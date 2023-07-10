You may ask yourself, "What is that beautiful house?"

You may ask yourself, "Where does that highway go to?"

And you may ask yourself, "Am I right, am I wrong?"

And you may say to yourself, "My God, what have I done?" —Talking Heads, Once In A Lifetime

The tragedy and crime that was #Robodebt could not have happened without the collusion of the mainstream media, and it would not have been stopped without the existence of unpaid activists using social media.

Let that sink in for a moment.

The final report of the Royal Commission into the betrayal of what we now call #Robodebt deserves a lot of attention, and I will commission other pieces (if possible) to help cover it over the coming weeks.

But first I want to take a breath and recognise what a horror story this is.

The Report reveals a shocking indictment of our system of government and of how power works in our society. If taken seriously, we will see not only senior people prosecuted, but a complete overhaul of the way in which the public service operates.

Most depressingly, the investigation shows we are not the land of egalitarianism and the fair go we like to think of ourselves as, but a stinking backwater of class-bound resentments with a penchant for cruelty. At least at the level of the political class.

As the Royal Commissioner says, “It is remarkable how little interest there seems to have been in ensuring the Scheme’s legality, how rushed its implementation was, how little thought was given to how it would affect welfare recipients and the lengths to which public servants were prepared to go to oblige ministers on a quest for savings. Truly dismaying was the revelation of dishonesty and collusion to prevent the Scheme’s lack of legal foundation coming to light.”

She also says that what was “Equally disheartening was the ineffectiveness of what one might consider institutional checks and balances – the Commonwealth Ombudsman’s Office, the Office of Legal Services Coordination, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the Administrative Appeals Tribunal – in presenting any hindrance to the Scheme’s continuance.”

Here, I want to focus on the role the media played in all this and note that the final report sets out what amounts to a conspiracy at the heart of Australian power, that between the mainstream media and the politicians. The main culprit is the LNP/Murdoch nexus, but really, our discussion needs to extend far wider than that.

Section 11.1 of Royal Commission Report is called Media Strategy, and it casts a bright light on how politicians and the media colluded to deceive us.

To manage us.

To govern us.

It reminds us, once again, that matters can be corrupt without being illegal, and that very little in politics happens without someone trying to concoct a story we are all meant to believe and accept.

The relevant section in the Royal Commission Report begins:

11.1 Media strategy In January 2017, Mr Tudge’s media adviser, Rachelle Miller, developed a media strategy with respect to the OCI program. This strategy included the use of a “counter narrative” in “more friendly media,” which focused on themes of “cracking down” on welfare cheats, restoring integrity to the welfare system and using “cutting-edge” technology to ensure that the welfare system was sustainable. The strategy involved: • placing media stories about “legitimate” debts that were being detected by the OCI system, including “real life ‘case studies’” • placing media stories about convicted “welfare fraudsters” …Mr Tudge was advised of some of Ms Miller’s suggestions for that strategy by an email on 9 January 2017, which said “There is a strong defence here and a story of a system that is doing what it is supposed to do, if we aim it at the right media.”

Senior public servants were included in the strategy, or at least made aware of it, and the Report notes that “On 18 January 2017, Bevan Hannan (acting national manager, Customer and Media Engagement, DHS) sent an email to senior DHS officers including Ms Campbell, Ms Golightly, Ms Harfield and Mr Withnell (general manager, Business Integrity). He outlined the ‘likely approach from the Minister’s office over the next week’ with respect to media, attributing the thinking behind it to the Minister’s media advisor.”

It was all incredibly well planned—of course it was, they were professionals!—but it is still gobsmacking to have laid out just how much effort—all of it financed by the public purse—went into manufacturing this sort of propaganda.

We may all still pretend that the media is this homogenous thing acting as a watchdog on power—they might even kid themselves that that’s what they do—but power knows on which side their bread is buttered, as this next section makes clear:

That approach (the one outlined by Bevan Hannan of DHS) included an observation that “News Corp isn’t interested in the line being run by left leaning media – but is keen on the alternative view. As such, the focus will be on working with News to achieve this.” Elements being considered for this “narrative” included statistics on the success of current compliance activity, correction of customer cases “where we are certain of the facts,” de-identified “cameos” demonstrating the types of debts being recovered, and highlighting the percentage of “valid” debts within cases featured in the media. Consistent with this approach, requests for information soon followed from the minister’s office, including for: • “information on media cases that we know have been misrepresented when reported” • “case studies of situations uncovered, through the new system, where people have owed legitimate debts, preferably large debts where there is a clear case of under reporting” • full lists and details of cases that had been featured in the media202 and • the “top 20 $ value potential overpayments identified through the OCI system.” Mr Tudge personally involved himself in responding to media, manifesting his acceptance of those of Ms Miller’s suggestions that were ultimately adopted, and of a strategy involving a “strong defence,” and the “story of a system that is doing what it is supposed to do.”

The Report makes the point that Tudge didn’t consider himself involved in a media strategy, per se, that he was merely providing public information on an important matter of policy, but the Royal Commissioner doesn’t accept this distinction.

“While it is accepted Mr Tudge did have an implementation focus,” Commissioner Holmes writes, “his media strategy did not stop at conveying the refinements he had made. He also employed it to deflect criticism of the Scheme and quell negative public comment. He was personally involved in its execution.

“In one instance, with respect to a response to the case studies that had been developed by his ministerial staff, Mr Tudge commented, ‘These lines are not robust enough.’”

This was at a time, the Report notes, when “the media, traditional and social, were saturated with articles about people who had had demonstrably wrong debts raised against them,” and the Government was keen to shut down all such criticism.

An article appeared in the Fairfax media, and although it wasn’t directly about #Robodebt, it was critical of Centrelink and the “minister…made the decision for his office to publicly release the personal details” of the person who wrote it.

Of course, the same media were happy to publish these details, in what amounted to a slap down of the original article and its author, and which also included personal details of the partner of the author’s article.

The strategy was to discourage criticism of the Department, and “This particular release had an observable impact on the willingness of people to publicly speak out about their experiences in the media.” Tudge’s media adviser, Rachelle Miller, told the Commission that “there were less people speaking out in the media, which was the intention.”

The matter was referred to the Information and Privacy Commission, and incredibly, the acting privacy and information commissioner, concluded that the government had “acted reasonably”, itself an indication of how the status quo can be relied on to circle the wagons.

By the time Murdoch journalist, Simon Benson, was involved in the process, the campaign was in full swing, and his piece called '“Debt Scare Backfires on Labor” hit all the strategy’s demonisation kpis, from the article’s title, to its use of the term “so-called victims.”

Share

Leave a comment

Once published by News Corp, the story worked its way through the system, picked up by other media, each using the other to reinforce the narrative and to, in effect, further the government’s strategy, as well as to cover their own backs. By this well-understood process, the story takes on a life of its own and the net effect is, not just to discourage critics coming forward, but to stifle any deeper analysis that might lead to alternative views being canvassed.

Amongst the “friendly media” anyway.

So, Minister Tudge goes on 2GB Radio and is asked about the Benson article in terms that allow him to tell his story as he wants.

Radio host, Allan Moore says, “Well, you must be quite happy that Simon Benson has written this piece in The Australian today,” and the Minister replies, “Well, it’s a very significant story that he’s written, and what it shows is that Labor has been deliberately putting up cases to the media alleging that people have been so-called victims of the online compliance system, when in many cases, in fact, they do owe significant amounts of money. Now, we’re recovering that money where there has been a clear overpayment, and that’s good for the taxpayer and it’s also good for the welfare system, because it means it’s going to be a more sustainable system in the long run.”

In another 2GB interview with Tudge, as Josh Taylor reported this week, the host, Chris Smith, frames the story as “Are all those people with their hands in the taxpayer pocket in genuine need?” and ends the interview with an attaboy for the Minister, saying, “Keep at it, you’re doing a great job.”

On A Current Affair, the Minister recites one of the most infamous lines of the whole sordid period, “We will find you, we will track you down, and you will have to repay those debts, and you may end up in prison,” and the narrative of a tough-but-fair government cracking down on those who would rort the system is more or less set in concrete.

And let’s note.

There is a strong sense in which everyone knows the role that is expected of them, and few are willing to step out of line. At one point, the Report says that, “Mr Tudge issued a media release entitled ‘Welfare compliance measures ahead of schedule.’” It “described the Government’s ‘crack down’ on welfare fraud and overpayments, and outlined the achievement of savings under the 2015-16 Budget measures, ahead of the previously planned timeframes.”

The telling point is the Commissioner then notes that “Similar language was picked up in an article published in The Weekend Australian the next day.”

The media is easily able to justify such matters with claims that they are simply doing their job, reporting facts provided by the government, but such claims are disingenuous. Unless the media go the extra mile, investigate the “facts” and really dig into what they are being told, approach the material with any eye to genuine accountability, then they are nothing more than a tool of government communications.

As Rachelle Miller told the Commission, the government was well aware who the “friendly media” were, who the “right wing media” were, and their strategy involved “placing stories” that showed “the Coalition was actually catching people who were cheating the welfare system.”

Chapter 12 of the final Report acknowledges the role of civil society, of the activists, advocacy groups and legal services who were the only people initially willing to confront and correct the wrongs that were being perpetrated upon the most vulnerable members of our society.

This acknowledgment is vital, not least because it shows the importance of social media as a corrective to the complacency—and collusion—of the mainstream.

Particular attention is given to the #notmydebt group and its associated website put together by activist, Asher Wolf. The Report says:

#NotMyDebt is a community run group that was created between December 2016 and January 2017. Established by volunteers, #NotMyDebt recorded and shared stories from people who were receiving notification from Centrelink about debts which they considered to be incorrect. Over time, #NotMyDebt grew to be a support mechanism for those affected by the Scheme. Lyndsey Jackson, one of the founders of #NotMyDebt, gave evidence to the Commission. The Commission also received a submission from Asher Wolf, another of the first people involved in #NotMyDebt: “…my aim from the very start of the campaign was to have Robodebt declared unlawful…our campaign united a loose gathering of people into a networked collective to oppose the government policy of unlawful and unethical debt collection.”

The treatment of Asher Wolf, the way she was ignored and written out of the story, is itself an indictment of how the media works, and her exclusion continues to this day.

When Peter Martin—one of the few journalists to take #Robodebt seriously from the beginning—recently tweeted that the Royal Commission would not have happened without Asher Wolf, I tweeted in response, “Good call, as she is still invisible to 99% of the media covering the story and they should be ashamed.”

But Wolf corrected me, and rightly so: “Not ‘invisible’. Unwanted in their narrative.”

Hopefully some publisher will have the decency to let Wolf tell her story in a book in the near future

Can we just take a moment to really understand the corruption—there is no other word for it, is there?—at the heart of our governance.

We-the-people had to rely on unpaid volunteers to make a scheme as damaging as #Robodebt visible to the public and force its architects to abide by the law.

The government of the day happily relied on the well-paid “friendly journalists” of the mainstream media—who glory in their self-perception as a fourth estate and a watchdog on power—to spread government disinformation and demonise the vulnerable.

Do you know that scene in the Sopranos where Tony’s wife, Carmela, goes to the psychiatrist to talk about the prospect of leaving her husband? The shrink listens politely to all her self-serving rationalisations and denials of what a thug and killer Tony really is, calling out her excuses one by one as she offers them up, until in the end he looks her in the eye and says, “One thing you can never say. That you haven’t been told.”

This Royal Commission is fulfilling a similar role for us, telling us the truth about thug nature of the political class: and we can never say we haven’t been told.

But who am I kidding?

In everything from Children Overboard to Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction to #Robodebt itself: it all suggests nothing much will change. We have been told over and over again what the problem is, but like Carmela, we keep going back to Tony.

Far from acknowledging the damaging role they played, the media just carries on. These are from the weekend after the Royal Commission reported.

In the final report, Commissioner Holmes doesn’t single out the media for criticism or analyse their role, as this was beyond her brief. But she does us an immense service by laying out the detail of how the Coalition’s media strategy was devised, and how the “friendly media” played along. It certainly lends weight to the idea put forward by Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull that there should be a separate Royal Commission into Murdoch Media.

On the final day of hearings, Commissioner Holmes made some important comments about the role of the media.

“The interest of what I’ll call the traditional media, to distinguish it from social media, in these hearings has, with some honourable exceptions, been patchy,” she said.

“There may be sound commercial reasons for that, the subject matter doesn’t concern the demographic which they cater to, or the issues are too many and the evidence too extensive and complicated for their form of coverage.

“But as a result, I have come to appreciate the importance of social media in this context.”

As I said at the time, this is not just about a choice of platforms on which to present news. It is about the most basic values of news gathering, about deciding what is important, what is worthy of attention, what is of value to citizens. The way in which most of the mainstream media chose to deprioritise #RoboDebt, and the way the actual audience showed—via social media and sites like this—that they were deeply engaged with the issue, speaks to a deep disconnect between the values of editors and proprietors, and the people they allegedly serve.

I’ll end as I began.

The tragedy and crime that was #Robodebt could not have happened without the collusion of the mainstream media, and it would not have been stopped without the existence of unpaid activists using social media.

Let that sink in.