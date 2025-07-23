I’m happy to tell you that I have accepted an offer from Melbourne University Press (MUP) to write a book for them about the culture wars as they have played out in Australia. Hopefully, it will be in shops by September next year.

Photograph of a student and a member of the Nazi SA examining materials from the Institute for Sexual Research. Many books were burnt at Berlin’s Opera Square, while particularly valuable manuscripts were sold abroad — Source .

The book will concentrate on the period between 1996 and the May 2025 election, but it will leak into the periods before and after. The idea is to provide a concise overview of how the main culture war topics—from the “history wars” to “the war on woke” and everything in between—have played out in Australia, how effective they have been, and how our unique institutions and systems of governance have shaped them.

No, let 'em keep their good distance with their whole ideological kettle of fish ... I shoot with live ammunition! When I hear the word culture ..., I release the safety on my Browning! —Origins of a quote often falsely attributed to Joseph Goebbels

I’ve been buried in research for the last six weeks, after I was first approached: getting my head into the space. Apart from being a bit overwhelmed by the amount of material there is to sift through, I’ve also realised “culture wars” it is an incredibly relevant frame for understanding where politics has gone over the last 50-odd years. It is eye-opening the extent to which sections of our political class have become obsessed by issues around values and identity at the expense of matters to do with the economy and class.

How has that happened? Good thing or bad? Where is it taking us?

You can expect a lot of discussion about Keating and Howard, whom many consider to be patients zero for our culture wars (not sure if I agree). The Rudd-Gillard-Abbott period will be examined—I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man…. Not now, not ever—and I will attend to the very particular role played by Scott Morrison. Anthony Albanese will be covered too, and then ultimately, Peter Dutton, perhaps the only rightwing leader in recent history to have the culture wars blow up in his face.

What if they gave a culture war and nobody came?

I love this quote from Tony Abbott that I came across a few weeks ago, as it indicates how central kulturkampf has become to our politics. He said this in 2006 when he was a Minister in the Howard Government: “I have always regarded that fighting the good fight in the culture war to be the most important contribution one can make in public life.”

Incredible thing to say. (And I guess I’m going to have to read Tone’s new history of Australia when it comes out, aren’t I?)

I also love this parliamentary statement from 2003:

Mr HOWARD (Bennelong—Prime Minister) (3.49 pm)—Mr Speaker, I wish to make a personal explanation. The SPEAKER—Does the Prime Minister claim to have been misrepresented? Mr HOWARD—Yes, I do. The SPEAKER—Please proceed. Mr HOWARD—The Sydney Morning Herald on its front page today carried a story attributing some remarks to me in the party room yesterday with part of the story suggesting that I had, as I best I can recollect it, `declared victory' in the culture wars. I think I have had a few modest successes in my life but I would never claim to have secured a victory in the culture wars. Anybody who thinks they win culture wars is deluding themselves; they go on for thousands of years. I simply wanted to correct the impression. I have never so outrageously claimed such a thing. The SPEAKER—The Prime Minister has indicated where he has been misrepresented.

The book will include a chapter on the role of the media and the rise of various dark-money organisations like Advance. I will also dig into the part played by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), the Centre for Independent Studies (CIS) and what historian Dominic Kelly calls the Political Troglodytes and Economic Lunatics, including the H.R. Nicholls Society, the Samuel Griffith Society, the Bennelong Society, and the Lavoisier Group.

All the big names will be there including Hanson, Bolt, Henderson, Blainey, Windschuttle, Panahi, Albrechtsen, Credlin, Devine, Latham, Jones…god, it is a long list when you get into it.

I want to say something, not just about the way the media and these other organisations have pushed various culture-war themes, but the way in which the digitisation of media and the growing use of algorithmic sorting has influenced the spread and purchase of these issues.

The brief I’ve been given is to keep it brief—about 50K words—and I’m hoping the book will be a very accessible overview of how these issues have shaped Australian politics over the years.

My personal view is that the most interesting interaction is that between neoliberalism and the culture wars. Neoliberalism was always much more than an economic project and I want to try and understand how its inherent values have reshaped our conceptions of our ourselves and our relationship with government and the nation. And then how all that interacted with particular cultural issues.

The connection is doubly interesting because, although culture wars are normally understood as something the right engages in, we need to recognise that, as Elizabeth Humphrys argues, Labor/labour built neoliberalism.

Cause and effect, neoliberalism and culture wars, can be hard to separate.

It is worth saying that I don’t think I would’ve been offered this gig if it hadn’t been for the fact that this newsletter has allowed me to think out loud about a lot these issues. For that, I am thankful for the support I get from subscribers and for the feedback and discussion that arises with each new post. Many thanks to all of you.

And of course, feel free to slide into comments here with further thoughts you have on the matter. Keen to get your guidance on how I might go about this.

I will keep you updated as the writing unfolds and I might even drop in a few specific posts on related topics to get your input. Maybe preview some extracts for feedback. Closer to publication date, I hope to be able to offer subscribers discounted access to the book and maybe we can gin up a bit of attention out there in bookworld by locking in pre-orders.

One final point to make is that you don’t have to do too much research on the topic to realise the role US politics has played in our own politics, how the essentially American concept of “culture wars” has infiltrated and shaped our own public sphere. With Trump now in charge and the US slipping into their own version of fascism, it is impossible to ignore how that slide has been aided and abetted by the success of the culture warriors in the US.

I will talk about that too and why Australia has been more resilient, if not entirely immune.

I’m really excited about this project and I think it could provide a valuable reassessment of Australian politics and society, a way of understanding ourselves outside the tired old stories we usually tell about ourselves. God knows, it’s about time we updated the narrative.

