, not how we wish it was, to map out a realistic path to achieve outcomes. Many Australians are currently unprepared for the kind of progressive coalition government that some are arguing for, and far too many progressives downplay how unwilling voters might be to accept such a coalition absent the sustained work necessary to enable it to succeed.

Extra-parliamentary activism and advocacy, especially by unions, will be essential to shift public sentiment to combat tax resistance, while there are lessons to be learnt from the multi-year campaign for a National Disability Insurance Scheme which led to an increase in the Medicare levy that even the Coalition did not dare oppose.

The risk is that a minority Labor government will lead the broader left off an electoral cliff after one term, while leaving the bigger revenue problem unresolved, with the very real possibility of Dutton becoming Prime Minister in the subsequent election.