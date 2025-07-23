The Future of Everything

I'll be looking forward to this. I have heaps of thoughts, as you can imagine.

I agree in regarding Keating as playing an ambiguous and marginal role in the culture wars. He only embraced cultural politics (mainly the Republic and native title) after the 1993 election, and the main effect was to attach his personal unpopularity to those causes ("Keating's Republic" was an effective attack line). Before that, his cultural attitudes were summed up by gibes about Balmain basket weavers.

Look forward to reading it, Tim! I suspect the ‘culture wars’ became so dominant because the dreary and suffocating post-1989 consensus on economic policy and material issues between the centre-left and centre-right had left no ground for conflict. As Professor Quiggin notes above, centre left figures like Keating deployed culture as a distraction from what was happening in the economy in the early 90s. But then parties of the left globally in the 1990s and early 2000s started to adopt identity politics as a differentiator. This opened the door to the backlash, as the parties of the centre-right (and later far right) could blame the failures of neoliberalism post-GFC on ‘wokeism’. The right (itself a coalition between classical liberals, conservatives and reactionaries) managed to better use cultural issues to exploit the emerging division between the progressive middle class, which had done nicely out of neoliberal globalism, and the old, shrinking industrial blue collar class, which had been shafted by it. The right could say: “See, those sniffy cosmopolitans with their fashionable attitudes are looking down on you and your traditional social mores” The likes of Trump, Orban, Bolsanaro and others have perfected it. In Australia, the LNP botched it completely.

