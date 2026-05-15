The Budget is one of the great set pieces of Australian political theatre. From the tactical leaks in the weeks preceding, through to the increasingly fractious arguments as to who is allowed into the “lock-up”—the whole idea of the lock-up—to the keynote speeches in parliament by the Treasurer and, a day later, the leader of the Opposition, the event embodies much of Australia’s self-understanding as a political entity.

Is there a more depressing week in the entire year?

If that sounds like cynicism, it certainly isn’t, but I might be guilty of exhibiting a strain of nostalgia. What possible sense of hope or pride could an average voter vest in this elite Mardi Gras of charts and carefully rehearsed talking points in the way that another generation rejoiced in the emergence of, say, free tertiary education or the invention of Medicare? What sense of ownership can people, particularly young people, bring to a series of events that are designed precisely to keep them at arm’s length?

The 2026 Federal Budget comes with a particular sense of loss for anyone who still harbours an idea of Australian egalitarianism, even as—or as especially as—this Budget is being sold as some sort of reinvigoration of that idea. The only vehicle we have ever had for the bundle of social values that that word captures has been the Australian Labor Party, but at this moment, more than ever, we are forced to confront the truth that that party has gone.

“You must go on, I can’t go on, I’ll go on.” —Samuel Beckett

What I am documenting here is an aspect of the discontent that drives support for One Nation, though it is about much more than Hanson’s non-party. Our Pauline is not the only one who gets to lament the loss of an idea of the country that we still love. And she doesn’t get to define what was great and original about the way the country sought a class settlement. She is part of a political class that not only tries to dupe us about what we were and what we could be, but one of those whom I sometimes think don’t understand the words that come out of their own mouths.

A certain elite has either instinctively or deliberately sought to misrepresent the scale and nature of the change the country has gone through since the 1980s without responding meaningfully to the harms that have ensued.

The way I will illustrate the inflection point we have reached is with this article by Michelle Grattan about the 2026 federal Budget, but I could’ve chosen other examples, especially this week. The article performs a sleight of hand that it is at the heart of a particular transformation of national identity and it is a sleight of hand that is doing our politics damage. The essence of this equivocation is in the way she describes the 2026 Budget as implementing “a Labor agenda”. She thus allows contemporary Labor to claim continuity with its historical class mission as they actively operate in opposition to it.

I think this matters a lot. We have constant conniptions in public discourse about the horrors of misinformation and disinformation, about the risks of AI slop and dark money entities like Advance flooding the zone with shit, but we almost totally ignore the more subtle ways in which other, more fundamental deceptions, are smuggled into the discussion.

Grattan writes: “The Albanese government has used the first budget of its second term to do what you’d expect a Labor government that had won a massive majority would do”. She also tells us that “the tilt of this budget was, when you think about it, predictable: a Labor government, newly strengthened in the parliament, using its dominance to pursue a Labor agenda on housing and tax”. But this makes no attempt to show what is distinctively Labor about the budget beyond the fact that Labor happens to have the numbers to push these measures through. What counts as “a Labor agenda” is simply a government using its parliamentary muscle to deliver modestly redistributive, market‑compatible tweaks.

The term “Labor government” is being used in a completely ahistorical manner.

The Labor Party was founded by the union movement after they decided to seek working class representation within the newly federated nation in an attempt to govern on behalf of those who sell their labour power rather than own capital. A “Labor agenda” in this sense means an agenda designed to shift the balance of power and resources from capital to labour, to use government as an actual tool of redistribution. Grattan’s article contains no such criterion, and no sense of the historical transformation that the term “Labor” now embodies. It simply assumes that whatever a party called the Labor Party does is, definitionally, “Labor.” Or labour.

Strip away that tautology and what Grattan is actually describing is this: a political party making moderate redistributive changes within a market framework that it has no intention of challenging. Thus, describing this week’s Budget as “implementing a Labor agenda” is completely deceptive.

Historically, a Labor approach would ask questions like: why is housing supply dependent on private developers’ profit calculations? Why do we accept that shelter—a basic human necessity—should be allocated through a market that systematically favours those with existing capital? The fact that such questions are not even raised, let alone answered, tells you much about how far the definitional boundary of “Labor” has shifted. It also tells you the extent to which our reflex understanding of what is politically possible has been narrowed to something like “what the market allows”.

Grattan’s article inadvertently demonstrates that “a Labor agenda” in 2026 means:

Moderate redistribution within market frameworks but not structural challenges to capital

Protection of existing capital by grandfathering arrangements, gradual phase-ins, extensive consultation with business, even as, say, changes to the NDIS are immediate

Competent technocratic management that highlights Treasury modelling, inflation targeting, while lauding fiscal restraint

Electoral coalition management, where benefits are distributed to appeal to professionals and younger workers, not concentrated on the working class, let alone those outside of paid employment

Tactical flexibility, so that policies are adopted when it’s politically convenient, not argued for as expressions of core commitments (this is the essence of “incrementalism” and it is deeply conservative)

I mean, just watch this clip of the prime minister—from the Australia Institute’s Bluesky feed—talking absolute nonsense about tax super profits on gas sales and tell me we are still dealing with the party of genuine class equalisation.

Let me stress, this is not an inherently illegitimate political project. Politics always involves compromise. But passing it off, as Grattan does in The Conversation article, and as the government itself does, as “a Labor agenda” obscures the fundamental transformation that’s occurred. What Grattan is describing—and implicitly endorsing—is a party that has so completely internalised market logic that it can no longer articulate, let alone pursue, a genuine alternative to it, and will, as Greg Jericho illustrates in that clip, talk absolute nonsense to justify their newfound priorities.

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Again, all this matters. You can’t just pass off this fundamental change in what Labor is as if the “Labor” being referred to is the same “Labor” that Michelle Grattan first began reporting on when she joined the press gallery in 1971.

What she is doing is a more subtle version of what the Daily Telegraph did with its Das Kapital front page. The Telegraph turns modest, market‑compatible tax changes into an existential threat to capital. Grattan turns the same modesty into proof that Labor is faithfully executing a “Labor agenda.” One inflates the danger, the other the virtue, but both start from an assumption that something restorative is happening between capital and labour when the whole point of the design is that nothing fundamental is changing.

If minor changes inside a deeply unequal housing and tax regime are treated as either Bolshevism or “classic Labor,” that tells you the extent to which the boundary of the possible has been constricted and normalised. The transformation of Labor—from a party rooted in organised labour to a party managing a market order it helped create—has been so complete that the language of labour now gets deployed to describe its opposite.

Everyone gets to pretend we are still engaged in some grand class struggle when in fact the struggle itself has been replaced with a carefully managed marketism. The government tweaks incentives of markets it has no intention of confronting; the right screams “communism” whenever a concession to capital is wound back; and the press gallery—not to mention the Labor Party itself—solemnly declares that it is all proof that Labor is still Labor. It is a form of theatre that evacuates the term (Labor) of its substantive content while shrinking the range of options available for actual reform.

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. I’ve claimed Council rates & body corporate fees where applicable. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.”

We are not just being shortchanged, we are being actively misled about the nature of our politics. All this political theatre, and the very serious journalism that helps validate it, corrodes the idea that democratic politics might be a place where material interests are contested in good faith and replaces it with what amounts to a managed democracy. Under such circumstances, is it any wonder that people will be attracted to an extremism like Hansonism that calls bullshit on the entire kabuki, even if their critique is channelled through race, culture and regional identity rather than in straightforward class terms?

But again, again, I stress, Hanson doesn’t get to define what is going on here, let alone decide what is being lost.

This goes much deeper than the discontent that growing support for One Nation represents. It speaks to the sometimes inchoate sense people well beyond the boundaries of One Nation’s appeal sense: that the economic transformation of the last fifty-odd years has created such a massive concentration of wealth that the egalitarianism we once saw as defining has gone forever. People might not frame it in terms of “neoliberalism” or “capital accumulation”, but they can see in their rents and their debts and their kids’ prospects that the game is rigged in favour of people who aren’t them.

And yet, the official story keeps insisting the opposite: that minor tax shifts are evidence of historic reform and a party that long ago made its peace with markets is still somehow the vehicle for meaningful redistribution. The frauds of the political class, particularly the professionals whose job it is to put a gloss on Labor’s agenda, are too clever by half. The dissonance between the lived experience of ordinary voters and the story told by that group of elite operatives whose salary depends on selling the sizzle not the steak, creates a kind of background hum of distrust towards politicians, experts, journalists that doesn’t have to express itself as a vote for One Nation to be politically corrosive.

When a serious political journalist engages in this sort of unexamined slippage in what “Labor” actually means, we are not only undermining notions of trust. The space for any honest argument about class and power shrinks, and the term “Labor” is no longer an expression of working class solidarity under which people might organise, but mere branding stencilled onto the machinery of the status quo.

A genuinely Labor budget, in the old sense, would more likely ask: how do we shift power and resources from capital to labour? How do we cut rents, strengthen unions, rebuild public housing, and reverse a forty‑year transfer of wealth upwards? This budget asks a different sort of question altogether: how do we tidy up the most egregious tax distortions while maintaining investor confidence, fiscal discipline and our self-image as “the natural party of government”?

Those are not the same thing at all. They don’t even live in the same moral universe.

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