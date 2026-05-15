The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Somewhere in Australia's avatar
Somewhere in Australia
16h

The Albanese government is Centre Right. The ALP delivers for the upper 20% in hard deliverables, and kicks down hard on the bottom 20% while spouting "have you heard my back story". Led by the man who climbed the ladder and RIPPED it up behind himself so fast he got splinters in his hands. IMO, he's looking forward very shortly to a lovely set of post political career directorships and consultancies, all based on his enthusiastic support of the entitled few for whom Australia is indeed still the Lucky Country.

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Gavin Miller's avatar
Gavin Miller
16h

Couldn't agree more TD, fantasic article.

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